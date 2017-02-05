More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Twitter/BBC Sport
Twitter/ @BBCSport

Strong second half hands Cameroon fifth AFCON title

By Matt ReedFeb 5, 2017, 4:07 PM EST

It looked like the two sides were headed for extra time but Vincent Aboubakar decided to change the script with just two minutes remaining.

Cameroon captured its fifth African Cup of Nations crown on Sunday after Aboubakar netted the game-winner in the team’s 2-1 victory over Egypt at Stade de l’Amitié.

The second-half substitute did brilliantly to control a long ball into his path, before juggling the ball over a defender and blasting it into the back of the net in the 88th minute.

The Egyptians took the lead after 22 minutes when Mohamed Elneny was slipped into the penalty area by Mohamed Salah. Elneny received the ball on the right side of the box before blasting his shot towards the top corner and past goalkeeper Joseph Ondoa.

Cameroon responded on the other side of halftime through substitute Nicolas N’Koulou, who leveled the match at 1-1 just before the hour mark. N’Koulou came on in the 31st minute to replace Adolphe Teikeu.

La Liga & Serie A: Sociedad avoids Osasuna upset, Lazio scores six

MADRID, SPAIN - JANUARY 29: Joseba Zaldua of Real Sociedad de Futbol in action during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Sociedad de Futbol at the Bernabeu on January 29, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)
Denis Doyle/Getty Images
By Matt ReedFeb 5, 2017, 5:02 PM EST

A roundup of Saturday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s La Liga coverage ]

Real Sociedad 3-2 Osasuna

Osasuna put up every bit of fight they could on Sunday but the hosts managed to pull out a victory at the Anoeta Stadium. Despite an early finish from Kenan Kodro in the 25th minute, a trio of second-half finishes from Real Sociedad helped keep the Basque side in fifth place. Osasuna captured a second with over 10 minutes remaining through Sergio León but it wasn’t enough for the relegation side to pull out a result.

Sevilla 0-0 Villareal

The hosts blew a huge chance to move within a point of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga, but Sevilla’s title aspirations have now taken a big hit. Jorge Sampaoli’s side now sits three points out of the top spot, although Real holds two matches in hand at the moment. Meanwhile, Villareal remains in the top six on 35 points.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Sporting Gijon 2-4 Alaves
Celta Vigo vs. Real Madrid (Postponed)

 

Juventus 1-0 Inter Milan

Juan Cuadrado‘s finish on the stroke of halftime was enough to give the league leaders a three-point gap at the top of Serie A, while Inter slides to fifth with the defeat. The visitors kept Juventus in check for most of the match, however, Cuadrado broke the deadlock in the 45th minute after burying a long-range shot in the top corner.

Pescara 2-6 Lazio

Marco Panolo starred for Lazio on the day with four goals on the road, while Keita Balde Diao and Ciro Immobile also found the back of the net for the fourth-place side. Despite conceding twice inside the opening quarter hour, Pescara responded well and equalized prior to halftime but Lazio’s persistence proved to be too much and Simone Inzaghi’s club punished the last-place club in the second stanza.

Elsewhere in Serie A

AC Milan 0-1 Sampdoria
Atalanta 2-0 Cagliari
Chievo 0-0 Udinese
Empoli 1-1 Torino
Genoa 0-1 Sassuolo
Palermo 1-0 Crotone

Mourinho pleased with United’s fight against Leicester

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 05: Paul Pogba of Manchester United shields the ball from Daniel Drinkwater of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Manchester United at The King Power Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Matt ReedFeb 5, 2017, 3:33 PM EST

Leicester did well to stifle Jose Mourinho’s side early on, but a pair of finishes prior to halftime changed the complexion of Sunday’s encounter.

[ MORE: Man United scores three goals in six minutes against Foxes ]

Manchester United went on to win the match, 3-0, at the King Power Stadium and the Portuguese boss was pleased by his team’s response after struggling early on with the Foxes.

