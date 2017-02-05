Strong second half hands Cameroon fifth AFCON title

Leicester did well to stifle Jose Mourinho’s side early on, but a pair of finishes prior to halftime changed the complexion of Sunday’s encounter.

Manchester United went on to win the match, 3-0, at the King Power Stadium and the Portuguese boss was pleased by his team’s response after struggling early on with the Foxes.

Goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the 42nd and 44th minutes, respectively, gave the Red Devils a comfortable advantage before halftime, and the Foxes failed to recover from the deficit.

“We played like we normally play. We played well, we tried to win, obviously the opponent was difficult but that’s something we’re used to,” Mourinho told Sky Sports. “We didn’t have the best start but then we had control, moved the ball well, created chances and scored goals. That’s the only difference – we arrived at half-time with a 2-0 result, and then we controlled the game and it was quite easy.

“I don’t look to rivals, I look to ourselves. I can say that, if we beat Hull City at home and get a point at Leicester, it would be four positive points. We drew at home against Hull and won these three points here. We need a little bit of balance in something we consider to be okay.

“We’re still in the same position but a little bit closer to the others. We keep fighting.”

Juan Mata added a third for United on the other side of halftime, ensuring all three points would go to Mourinho’s side, who now sit on 45 points through 24 matches.

While the Red Devils still sit 14 points behind league leaders Chelsea, United still has matches against the Blues, Manchester City, Spurs and Arsenal on the docket over the second half of the Premier League calendar.