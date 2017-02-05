Lyon striker Lacazette says he wants a summer move

The striker market this summer is going to be fun.

Borussia Dortmund frontman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang already said at the end of January that he will likely move on this summer, and now another top name could be up for grabs.

Lyon goalscorer Alexandre Lacazette told French television channel Canal+ that he will want “a change of scenery this summer.”

Breaking | Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette: "I think that this summer I will likely need a change of scenery." (Canal +) — Get French Football (@GFFN) February 5, 2017

Lacazette has been prolific on the field the last three seasons for Lyon. The 27-year-old has 18 league goals in 17 appearances this season, four behind Ligue 1 leader Edinson Cavani, with eight of those coming from the penalty spot. Lacazette scored 21 goals last year in Ligue 1, and 27 the year prior. The beginning to the 2014/15 season was particularly special for Lacazette, who was on record goalscoring pace with 21 goals by the end of January before an injury knocked him off his form.

He’s been linked heavily with Arsenal in the past, and could interest other top European teams looking for a player of his caliber, such as Real Madrid, Juventus, or Bayern Munich, especially if Thomas Muller’s struggles continue.

Follow @the_bonnfire