MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 05: Sergio Aguero of Manchester City looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Swansea City at Etihad Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Rumors swirl around Sergio Aguero amid benching at Manchester City

By Kyle BonnFeb 5, 2017, 8:50 AM EST

Sergio Aguero was benched for the second straight game by manager Pep Guardiola in favor of the red-hot Gabriel Jesus, and even before kickoff the rumors of his exit began to materialize.

Teams linked with Aguero in the last 24 hours include Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Inter Milan.

The Mirror claimed that Chelsea would look to Aguero in the event of Diego Costa‘s exit from Stamford Bridge, although that looks far less likely now that Costa posted on social media to shatter any ideas of his discontent with the Blues. Accompanied by a picture of him playing for the Blues, Costa wrote on Instagram before this weekend’s 3-1 win over Arsenal, “They talk too much s—! Come on Chelsea!”

On Friday, The Mirror had written a report that Aguero was prepared to ignore interest from Madrid and ask for a new deal at City, but with a second game on the sidelines, questions are surely growing if that would be the case.

The most intriguing report comes from The Express, who claimed Sunday morning before City’s kickoff against Swansea City at the Etihad that Inter was seriously considering a move for Aguero. With Pep apparently hoping to convince Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang to make his way to the Premier League, it could force the 28-year-old Argentinian to look elsewhere. Inter last played in the Champions League in the 2011/12 season, but have been slowly building their way back up the Serie A table, currently in fourth sitting five points behind Roma in the final Champions League place. Their downswing coincided with a similar dip by rivals AC Milan, but Inter have worked their way back towards the top, while AC continues to flounder in the middle of the pack.

It’s important to note that just last week, Aguero’s agent claimed he has no desire to leave Manchester City, with his contract set to expire in the summer of 2019. Still, rumors of Aguero’s exit will only grow after it took Jesus just 11 minutes to score the opening goal for Manchester City in Sunday’s game.

Watch Live: Manchester City vs. Swansea City (Lineups & Live Stream)

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City in action at during the The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Selhurst Park on January 28, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
By Kyle BonnFeb 5, 2017, 7:43 AM EST

With Liverpool and Arsenal slipping on Saturday, Manchester City has a chance to capitalize on their mistakes and jump into third place with a win on Sunday. Unfortunately, they’ll have to do so against one of the hotter Premier League teams not named Chelsea as they host Swansea City at the Etihad at 8:30 a.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

The Swans have won three of their last four league games and have lifted themselves out of the relegation zone, revived under Paul Clement. Despite the good form, there’s some pressure on today, with Swansea knowing two of the three teams below them won the day before.

With his new signing coming out swinging, Man City boss Pep Guardiola has selected Gabriel Jesus ahead of Sergio Aguero up front for the second straight match. In addition, Guardiola has left struggling goalkeeper Claudio Bravo on the bench, starting Willy Caballero for the second straight game.

Fernandinho returns to the starting lineup for the first time since his straight red card over a month ago, while Vincent Kompany is left on the bench yet again as he struggles through an injury-plagued campaign.

Swansea City is unchanged from its win last time out over Southampton, the third consecutive match Clement has decided against any changes. He could eventually be forced into a move, with captain Leon Britton back on the bench after finding himself injured on New Year’s Eve.

LINEUPS

Manchester City: Caballero; Stones, Kolarov, Clichy; Fernandinho, Toure; Sterling, De Bruyne, Silva, Sane; Jesus.
Subs: Bravo, Kompany, Zabaleta, Fernando, Delph, Navas, Aguero.

Swansea City: Fabianski; Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson; Carroll, Cork, Fer; Routledge, Sigurdsson, Llorente.
Subs: Nordfeldt, Kingsley, Amat, Britton, Narsingh, Dyer, Borja.

NYCFC announces expansion for club’s academy system

NYCFC/Twitter
By Matt ReedFeb 4, 2017, 10:09 PM EST

New York City FC has made significant strides with the club’s first-team in its brief Major League Soccer history, and now the team is looking to expand its youth ranks.

The club announced on Saturday that it will be adding four teams to its youth academy, which currently houses an Under-14 and U-16 side.

Joining the two pre-existing youth teams will be U12, U13, U15 and U19 levels of competition. All four new club teams will begin play ahead of the 2017/18 U.S. Soccer Development Academy season.

“The Development Academy is extremely excited to announce our second largest expansion to date, welcoming 165 new teams across all of our age groups,” Development Academy Director Jared Micklos said. “This expansion is a direct reflection of the commitment from existing Academy clubs and the permeating effect of the Academy influence on additional clubs across the country that are adopting the Academy philosophy.

Possible new USMNT third kit leaked

CHATTANOOGA, TN - FEBRUARY 03: Brad Evans #3 of USA kicks a ball past Jourdain Fletcher #16 of Jamaica during the second half of a friendly international match at Finley Stadium on February 3, 2017 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
By Matt ReedFeb 4, 2017, 8:34 PM EST

FootyHeadlines is back at it again with another potential leak, and this time it’s in regards to a possible new U.S. Men’s National Team kit.

The website has become well-known for successfully leaking cleats, jerseys and other apparel for both club and international teams in the past.

Now, it appears Nike is prepared to provide the USMNT with a third jersey for the 2017 calendar year.

FootyHeadlines
The kit has many of the same aspects to that of the home and away USMNT jersey, with different color shoulders. The crest features a combination of red and chrome, which gives it a natural shine.

PL Sunday: Manchester clubs look to keep pace in title chase

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Manchester United holds off a challenge from Danny Drinkwater of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Leicester City at Old Trafford on September 24, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Matt ReedFeb 4, 2017, 7:45 PM EST

With Chelsea moving closer and closer to a Premier League title, both Manchester sides must forge ahead and rack up points over the second half of the season.

Meanwhile, Leicester continues to struggle and now sits just one point above the relegation zone, while Swansea is level on points with the Foxes but have played better as of late.

[ MORE: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

Manchester City vs. Swansea — 8:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Gabriel Jesus has exceeded expectations thus far for Manchester City, and the young attacker will likely have another chance to do so on Sunday. The Citizens enter their weekend encounter having won their previous five home matches against the Swans at the Etihad Stadium. Following the team’s disappointing 4-0 defeat to Everton a few weeks back, Pep Guardiola‘s side is unbeaten in its last three fixtures and has scored nine goals in the process.

Meanwhile, Swansea has seen an uptake in form recently, with wins over Liverpool and Southampton added to the team’s resume over the past two weekends. The Swans still sit firmly in the relegation battle but Paul Clement‘s group has shown a clear difference in performance since the turn of the calendar year. A win on Sunday would give Swansea its 100th in England’s top flight.

[ MORE: Saturday’s PL roundup — Chelsea knocks off Arsenal ]

Leicester City vs. Manchester United — 11 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

The Foxes are in serious danger of falling into the relegation zone after going winless in four of their last five PL fixtures, and the road doesn’t get any easier on Sunday. Already without Islam Slimani and Leonardo Ulloa, Claudio Ranieri‘s side must take on Manchester United, who they’ve only beaten once in club history. To this point in 2017, the Foxes are the only PL team that hasn’t scored in the new year.

Jose Mourinho’s United have drawn three consecutive matches in the PL and currently sit 17 points out of the top spot in the league, however, they’ve gone unbeaten in their last 14 league games. With Eric Bailly returning from the African Cup of Nations, the defender could be in-line to replace the injured Phil Jones in the center of the Red Devils back line.