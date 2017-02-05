More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Manchester City 2-1 Swansea City: Jesus rises to save City on Sunday

By Kyle BonnFeb 5, 2017, 10:25 AM EST

Manchester City dominated possession, pummeling Swansea in the opening 45 minutes, but only managed one early goal and gave it away as Gylfi Sigurdsson drew level with 10 minutes to go. It appeared City had squandered another three points, but there was Gabriel Jesus to win it in added time.

The first half was all Manchester City. Jesus, starting in place of Sergio Aguero for the second straight match, had the game’s best early chance as he possessed the ball on the penalty spot in the eighth minute, but was unable to get a shot off under heavy pressure from Federico Fernandez.

He would make up for the early slip-up by atoning just moments later with the opening goal. David Silva slipped his way into the box along the end line and delivered a ball into the front of net. The ball bounced off the feet of Raheem Sterling as he was bundled over, but Jesus pounced to pummel the ball assuredly past Lukasz Fabianski for the 11th minute strike.

City continued to pound the Swansea area, and Yaya Toure forced an athletic save from Fabianski in the 21st minute with a powerful free-kick destined for the top-left corner before the Swansea goalkeeper lept high to punch it away. Sterling nearly fed Jesus a second on 26 minutes, but as the Brazilian came barreling in to meet the low cross, he couldn’t get a touch again marked by Fernandez.

There was a controversial moment just before halftime as Sterling burst into the box and was challenged by Fabianski who came off his line to dispossess Sterling. The English international went to ground, and was booked by referee Mike Dean for diving, but replays clearly showed Fabianski catching Sterling’s leg. While it may not have been enough to award City a penalty, it was certainly enough to rule out a dive.

In the second half, Swansea saw more of the ball in the opening moments, with Sigurdsson nearly bringing the visitors shockingly level with an exquisite free-kick, but Willy Caballero was there to produce a top save similar to Fabianski’s on Toure in the first half. Moments later, Leroy Sane almost scored a stunner, striking the post with a shot from an impossibly tight angle, with Fabianski’s face showing surprise at a shot produced from that position as opposed to a cross.

The Swans were unable to capitalize on their bright spell, and the game snoozed to a crawl as the hosts possessed the lion’s share of the ball yet again, looking to see the game out. That left Swansea to snag the initiative again, and they took advantage. Sigurdsson grabbed the ball above the top of the box, and surprised everyone by shooting low to the right corner. His shot seemed to catch Caballero off guard as well, as the Manchester City goalkeeper dove late, unable to stop the equalizer with 10 minutes remaining.

That forced Guardiola to bring on Sergio Aguero, and City pushed hard for a late winner, but they were uninspiring and unable to find a way through Swansea’s packed midfield until the winning moment two minutes into injury time. David Sliva delivered a perfect ball into the box, and Jesus rose high to head the chance. The initial effort was saved by Fabianski, but the ball trickled free and Jesus was there to pounce on the winning goal.

The win sees Manchester City above both Arsenal and Liverpool into third with the Gunners and Reds both falling on Saturday. Swansea remains above the relegation zone despite the loss, but their margin of error is slimmed thanks to Hull City and Sunderland both winning below them.

Watch Live: Leicester City vs. Manchester United (Lineups & Live Stream)

By Kyle BonnFeb 5, 2017, 10:31 AM EST

Marcus Rashford and Zlatan Ibrahimovic lead the Manchester United attack as they travel to King Power Stadium to take on Leicester City at 11:00 a.m. ET on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

The big story before the match, however, was who isn’t present. Both Wayne Rooney and Luke Shaw were left completely out of the Manchester United squad, with reports coming in that at least Rooney is not injured, leading to speculation as to why the United record goalscorer was left off by manager Jose Mourinho and didn’t even make the trip to Leicester. Some reports claim that Rooney has fallen ill and was not able to make the match.

At the back, the Red Devils miss Phil Jones who left the Hull City match with a foot injury, leaving Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly to partner in defense.

The Foxes remain thin at striker, with Jamie Vardy starting up front but Islam Slimani sidelined with a groin injury and the unsettled Leonardo Ulloa also out with a thigh problem. That leaves just Demarai Grey as the only attacking player available to Claudio Ranieri on the bench.

Leicester City has beaten Manchester United just once in 17 matches across all competitions, with that win coming in September of 2014. The Foxes have conceded 34 goals to the Red Devils across those games.

LINEUPS

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Simpson, Morgan, Huth, Fuchs, Drinkwater, Ndidi, Musa, Mahrez, Okazaki, Vardy.
Subs: Zieler, Chilwell, King, Albrighton, Kapustka, Grey, Benalouane.

Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Rojo, Herrera, Pogba, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic, Rashford.
Subs: Romero, Blind, Carrick, Fellaini, Lingard, Young, Martial.

