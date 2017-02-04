Watford 2-1 Burnley: Niang stars against 10-man Clarets

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Hendrick gets early red

Niang stars

Hornets leapfrog visitors

M’Baye Niang had a goal and an assist as Watford won again, this time a 2-1 win over 10-man Burnley at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Troy Deeney also scored after Burnley’s Jeff Hendrick saw red very early in the match. Ashley Barnes converted a late penalty for the visitors.

The win puts Watford 10th with 30 points, a point ahead of 12th place Burnley.

It took less than 10 minutes for Hendrick to change the match, flying two-footed into Jose Holebas for a straight red card.

It was 1-0 to the Hornets soon after, with Deeney continuing his step up in form by barreling a header home.

The advantage doubled before the break thanks to new Hornet attacker M’Baye Niang. The AC Milan product can be proud of his opener, and he also assisted Deeney’s tally.

Sebastian Prodl handled a ball near the goal line to give Burnley a penalty kick with under 15 minutes to play. Barnes finished the chance, and the Clarets had a bit of hope.

6 – Jeff Hendrick's red card (6 mins) was the quickest in the PL since March 21 2015 (Gareth McAuley for West Brom v Man City 2 mins). Bath. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 4, 2017

