More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 28: Players of Benfica shown their dejection during the UEFA Champions League match between SSC Napoli and Benfica at Stadio San Paolo on September 28, 2016 in Naples, . (Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)
Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images

Benfica beats Nacional to stay ahead of Porto in Portugal

Leave a comment
Associated PressFeb 5, 2017, 9:06 PM EST

LISBON, Portugal (AP) Striker Jonas scored twice in the first half and forward Konstantinos Mitroglou added another in the second to help Benfica defeat Nacional 3-0 in the Portuguese league and take back the lead from FC Porto.

[ MORE: 4 players that improved their USMNT stock ]

Jonas struck in the 26th and 35th minutes, and Mitroglou put the game beyond any doubt in the 81st to give Benfica 48 points, one more than Porto.

The three-time defending champion had won only one of its last three league games entering Sunday’s home match.

Porto had provisionally taken the lead on Saturday with a 2-1 home win over third-placed Sporting Lisbon. Forward Soares scored twice for Porto, and Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas contributed with a spectacular save on a close-range header deep into injury time.

It was the fourth straight win for Porto.

Bobadilla gets Augsburg winner; Frankfurt 3rd in Bundesliga

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 25: Paul Verhaegh of Augsburg and Philippe Coutinho of Liverpool compete for the ball during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 second leg match between Liverpool and FC Augsburg at Anfield on February 25, 2016 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressFeb 5, 2017, 7:45 PM EST

BERLIN (AP) Raul Bobadilla struck in the last second of injury time to give Augsburg a 3-2 win on Sunday and deny Werder Bremen an important point in its Bundesliga relegation fight.

[ MORE: 4 players that improved their USMNT stock ]

Max Kruse hoped he’d won the game for Bremen when he tucked away a penalty in the 65th minute – after Martin Hinteregger’s clumsy challenge on Serge Gnabry – but Koo Ja-cheol equalized with around 10 minutes remaining and then crossed for Bobadilla to claim the winner.

[ MORE: United hammers Leicester after scoring 3 goals in six minutes ]

“It feels really hard and bitter after the way the game went,” Bremen coach Alexander Nouri said. “Even with a 2-2 draw I wouldn’t have been satisfied. We controlled the game up to 2-1.”

Bremen had gone ahead against the run of play in the 26th when Theodor Gebre Selassie scored from close range, only for Jonathan Schmid to equalize for midtable Augsburg shortly after.

“(Bremen) played a super game and when you win a game like that, it’s a dream,” Augsburg general manager Stefan Reuter said.

Only goal difference kept Bremen out of the relegation zone after starting the year with three straight defeats.

“We could also read the table beforehand,” Nouri said. “It’s going to be a tight race to the end.”

EINTRACHT FRANKFURT 2, DARMSTADT 0

Late goals from Makoto Hasebe and Ante Rebic sent Eintracht Frankfurt back into third place with a 2-0 win at home over Hessen rival Darmstadt.

Darmstadt, which fought hard throughout the game, remained stranded at the bottom of the Bundesliga, seven points from safety after 19 games.

Peter Niemeyer went closest for the visitors in the first half when his effort skimmed the top of the crossbar.

Alexander Milosevic’s tug on Jesus Vallejo’s jersey gave Hasebe the chance to break the deadlock from the penalty spot in the 74th and the Japan midfielder duly converted.

Alexander Meier took his time before picking out Rebic to seal the win with his first Bundesliga goal less than 10 minutes later.

Four players that improved their USMNT stock after January camp

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: Benny Feilhaber #10 of the United States looks to pass the ball against Serbia in the second half of the match at Qualcomm Stadium on January 29, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images)
Kent Horner/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedFeb 5, 2017, 6:26 PM EST

It’s hard to take too much stock in what occurs during January camp and the ensuing friendlies, but with a new manager in place and crucial matches upcoming for the U.S. Men’s National Team the last few weeks have certainly provided some clarity for Bruce Arena’s side.

After an underwhelming effort draw against Serbia to end January, the USMNT rebounded against Jamaica with a win in a more complete effort.

Here’s a look at four players that lifted their standing with the USMNT since Bruce Arena’s return.

Benny Feilhaber

The Sporting KC man obviously wasn’t a favorite of Jurgen Klinsmann’s during his time as USMNT manager, however, Feilhaber proved that he deserves a place within the U.S. roster moving forward and put pressure on Sacha Kljestan for a hold on the starting attacking midfield position. His vision in the buildup to Jordan Morris’ goal was spot on and Feilhaber controlled the attacking flow in a positive way for most of the Jamaica match.

