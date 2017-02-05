Bobadilla gets Augsburg winner; Frankfurt 3rd in Bundesliga

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

BERLIN (AP) Raul Bobadilla struck in the last second of injury time to give Augsburg a 3-2 win on Sunday and deny Werder Bremen an important point in its Bundesliga relegation fight.

Max Kruse hoped he’d won the game for Bremen when he tucked away a penalty in the 65th minute – after Martin Hinteregger’s clumsy challenge on Serge Gnabry – but Koo Ja-cheol equalized with around 10 minutes remaining and then crossed for Bobadilla to claim the winner.

“It feels really hard and bitter after the way the game went,” Bremen coach Alexander Nouri said. “Even with a 2-2 draw I wouldn’t have been satisfied. We controlled the game up to 2-1.”

Bremen had gone ahead against the run of play in the 26th when Theodor Gebre Selassie scored from close range, only for Jonathan Schmid to equalize for midtable Augsburg shortly after.

“(Bremen) played a super game and when you win a game like that, it’s a dream,” Augsburg general manager Stefan Reuter said.

Only goal difference kept Bremen out of the relegation zone after starting the year with three straight defeats.

“We could also read the table beforehand,” Nouri said. “It’s going to be a tight race to the end.”

—

EINTRACHT FRANKFURT 2, DARMSTADT 0

Late goals from Makoto Hasebe and Ante Rebic sent Eintracht Frankfurt back into third place with a 2-0 win at home over Hessen rival Darmstadt.

Darmstadt, which fought hard throughout the game, remained stranded at the bottom of the Bundesliga, seven points from safety after 19 games.

Peter Niemeyer went closest for the visitors in the first half when his effort skimmed the top of the crossbar.

Alexander Milosevic’s tug on Jesus Vallejo’s jersey gave Hasebe the chance to break the deadlock from the penalty spot in the 74th and the Japan midfielder duly converted.

Alexander Meier took his time before picking out Rebic to seal the win with his first Bundesliga goal less than 10 minutes later.