Three things we learned from Chelsea’s win vs. Arsenal

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 4, 2017, 9:31 AM EST

LONDON — Chelsea’s procession towards the Premier League title continued on Saturday as they beat London rivals Arsenal 3-1 to all but end any slim chance the Gunners had of wining the PL crown.

RECAP: Chelsea batter Arsenal

Marcos Alonso, Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas grabbed the goals as a poor defensive display from Arsenal display saw Chelsea punish them ruthlessly.

Here’s what we learned from a sunny Stamford Bridge.

ALONSO’S GOAL DUBIOUS

If Marcos Alonso makes the challenge for his goal anywhere else on the pitch, he’s getting a free kick given against him and probably a yellow card.

Because he made it five yards from goal it seemed to be tolerated. It was a very dubious goal.

Alonso had a five-yard run on Hector Bellerin and climbed above the Spanish right back fair and square. However, his elbow was out to protect him and it smashed into Bellerin’s face. In real-time it didn’t look malicious but when you see the replays time and time again, Alonso knew what he was doing.

A dazed Bellerin had to be subbed out such was the impact he felt and Arsenal never truly recovered from both his absence and the momentum the early goal gave them.

Martin Atkinson allowed the goal but the decision was at best 50-50. Alonso and Chelsea probably got away with one. When you’re running away with the title after winning 16 of your last 18 Premier League games, those are the kind of calls that tend to go in your favor.

Look below and make up your own mind…

ARSENAL’S TITLE HOPES END IN A WHIMPER

12 points back with 14 games to go, Arsenal can now safely wave goodbye to their title hopes for another season after another abject display at Chelsea.

With Arsene Wenger watching on moodily from the stands, his players didn’t look up for the physical battle and were bullied by Chelsea. Especially in midfield.

The excellent N'Golo Kante and Nemanja Matic stopped Mesut Ozil and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from getting on the ball, and the lack of effort Theo Walcott made to track Alonso’s run for the opener said it all.

Desire. Drive. Determination. That was all missing from this Arsenal display.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was tasked with shutting down Kante in Chelsea’s midfield and about five minutes he ducked out of a challenge 40 yards from his own goal. Challenges like that set the tone.

Arsenal’s title hopes were on the line after their shock defeat at home to Watford in midweek. You would have never guessed that watching them limp to yet another defeat at Chelsea as they’ve now lost their last five PL trips to Stamford Bridge, conceding 15 goals and scoring three.

With the future of Arsene Wenger, Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez still up in the air, the next few months could be very uncomfortable for the Arsenal board as their side battle for an FA Cup final spot and a place in the top four once again. The latter is seeming increasingly at risk given the closeness of their competitors.

HAZARD BACK TO HIS BEST

The old Eden Hazard is back.

His jinxing runs were plentiful and his goal which sealed victory reminded us of the player who took the PL by storm in the 2014-15 season.

Hazard, still just 26 years old, has now scored 10 Premier League goals this season. His best tally in a single season is 14 which he achieved in back-to-back campaigns from 2013 to 2015.

It wasn’t just his goals and his clever ducking and diving which got fans on their feet, his hunger was evident as he did plenty of work back on the edge of his own box in the first half. He was everywhere.

Much has been made of Diego Costa‘s goals and Chelsea’s switch to a 3-4-3 system improving their defense, but if they do go on to win the title then Hazard’s return to glorious form will have played just a big a part.

Now, the challenge for him will be sustaining his magic for the next two to three seasons. His mojo is back but we all saw last season how quickly it disappeared.

Conte on Chelsea’s 12-point table lead: “I must be crazy”

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Antonio Conte, manager of Chelsea reacts on the touchline during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on February 4, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 4, 2017, 10:42 AM EST

Given how this all started, Antonio Conte is questioning his sanity.

“I must be crazy to think this would be the situation now,” the Chelsea manager said after a 3-1 win over Arsenal on Saturday.

“Our start wasn’t good for many reasons. Only through work and great ability of the players has shown you can change the situation.”

MORE: Chelsea 3-1 Arsenal | 3 things

Chelsea was in eighth after a 3-0 loss at Arsenal in September, only to rip off a 13-match winning streak that put them in the history books and first place on the Premier League table.

The win gives Chelsea a 12-point lead over the Gunners, and only Spurs and Liverpool can knock that down to nine by the end of the weekend.

