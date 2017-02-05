La Liga & Serie A: Sociedad avoids Osasuna upset, Lazio scores six

A roundup of Saturday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…

Real Sociedad 3-2 Osasuna

Osasuna put up every bit of fight they could on Sunday but the hosts managed to pull out a victory at the Anoeta Stadium. Despite an early finish from Kenan Kodro in the 25th minute, a trio of second-half finishes from Real Sociedad helped keep the Basque side in fifth place. Osasuna captured a second with over 10 minutes remaining through Sergio León but it wasn’t enough for the relegation side to pull out a result.

Sevilla 0-0 Villareal

The hosts blew a huge chance to move within a point of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga, but Sevilla’s title aspirations have now taken a big hit. Jorge Sampaoli’s side now sits three points out of the top spot, although Real holds two matches in hand at the moment. Meanwhile, Villareal remains in the top six on 35 points.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Sporting Gijon 2-4 Alaves

Celta Vigo vs. Real Madrid (Postponed)

Juventus 1-0 Inter Milan

Juan Cuadrado‘s finish on the stroke of halftime was enough to give the league leaders a three-point gap at the top of Serie A, while Inter slides to fifth with the defeat. The visitors kept Juventus in check for most of the match, however, Cuadrado broke the deadlock in the 45th minute after burying a long-range shot in the top corner.

Pescara 2-6 Lazio

Marco Panolo starred for Lazio on the day with four goals on the road, while Keita Balde Diao and Ciro Immobile also found the back of the net for the fourth-place side. Despite conceding twice inside the opening quarter hour, Pescara responded well and equalized prior to halftime but Lazio’s persistence proved to be too much and Simone Inzaghi’s club punished the last-place club in the second stanza.

Elsewhere in Serie A

AC Milan 0-1 Sampdoria

Atalanta 2-0 Cagliari

Chievo 0-0 Udinese

Empoli 1-1 Torino

Genoa 0-1 Sassuolo

Palermo 1-0 Crotone