[ MORE: Gabriel Jesus rises to rescue Man City against Swansea ]

Goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the 42nd and 44th minutes, respectively, gave the Red Devils a comfortable advantage before halftime, and the Foxes failed to recover from the deficit.

“We played like we normally play. We played well, we tried to win, obviously the opponent was difficult but that’s something we’re used to,” Mourinho told Sky Sports. “We didn’t have the best start but then we had control, moved the ball well, created chances and scored goals. That’s the only difference – we arrived at half-time with a 2-0 result, and then we controlled the game and it was quite easy.

“I don’t look to rivals, I look to ourselves. I can say that, if we beat Hull City at home and get a point at Leicester, it would be four positive points. We drew at home against Hull and won these three points here. We need a little bit of balance in something we consider to be okay.

“We’re still in the same position but a little bit closer to the others. We keep fighting.”

Juan Mata added a third for United on the other side of halftime, ensuring all three points would go to Mourinho’s side, who now sit on 45 points through 24 matches.

While the Red Devils still sit 14 points behind league leaders Chelsea, United still has matches against the Blues, Manchester City, Spurs and Arsenal on the docket over the second half of the Premier League calendar.

Lyon striker Lacazette says he wants a summer move

LISBON, PORTUGAL - JULY 23: Lyon's forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates scoring Lyon«s goal during the Friendly match between Sporting CP and Lyon at Estadio Jose Alvalade on July 23, 2016 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 5, 2017, 2:57 PM EST

The striker market this summer is going to be fun.

Borussia Dortmund frontman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang already said at the end of January that he will likely move on this summer, and now another top name could be up for grabs.

Lyon goalscorer Alexandre Lacazette told French television channel Canal+ that he will want “a change of scenery this summer.”

Lacazette has been prolific on the field the last three seasons for Lyon. The 27-year-old has 18 league goals in 17 appearances this season, four behind Ligue 1 leader Edinson Cavani, with eight of those coming from the penalty spot. Lacazette scored 21 goals last year in Ligue 1, and 27 the year prior. The beginning to the 2014/15 season was particularly special for Lacazette, who was on record goalscoring pace with 21 goals by the end of January before an injury knocked him off his form.

He’s been linked heavily with Arsenal in the past, and could interest other top European teams looking for a player of his caliber, such as Real Madrid, Juventus, or Bayern Munich, especially if Thomas Muller’s struggles continue.

VIDEO: Kasper Schmeichel says Leicester performance “unacceptable”

By Kyle BonnFeb 5, 2017, 1:35 PM EST

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel did not hold back anything when asked about the performance in the 3-0 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday.

The Foxes conceded three goals in six minutes bracketing halftime, and were clearly second-best on the day.

“First 40 minutes we played ok,” Schmeichel said. “After that, unacceptable. You can always go 1-down in the game, but you can’t let that happen. Can’t go two-down straight after each other. It’s not good enough, and it sums our season up at the moment.”

Leicester becomes the first team since Liverpool in the mid-80’s to lose four in a row as reigning champions, and have not scored a single goal in Premier League play since the 20th minute of a 1-0 win over West Ham way back on December 31st, a scoreless run of 520 minutes.

“There’s no talk about last season, last season is gone as you can clearly see,” Schmeichel said, shaking off any talk of differences between the campaigns. “Last season is gone. We need to stand up and be counted, this season hasn’t been good enough top to bottom.”

There have been rumblings that Foxes manager Claudio Ranieri, who was praised across the board for his man management and tactical prowess during last season’s championship campaign, is on the verge of being fired, with the players losing confidence in their leader. Schmeichel wasn’t having it.

“Listen, I’m not going to comment on any newspaper speculation,” the 30-year-old said. “I know what’s going on in the dressing room. We’re a group of players who are low on confidence but certainly not low on fight, and we’ll fight until the end whatever that may be. I can guarantee every player in there is hurting. It’s not a situation that’s comfortable at all. We’re the reigning champions, and quite frankly it’s been terrible, it’s been embarrassing.”