Conte is pumped, from the BBC:

“To put them 12 points behind is very important for us. In four days we have had two games against two great teams. I think we are showing we deserve to stay on top of the table. I am very pleased for my players. In every session they show me great attitude and great will to fight and win this league.”

As for Marcos Alonso‘s leaping headed goal that knocked Hector Bellerin to the turf, was it a foul? “In England, no”.

STREAM: 6 Premier League games; “Goal Rush” 10am ET

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Sadio Mane of Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool celbrate victory in the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 4, 2017, 9:34 AM EST

STREAM: Every PL game live here

STREAM: "Goal Rush" here

Chelsea 3-1 Arsenal: Ruthless Blues continue title charge

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 4, 2017, 9:25 AM EST
  • Chelsea 12 points clear of Arsenal
  • Alonso, Hazard, Fabregas score
  • Gunners lose second-straight PL game
  • 16 wins in last 18 PL games for Chelsea

Chelsea beat Arsenal 3-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as Antonio Conte‘s side took another massive step towards clinching the Premier League title.

MORE: 3 things we learned 

Marcos Alonso‘s controversial first half header put them ahead, then a superb solo goal from Eden Hazard made it 2-0 and Chelsea eased to victory when Cesc Fabregas jumped off the bench and lobbed home. Olivier Giroud scored a stoppage time header which was nothing more than a consolation.

With the win the Blues remain top of the table and now have 59 points, while Arsenal has 47 and are embroiled in a battle to finish in the top four with their title chances all but over.

MORE: Watch full PL match replays

Arsenal started brightly with a high-press pushing Chelsea back and that forced a mistake between Thibaut Courtois and David Luiz. The loose ball fell to Alex Iwobi but his shot deflected just wide. A let off for Chelsea.

The Blues looked dangerous on the break and from one of those counters Victor Moses won a free kick. From that set piece situation Gary Cahill headed into the ground and over the bar.

MORE: Latest Premier League standings

Chelsea didn’t have to wait much longer for the opening goal as Diego Costa‘ header hit the bar, looped up in the air and the onrushing Alonso clattered into Hector Bellerin and headed home. 1-0 to Chelsea. A dazed looking Bellerin was forced off after Alonso’s elbow struck him in the face and Gabriel come on in his place.

Before half time Costa went close as he slammed a shot into the side-netting at the near post, while Shkodran Mustafi was booked for cynically hauling down Hazard on a breakaway. Chelsea went close through Pedro who forced Petr Cech into a save and then the Gunners went close agonizingly to equalizing. A corner was half cleared and then a cross from the right was met by Gabriel. The Brazilian defender sent a towering header towards goal but Courtois denied him with a sprawling one-handed save. Magnificent.

Despite that chance, and Mesut Ozil going close with a low effort, Arsenal failed to regain much of their early momentum but the Gunners only trailed 1-0 at the break.

VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Koscielny made a perfect last-ditch tackle on Hazard as he threatened to race through and N'Golo Kante was at his destructive best early in the second half as Chelsea won the ball back time and time again in midfield to break up any of Arsenal’s flow.

MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score

Then came a moment of magic which all but wrapped up the victory for Chelsea.

Hazard picked up the ball on the halfway line with nothing on. He surged past Francis Coquelin with the Arsenal midfielder all over him, then cut inside Koscielny and another Arsenal defender before tucking him past Cech. 2-0 to Chelsea a Stamford Bridge erupted.

Arsenal came close to grabbing a goal back as a cross from the left almost found Theo Walcott but Cahill snuffed out the danger to clear for a corner.

Late on Arsenal pushed to get back in the game with Giroud and Danny Welbeck coming on, and the latter had a glancing header brilliantly pushed wide by Courtois.

In the end Chelsea eased to victory as Fabregas made the most of Cech’s mistake and lobbed home to rub salt in Arsenal’s wounds, and Giroud’s late header was nothing more than a consolation for the Gunners.

Chelsea’s procession towards the title continues.

VIDEO: Eden Hazard scores magical solo goal for Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 4, 2017, 9:02 AM EST

It was a thing of beauty.

Eden Hazard picked up the ball on the halfway line with nothing on.

VIDEO: Premier League highlights

He surged past Francis Coquelin with the Arsenal midfielder all over him, then cut inside Koscielny and another Arsenal defender before tucking him past Cech.

2-0 to Chelsea a Stamford Bridge erupted.

Click play on the video below to watch a sublime goal in a massive London derby.