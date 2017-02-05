Championship managers spark brawl amid celebrations of late winner

Huddersfield Town and Leeds United met at Kirklees Stadium in an enormous fixture with playoff implications, as the teams came into the match in fifth and fourth respectively.

Needless to say, there was plenty of tension throughout the game with so much on the line. Isaiah Brown and Chris Wood had first-half goals that canceled out, with the score locked at 1-1 until Michael Hefele bagged an 89th minute winner for the hosts.

Kirklees Stadium lit up, and Huddersfield manager David Wagner went springing 50 yards from the far touchline to celebrate with his team. With the celebrations done, Wagner hustled back to his technical area, but not before Leeds manager Garry Monk stepped in his way and the two collided.

Wagner was incensed, and there was a confrontation, with the benches clearing and a brawl broke out with plenty of pushing and shoving. Monk clearly knew what he was doing, as he stared right at Wagner for a good two seconds before the coming together. Here’s video of the incident from the stands.

All told, both managers were sent to the stands and five yellow cards were handed out to players involved in the melee. Huddersfield held on to win, pushing them up to fourth while Leeds is a point behind in fifth, both still in playoff positions.

Death, taxes, and things getting weird in the Championship.

