LISBON, PORTUGAL - JULY 23: Lyon's forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates scoring Lyon«s goal during the Friendly match between Sporting CP and Lyon at Estadio Jose Alvalade on July 23, 2016 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Lyon striker Lacazette says he wants a summer move

By Kyle BonnFeb 5, 2017, 2:57 PM EST

The striker market this summer is going to be fun.

Borussia Dortmund frontman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang already said at the end of January that he will likely move on this summer, and now another top name could be up for grabs.

Lyon goalscorer Alexandre Lacazette told French television channel Canal+ that he will want “a change of scenery this summer.”

Lacazette has been prolific on the field the last three seasons for Lyon. The 27-year-old has 18 league goals in 17 appearances this season, four behind Ligue 1 leader Edinson Cavani, with eight of those coming from the penalty spot. Lacazette scored 21 goals last year in Ligue 1, and 27 the year prior. The beginning to the 2014/15 season was particularly special for Lacazette, who was on record goalscoring pace with 21 goals by the end of January before an injury knocked him off his form.

He’s been linked heavily with Arsenal in the past, and could interest other top European teams looking for a player of his caliber, such as Real Madrid, Juventus, or Bayern Munich, especially if Thomas Muller’s struggles continue.

VIDEO: Kasper Schmeichel says Leicester performance “unacceptable”

By Kyle BonnFeb 5, 2017, 1:35 PM EST

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel did not hold back anything when asked about the performance in the 3-0 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday.

The Foxes conceded three goals in six minutes bracketing halftime, and were clearly second-best on the day.

“First 40 minutes we played ok,” Schmeichel said. “After that, unacceptable. You can always go 1-down in the game, but you can’t let that happen. Can’t go two-down straight after each other. It’s not good enough, and it sums our season up at the moment.”

Leicester becomes the first team since Liverpool in the mid-80’s to lose four in a row as reigning champions, and have not scored a single goal in Premier League play since the 20th minute of a 1-0 win over West Ham way back on December 31st, a scoreless run of 520 minutes.

“There’s no talk about last season, last season is gone as you can clearly see,” Schmeichel said, shaking off any talk of differences between the campaigns. “Last season is gone. We need to stand up and be counted, this season hasn’t been good enough top to bottom.”

There have been rumblings that Foxes manager Claudio Ranieri, who was praised across the board for his man management and tactical prowess during last season’s championship campaign, is on the verge of being fired, with the players losing confidence in their leader. Schmeichel wasn’t having it.

“Listen, I’m not going to comment on any newspaper speculation,” the 30-year-old said. “I know what’s going on in the dressing room. We’re a group of players who are low on confidence but certainly not low on fight, and we’ll fight until the end whatever that may be. I can guarantee every player in there is hurting. It’s not a situation that’s comfortable at all. We’re the reigning champions, and quite frankly it’s been terrible, it’s been embarrassing.”

Leicester City 0-3 Manchester United: Red Devils win behind six-minute flurry

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 05: Henrikh Mkhitaryan of Manchester United (L) celebrates with team mate Juan Mata (R) as he scores their first goal during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Manchester United at The King Power Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 5, 2017, 12:50 PM EST
  • A Mkhitaryan breakaway opened the scoring
  • Ibrahimovic hit two minutes later
  • Mata struck three minutes after halftime

Manchester United moved within a point of fifth as they downed a slumping Leicester City at King Power Stadium 3-0 behind three goals within six game minutes across halftime. Henrikh Mkhitaryan hit the first in the 43rd minute, Zlatan Ibrahimovic bagged the second before halftime, and Juan Mata finished it off three minutes out of halftime as United cruised past a Foxes side that appeared to have little fight.

Leicester City had the game’s first half-chance, as Robert Huth nearly got on the end of a cross, but was defended well by Marcus Rojo. Danny Drinkwater was shown a yellow card immediately after, just five minutes in, for fouling Juan Mata on a Manchester United break.

The game was a scrappy midfield battle early on, with Leicester firing another shot at David De Gea‘s net on 12 minutes but Riyad Mahrez scuffed it wide.

United had its first good chance on 22 minutes as Marcus Rashford poorly blazed over after a good find by Mkhitaryan. This seemed to light up the Red Devils, as they pushed forward with more intent. They would find the opener on the break just before halftime, as Chris Smalling headed a ball forward, and it caught the Leicester back line pressing too high. Mkhitaryan latched onto it and sprung forward through the Foxes’ half, and he finished one-on-one with Kasper Schmeichel who only got a slight touch.

