WATCH LIVE: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Middlesbrough

Sunderland score four times in first half

Defoe scores twice

Sunderland, Palace both on 19 points

Palace have 1 win in 7 PL games under Allardyce

Sunderland scored four first half goals to secure a huge 4-0 win against relegation rivals Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Jermain Defoe scored twice, after Lamine Kone and Didier Ndong had put the Black Cats ahead at the interval and they coasted to victory in the second half.

With the win David Moyes‘ side join Sam Allardyce‘s Eagles on 19 points and they’re both two points away from safety.

Sunderland lead early on as a cross into the box was half cleared and Kone pounced on the loose ball to hammer home a wonderful effort into the far bottom corner.

1-0 to the Black Cats.

In an incredible six-minute spell before half time a flurry of goals then arrived to stun the home fans. First N’dong struck an unstoppable shot from 25 yards to double Sunderland’s lead and then that man Defoe did what he does best.

First Defoe got the ball from Adnan Januzaj before finishing low to make it 3-0, then he surged into the right-hand side of the box and drilled home low to make it 4-0.

Cue pandemonium among the Sunderland fans at Selhurst.

As the teams walked off at half time an unsavory incident occurred as a Palace fan ran onto the pitch to confront defender Damien Delaney.

That summed up the mood at Selhurst Park among the home fans as to what they’d just witnessed.

In the second half, Palace’s players still looked stunned as Sunderland sat deep and soaked up plenty of pressure.

It was an easy win for Moyes’ side as they remain bottom of the table but are now within one win of four teams above them.

