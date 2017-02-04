More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 31: James Morrison of WBA in action during the Premier League match between Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion at Riverside Stadium on January 31, 2017 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Stoke City: Morrison’s marker enough

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 4, 2017, 12:17 PM EST
  • Teams combine for 28 shots
  • Chadli assists Morrison
  • Baggies comfortably top half

James Morrison‘s sixth minute goal held up as West Brom moved seven points clear of the bottom half with a 1-0 win over visiting Stoke City on Saturday at the Hawthorns.

The loss leaves Stoke in 11th with 29 points, seven behind the victorious Baggies.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Salomon Rondon had the Hawthorns up and cheering with a third minute finish, but the flag was up and Stoke was quite pleased.

That feeling changed moments later when James Morrison darted onto a through ball from Nacer Chadli and curled a terrific finish around a charging Lee Grant. 1-0, Baggies.

Erik Pieters missed what should’ve been an equalizer in the second half, heading a point-blank chance across goal and well wide.

There would be five minutes of stoppage time, and a missed finish from Jake Livermore kept the result in the balance.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Hull City’s Silva raves after “fantastic” upset of Liverpool

HULL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Marco Silva, Manager of Hull City (R) reacts during the Premier League match between Hull City and Liverpool at KCOM Stadium on February 4, 2017 in Hull, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 4, 2017, 1:23 PM EST

Hull City’s side is unrecognizable, and that is a wonderful thing for the Tigers’ support.

New manager Marco Silva has led Hull to consecutive clean sheets against Manchester United and Liverpool, and the Tigers are a very decent 4W-1D-3L since he took the helm.

[ MORE: Klopp on loss at Hull City ]

The latest was Saturday’s 2-0 blanking of visiting Liverpool, a side that has headed downhill in the same manner Hull’s begun its climb.

Silva thinks it’s fantastic, fantastic, fantastic, and fantastic. To be fair, the Portuguese boss has chosen his word well. From the BBC:

“It is fantastic, a fantastic afternoon for us. Our supporters were fantastic, we need them and they support our team always. Our players showed fantastic spirit, our organisation was good and we deserved the win.

…”I know why I came here, I am here to work with my players and staff and to remain in the Premier League. It’s important for us to take points, and three points here is fantastic.”

All this and Hull is still a point below Premier League safety. The Tigers face Arsenal and Burnley before facing two sides who are a mere point ahead of them: Swansea City and Leicester City.

Klopp reacts to another miserable Liverpool display

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp prior to the English Premier League soccer match against Hull City at the KCOM Stadium, Hull, England, Saturday Feb. 4, 2017. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)
Danny Lawson/PA via AP
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 4, 2017, 12:35 PM EST

This was not supposed to happen to Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. Frankly, it probably wasn’t supposed to happen to anyone at Liverpool.

The Reds lost again on Saturday, another loss to a Premier League relegation candidate. Liverpool is now winless in five, a draw with Chelsea living amongst losses to Swansea, Hull, Southampton, and Wolves.

[ RECAP: Hull City 2-0 Liverpool ]

Overall, Liverpool has one win in 2017 and that came in an FA Cup third round replay against Plymouth Argyle. Klopp, as expected, is angry.

From the BBC:

“It makes no sense for us to play like this. If we played like we did in the second half for the whole game no team can cope with us. But we need to wake up, that was not acceptable.

“We had a lot of possession, but what is possession? Possession is only good if you create something. It was not like we expected from ourselves. We have to take the criticism, think about it, find a few answers and react.”

Changes are needed, and we’re not necessarily talking about players. Top managers, like Klopp, need to react and be willing to change a bit of their philosophy. Can’t tell you what the right change is — that’s Klopp’s job — but his system isn’t working right now, and he’s been at the gig for more than a year now (even if some of the players have not).

Crystal Palace 0-4 Sunderland: Big Sam embarrassed by old club

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 4, 2017, 12:24 PM EST
  • Sunderland score four times in first half
  • Defoe scores twice
  • Sunderland, Palace both on 19 points
  • Palace have 1 win in 7 PL games under Allardyce

Sunderland scored four first half goals to secure a huge 4-0 win against relegation rivals Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Jermain Defoe scored twice, after Lamine Kone and Didier Ndong had put the Black Cats ahead at the interval and they coasted to victory in the second half.

With the win David Moyes‘ side join Sam Allardyce‘s Eagles on 19 points and they’re both two points away from safety.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays

Sunderland lead early on as a cross into the box was half cleared and Kone pounced on the loose ball to hammer home a wonderful effort into the far bottom corner.

1-0 to the Black Cats.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings

In an incredible six-minute spell before half time a flurry of goals then arrived to stun the home fans. First N’dong struck an unstoppable shot from 25 yards to double Sunderland’s lead and then that man Defoe did what he does best.

First Defoe got the ball from Adnan Januzaj before finishing low to make it 3-0, then he surged into the right-hand side of the box and drilled home low to make it 4-0.

Cue pandemonium among the Sunderland fans at Selhurst.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

As the teams walked off at half time an unsavory incident occurred as a Palace fan ran onto the pitch to confront defender Damien Delaney.

That summed up the mood at Selhurst Park among the home fans as to what they’d just witnessed.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score

In the second half, Palace’s players still looked stunned as Sunderland sat deep and soaked up plenty of pressure.

It was an easy win for Moyes’ side as they remain bottom of the table but are now within one win of four teams above them.

WATCH LIVE: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Middlesbrough

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Erik Lamela of Tottenham Hotspur is put under pressure from Marten de Roon of Middlesbrough during the Premier League match between Middlesbrough and Tottenham Hotspur at the Riverside Stadium on September 24, 2016 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 4, 2017, 12:08 PM EST

Tottenham Hotspurn can become the second team to 50 points, easing clear of those chasing second place in the Premier League, if it can defeat visiting Middlesbrough at White Hart Lane (Watch live Saturday at 12:30 p.m. EDT on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

[ RECAP: Chelsea batter Arsenal ]

Tottenham and Middlesbrough’s second match-up since 2008 will also break a historical tie, as both sides have won 34 matches since first squaring off in the 1905 FA Cup.

Boro isn’t worried about history, unless you count repeating previous relegation campaigns. Aitor Karanka‘s offensively-challenged side enters the day a single point above the relegation zone.

LINEUPS

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Walker, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies, Dembele, Wanyama, Dele, Eriksen, Son, Kane.

Middlesbrough: Valdes, Chambers, Bernardo, Gibson, Fabio, Clayton, De Roon, Forshaw, Traore, Downing, Negredo.