They’d get a second just two minutes later through Ibrahimovic as Antonio Valencia delivered a cross low through the box, and and Zlatan was there to one-time it into the net through the legs of Wes Morgan and past Schmeichel. The double strike, coming just one minute before halftime, was the big blow United needed.

There were three total changes after the break, with Claudio Ranieri bringing on Andy King and Demarai Grey for Ahmed Musa and Shinji Okazaki, while Jose Mourinho chose Daley Blind off the bench to replace Marcus Rojo.

The Red Devils struck just three minutes after halftime, piling on the goals as Mata played a one-two with Mkhitaryan and got free behind Christian Fuchs, blasting the ball in for United’s third. Bracketing halftime, the three goals came just six minutes apart.

That wrapped up the scoring, but Manchester United wasn’t done. Mata was clean through just past the hour mark, but he looked to chip Schmeichel and didn’t get enough air under the ball, collected by the Leicester goalkeeper. Mkhitaryan also came close with seven minutes remaining. The win for the Red Devils doesn’t see them gain position, still in sixth, but pulling within a point of Liverpool.

Leicester City, meanwhile, looked completely devoid of spirit as the game wound down. Ibrahimovic completely undressed Fuchs on the end line before being stopped by another defender, and moments later Morgan tried to pass square to a teammate and was miles off target with a bad giveaway. With the loss, the Foxes now sit just a single point above the relegation zone, with Hull City and Sunderland below them having won this weekend.

Championship managers spark brawl amid celebrations of late winner

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 02: Huddersfield manager David Wagner during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Brighton & Hove Albion at Galpharm Stadium on February 2, 2017 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 5, 2017, 12:22 PM EST

Huddersfield Town and Leeds United met at Kirklees Stadium in an enormous fixture with playoff implications, as the teams came into the match in fifth and fourth respectively.

Needless to say, there was plenty of tension throughout the game with so much on the line. Isaiah Brown and Chris Wood had first-half goals that canceled out, with the score locked at 1-1 until Michael Hefele bagged an 89th minute winner for the hosts.

Kirklees Stadium lit up, and Huddersfield manager David Wagner went springing 50 yards from the far touchline to celebrate with his team. With the celebrations done, Wagner hustled back to his technical area, but not before Leeds manager Garry Monk stepped in his way and the two collided.

Wagner was incensed, and there was a confrontation, with the benches clearing and a brawl broke out with plenty of pushing and shoving. Monk clearly knew what he was doing, as he stared right at Wagner for a good two seconds before the coming together. Here’s video of the incident from the stands.

All told, both managers were sent to the stands and five yellow cards were handed out to players involved in the melee. Huddersfield held on to win, pushing them up to fourth while Leeds is a point behind in fifth, both still in playoff positions.

Death, taxes, and things getting weird in the Championship.

Watch Live: Leicester City vs. Manchester United (Lineups & Live Stream)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 01: Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United gives instructions during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Hull City at Old Trafford on February 1, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 5, 2017, 10:31 AM EST

Marcus Rashford and Zlatan Ibrahimovic lead the Manchester United attack as they travel to King Power Stadium to take on Leicester City at 11:00 a.m. ET on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

The big story before the match, however, was who isn’t present. Both Wayne Rooney and Luke Shaw were left completely out of the Manchester United squad, with reports coming in that at least Rooney is not injured, leading to speculation as to why the United record goalscorer was left off by manager Jose Mourinho and didn’t even make the trip to Leicester. Some reports claim that Rooney has fallen ill and was not able to make the match.

At the back, the Red Devils miss Phil Jones who left the Hull City match with a foot injury, leaving Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly to partner in defense.

The Foxes remain thin at striker, with Jamie Vardy starting up front but Islam Slimani sidelined with a groin injury and the unsettled Leonardo Ulloa also out with a thigh problem. That leaves just Demarai Grey as the only attacking player available to Claudio Ranieri on the bench.

Leicester City has beaten Manchester United just once in 17 matches across all competitions, with that win coming in September of 2014. The Foxes have conceded 34 goals to the Red Devils across those games.

LINEUPS

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Simpson, Morgan, Huth, Fuchs, Drinkwater, Ndidi, Musa, Mahrez, Okazaki, Vardy.
Subs: Zieler, Chilwell, King, Albrighton, Kapustka, Grey, Benalouane.

Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Rojo, Herrera, Pogba, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic, Rashford.
Subs: Romero, Blind, Carrick, Fellaini, Lingard, Young, Martial.