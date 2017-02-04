Traore’s free-kick lifts Burkina Faso over Ghana in third-place match

The game’s first big chance happened in the 25th minute when Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey hit woodwork from inside the penalty area. The 19-year-old Schalke striker made his international debut for the Black Stars in Ghana’s group play defeat against Egypt.
Ghana brought on a flurry of second-half substitutes to try and bolster the team’s attack, including the introductions of Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew, but the Black Stars finished the match with three shots on goal.
The battle for the this year’s AFCON title will take place on Sunday when Egypt and Cameroon do battle at the Stade de l’Amitié in Gabon.
The 24-year-old could potentially replace Diego Costa up front for the Blues, as the Spaniard continues to be the subject of transfer rumors from both the Chinese Super League and Atletico Madrid.
Morata and Conte have a close relationship after the Italian boss helped encourage the striker’s move to Juventus back in 2014, prior to Conte taking over his post with the Italian national team.
This season, Morata has netted 10 goals in 27 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid, however, the forward has often served in a reserve role with Karim Benzema the team’s first-choice striker.
The Bundesliga title race could’ve gained a lot of intrigue on Saturday, as Bayern Munich drew at home.
But RB Leipzig blew the chance to pull within one of the leaders, falling to Borussia Dortmund, and the table difference stands at four points after 19 matches.
Along with third-place Dortmund, Hoffenheim, Hertha Berlin, and Koln also won to keep the battle for third and fourth wide open.
Bayern Munich 1-1 Schalke
Schalke put together a strong effort on the day, answering Robert Lewandowski’s ninth minute goal within four minutes. That equalizer from Naldo was enough to have Schalke resembling its better teams of yesteryear, though neither side could find a breakthrough at the Allianz Arena.
Borussia Dortmund 1-0 RB Leipzig
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made no doubt with a header after Moussa Dembele abused the left side of the RB Leipzig attack. Christian Pulisic subbed on for the final 29 minutes of BVB’s win.
Elsewhere Hamburg 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen — Bobby Wood goes 90 in W Hertha Berlin 1-0 Ingolstadt — Haraguchi scores lone goal Koln 1-0 Wolfsburg — Anthony Modeste nets 15th of season Borussia Monchengladbach 3-0 Freiburg — Three scorers Hoffenheim 4-0 Mainz — Adam Szalai bags brace Augsburg vs. Werder Bremen — 9:30 a.m. EDT Sunday Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Darmstadt — 11:30 a.m. EDT Sunday
Since the last time these two sides faced off Chelsea has been on an absolute tear, and that continued on Saturday. While controversy surrounded the first goal, Marcos Alonso put the Blues ahead inside of 13 minutes. Second-half tallies from Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas ensured the points would go the way of Conte’s side, while Olivier Giroud netted in stoppage time to give the Gunners a moment of solace. Arsenal now sit 12 points behind leaders Chelsea, with their title hopes all but over.
It’s February and Liverpool have yet to win in the new calendar year. Jurgen Klopp‘s side remains fourth in the PL but the Reds have certainly fallen from grace as of late, and losses to Hull and Swansea over recent weeks have put a major damper on the club’s title hopes. The Tigers move to 18th in the PL with Saturday’s win, putting the team just one point away from moving itself out of the bottom three. Alfred N'Diaye and Oumar Niasse both found the scoresheet for Hull to give the club its fifth win of the season.
You saw that right. Nine goals between them at Goodison Park! While Bournemouth fought admirably to keep the game within sight for much of the day, Romelu Lukaku‘s stardom continues to grow in the PL after his four-goal performance on Saturday. The Belgian striker helped pace the Toffees for their 11th win of the season, while James McCarthy and Ross Barkley also found their way onto the scoresheet.
Meanwhile, Josh King netted a brace for Bournemouth, while Harry Arter grabbed another for the away side, who fall to 14th following the defeat. The Cherries are now winless in their last five PL fixtures.
Palace has fallen and they can’t get up. In a battle of two of the league’s most struggling sides, it was Sunderland that came away with an absolute smashing at Selhurst Park. Jermain Defoe increased his goal total on the season to 10 after scoring a brace, while Lamine Kone and Didier Ndong also netted for the Black Cats. Both sides remain in the relegation zone on 19 points, however, Sunderland has taken points in consecutive matches while Palace has won just once in its last 10 PL matches.
Mauricio Pochettino‘s men faced a stiff challenge against the Boro but Spurs made sure they didn’t slip up to keep their falling title hopes in line. Harry Kane converted from the penalty spot just before the hour mark to keep Tottenham within nine points of Chelsea on Saturday, although the club faces a tough test next week against Liverpool.
The Hammers are back in the top half after a three-goal performance from the visitors at St. Mary’s. Manolo Gabbiadini scored in his Southampton debut, only to be out out shined by the away side. Andy Carroll, Mark Noble and Pedro Obiang all netted for West Ham, who has now won three of its last four PL fixtures.
James Morrison scored after six minutes, and that was all the hosts needed to pick up a valuable three points for the eighth-place side. As it stands, West Brom is now just six points out of the top six ahead of Manchester United’s clash on Sunday against Leicester City. Meanwhile, Stoke sits seven points behind the Baggies in 11th place.
Jeff Hendrick‘s early red card put the visitors at a major disadvantage and Watford capitalized to the fullest at Vicarage Road. Jose Holebas was on the receiving end of Hendrick’s nasty challenge less than 10 minutes into the match, allowing the Hornets to go on the offensive. Goals from M’Baye Niang and Troy Deeney helped push Watford into 10th place, leaping over the Clarets.
Son ended up setting up Kane in a different way for the match’s opener, winning a penalty kick off Bernardo.
Christian Eriksen came close to making it 2-0 moments later, but Valdes parried the hard shot away from the goal.
Son received a loud ovation from the WHL faithful when he departed for Moussa Sissoko in the 81st minute.
Alvaro Negredo nearly beat Hugo Lloris with an overhead kick off Fabio service, but it bounded wide of the far post. And Negredo turned provider for a would-be stoppage time equalizer than Maarten de Roon missed off the side of the netting.
23 – Harry Kane has now scored against 23 of the 25 different opponents that he's faced in the @PremierLeague. Prolific.