Southampton 1-3 West Ham United: Obiang the star at St. Mary’s

Gabbiadini, Carroll trade early goals

West Ham into ninth

Saints 7 points off drop zone

Pedro Obiang scored and had an assist as West Ham rebounded from a big loss and an early deficit to stop Southampton 3-1 on Saturday at St. Mary’s.

Andy Carroll and Mark Noble also scored for the Irons. Manolo Gabbiadini netted on debut for the Saints, who played against longtime servant Jose Fonte.

West Ham now has 31 points, as close to sixth as 18th. Saints are still three results clear of the drop zone, but won’t be pleased to be just seven points off relegation.

Carroll rose high to head the game’s first chance just over the bar, lunging to nod at Sofiane Feghouli‘s invitation.

The new boy raced onto a diagonal ball to make it 1-0, tearing into a shot that fired over the head of Darren Randolph.

Pedro Obiang slid a ball between Maya Yoshida and Jack Stephens, allowing red-hot Carroll to race onto a chance and slide it to the left of Lee Grant. 1-1.

Obiang scored himself with a low seeing-eye shot from 25 yards that somehow eluded the mess of bodies in the 18 and Grant, who had to plan for deflections. 2-1.

400 – Manolo Gabbiadini's first PL goal was also the 400th goal netted by an Italian player in the competition (exc. OGs). Landmark. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 4, 2017

Saints’ misery multiplied when Mark Noble’s tight-angled free kick was turned behind Fraser Forster by Steven Davis for what could have been an own goal.

Davis had a terrific shot in the 74th minute, looking for redemption only to find Randolph on the other end.