Dortmund ‘deeply regrets’ violence against Leipzig fans

By Kyle BonnFeb 5, 2017, 9:33 AM EST

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund “deeply regrets” attacks against Leipzig supporters including women and children before the sides’ Bundesliga game on Saturday evening.

Dortmund police filed 28 charges for breaches of the law concerning explosives, assault, dangerous bodily injury, damage to property and theft after Leipzig supporters were pelted with stones and cans by Dortmund fans as they approached the stadium. Four police officers and a police dog were injured, the police said in a statement

“Dortmund strongly condemns this violence,” the club said on its website Sunday.

Dortmund police said they were forced to use batons and pepper spray to prevent the situation from escalating.

“All-in-all, extreme aggression and readiness for violence could be established among the Dortmund fans against the visitors. This was directed against any person who could be identified as a Leipzig fan, regardless of whether they were small children, women or families,” the police said.

Dortmund said it was working with police to deal with the incidents, and it wished injured Leipzig fans a speedy recovery.

Dortmund won the game 1-0 thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s first-half header to go third behind Leipzig.

Rumors swirl around Sergio Aguero amid benching at Manchester City

By Kyle BonnFeb 5, 2017, 8:50 AM EST

Sergio Aguero was benched for the second straight game by manager Pep Guardiola in favor of the red-hot Gabriel Jesus, and even before kickoff the rumors of his exit began to materialize.

Teams linked with Aguero in the last 24 hours include Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Inter Milan.

The Mirror claimed that Chelsea would look to Aguero in the event of Diego Costa‘s exit from Stamford Bridge, although that looks far less likely now that Costa posted on social media to shatter any ideas of his discontent with the Blues. Accompanied by a picture of him playing for the Blues, Costa wrote on Instagram before this weekend’s 3-1 win over Arsenal, “They talk too much s—! Come on Chelsea!”

On Friday, The Mirror had written a report that Aguero was prepared to ignore interest from Madrid and ask for a new deal at City, but with a second game on the sidelines, questions are surely growing if that would be the case.

The most intriguing report comes from The Express, who claimed Sunday morning before City’s kickoff against Swansea City at the Etihad that Inter was seriously considering a move for Aguero. With Pep apparently hoping to convince Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang to make his way to the Premier League, it could force the 28-year-old Argentinian to look elsewhere. Inter last played in the Champions League in the 2011/12 season, but have been slowly building their way back up the Serie A table, currently in fourth sitting five points behind Roma in the final Champions League place. Their downswing coincided with a similar dip by rivals AC Milan, but Inter have worked their way back towards the top, while AC continues to flounder in the middle of the pack.

It’s important to note that just last week, Aguero’s agent claimed he has no desire to leave Manchester City, with his contract set to expire in the summer of 2019. Still, rumors of Aguero’s exit will only grow after it took Jesus just 11 minutes to score the opening goal for Manchester City in Sunday’s game.

Watch Live: Manchester City vs. Swansea City (Lineups & Live Stream)

By Kyle BonnFeb 5, 2017, 7:43 AM EST

With Liverpool and Arsenal slipping on Saturday, Manchester City has a chance to capitalize on their mistakes and jump into third place with a win on Sunday. Unfortunately, they’ll have to do so against one of the hotter Premier League teams not named Chelsea as they host Swansea City at the Etihad at 8:30 a.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

The Swans have won three of their last four league games and have lifted themselves out of the relegation zone, revived under Paul Clement. Despite the good form, there’s some pressure on today, with Swansea knowing two of the three teams below them won the day before.

With his new signing coming out swinging, Man City boss Pep Guardiola has selected Gabriel Jesus ahead of Sergio Aguero up front for the second straight match. In addition, Guardiola has left struggling goalkeeper Claudio Bravo on the bench, starting Willy Caballero for the second straight game.

Fernandinho returns to the starting lineup for the first time since his straight red card over a month ago, while Vincent Kompany is left on the bench yet again as he struggles through an injury-plagued campaign.

Swansea City is unchanged from its win last time out over Southampton, the third consecutive match Clement has decided against any changes. He could eventually be forced into a move, with captain Leon Britton back on the bench after finding himself injured on New Year’s Eve.

LINEUPS

Manchester City: Caballero; Stones, Kolarov, Clichy; Fernandinho, Toure; Sterling, De Bruyne, Silva, Sane; Jesus.
Subs: Bravo, Kompany, Zabaleta, Fernando, Delph, Navas, Aguero.

Swansea City: Fabianski; Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson; Carroll, Cork, Fer; Routledge, Sigurdsson, Llorente.
Subs: Nordfeldt, Kingsley, Amat, Britton, Narsingh, Dyer, Borja.