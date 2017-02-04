West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Stoke City: Morrison’s marker enough

- Teams combine for 28 shots
- Chadli assists Morrison
- Baggies comfortably top half
James Morrison‘s sixth minute goal held up as West Brom moved seven points clear of the bottom half with a 1-0 win over visiting Stoke City on Saturday at the Hawthorns.
The loss leaves Stoke in 11th with 29 points, seven behind the victorious Baggies.
Salomon Rondon had the Hawthorns up and cheering with a third minute finish, but the flag was up and Stoke was quite pleased.
That feeling changed moments later when James Morrison darted onto a through ball from Nacer Chadli and curled a terrific finish around a charging Lee Grant. 1-0, Baggies.
Erik Pieters missed what should’ve been an equalizer in the second half, heading a point-blank chance across goal and well wide.
There would be five minutes of stoppage time, and a missed finish from Jake Livermore kept the result in the balance.