Dax McCarty

The Chicago Fire midfielder has probably had the craziest few months out of any USMNT player, but McCarty handled himself with class as he was transitioned from one club to another. Although he didn’t see the field against Serbia, the veteran center mid controlled the middle of the park well against Jamaica and linked up well on several occasions with Feilhaber. His defensive presence is something that could potentially be crucial for Arena’s team moving forward, particularly in March when Jermaine Jones is suspended for the Honduras encounter.

Walker Zimmerman

The young center back only missed on seven of his passes in his national team debut against Jamaica, and Zimmerman’s confidence for FC Dallas certainly showed. While Zimmerman faces the challenge of getting past veterans in the pecking order like Matt Besler, Geoff Cameron and Omar Gonzalez, the 23-year-old has proven at club level that he can hold his own defensively and score critical goals in attacking positions when thrown into the box.

Steve Birnbaum

Serbia and Jamaica didn’t pose the biggest threats in the attacking third, but the D.C. United defender was strong in both matches, and more importantly Bruce Arena saw Birnbaum as fit enough to go the full 90 minutes against each opponent. With Geoff Cameron’s availability uncertain ahead of WCQ’s resumption, the 26-year-old could be in line to slot next to John Brooks in the center of the U.S. back line.

La Liga & Serie A: Sociedad avoids Osasuna upset, Lazio scores six

MADRID, SPAIN - JANUARY 29: Joseba Zaldua of Real Sociedad de Futbol in action during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Sociedad de Futbol at the Bernabeu on January 29, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)
Denis Doyle/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedFeb 5, 2017, 5:02 PM EST

A roundup of Saturday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s La Liga coverage ]

Real Sociedad 3-2 Osasuna

Osasuna put up every bit of fight they could on Sunday but the hosts managed to pull out a victory at the Anoeta Stadium. Despite an early finish from Kenan Kodro in the 25th minute, a trio of second-half finishes from Real Sociedad helped keep the Basque side in fifth place. Osasuna captured a second with over 10 minutes remaining through Sergio León but it wasn’t enough for the relegation side to pull out a result.

Sevilla 0-0 Villareal

The hosts blew a huge chance to move within a point of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga, but Sevilla’s title aspirations have now taken a big hit. Jorge Sampaoli’s side now sits three points out of the top spot, although Real holds two matches in hand at the moment. Meanwhile, Villareal remains in the top six on 35 points.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Sporting Gijon 2-4 Alaves
Celta Vigo vs. Real Madrid (Postponed)

 

Juventus 1-0 Inter Milan

Juan Cuadrado‘s finish on the stroke of halftime was enough to give the league leaders a three-point gap at the top of Serie A, while Inter slides to fifth with the defeat. The visitors kept Juventus in check for most of the match, however, Cuadrado broke the deadlock in the 45th minute after burying a long-range shot in the top corner.

Pescara 2-6 Lazio

Marco Panolo starred for Lazio on the day with four goals on the road, while Keita Balde Diao and Ciro Immobile also found the back of the net for the fourth-place side. Despite conceding twice inside the opening quarter hour, Pescara responded well and equalized prior to halftime but Lazio’s persistence proved to be too much and Simone Inzaghi’s club punished the last-place club in the second stanza.

Elsewhere in Serie A

AC Milan 0-1 Sampdoria
Atalanta 2-0 Cagliari
Chievo 0-0 Udinese
Empoli 1-1 Torino
Genoa 0-1 Sassuolo
Palermo 1-0 Crotone

Strong second half hands Cameroon fifth AFCON title

Twitter/BBC Sport
Twitter/ @BBCSport
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedFeb 5, 2017, 4:07 PM EST

It looked like the two sides were headed for extra time but Vincent Aboubakar decided to change the script with just two minutes remaining.

Cameroon captured its fifth African Cup of Nations crown on Sunday after Aboubakar netted the game-winner in the team’s 2-1 victory over Egypt at Stade de l’Amitié.

The second-half substitute did brilliantly to control a long ball into his path, before juggling the ball over a defender and blasting it into the back of the net in the 88th minute.

The Egyptians took the lead after 22 minutes when Mohamed Elneny was slipped into the penalty area by Mohamed Salah. Elneny received the ball on the right side of the box before blasting his shot towards the top corner and past goalkeeper Joseph Ondoa.

Cameroon responded on the other side of halftime through substitute Nicolas N’Koulou, who leveled the match at 1-1 just before the hour mark. N’Koulou came on in the 31st minute to replace Adolphe Teikeu.