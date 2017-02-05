Watch Live: Manchester City vs. Swansea City (Lineups & Live Stream)

With Liverpool and Arsenal slipping on Saturday, Manchester City has a chance to capitalize on their mistakes and jump into third place with a win on Sunday. Unfortunately, they’ll have to do so against one of the hotter Premier League teams not named Chelsea as they host Swansea City at the Etihad at 8:30 a.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

The Swans have won three of their last four league games and have lifted themselves out of the relegation zone, revived under Paul Clement. Despite the good form, there’s some pressure on today, with Swansea knowing two of the three teams below them won the day before.

With his new signing coming out swinging, Man City boss Pep Guardiola has selected Gabriel Jesus ahead of Sergio Aguero up front for the second straight match. In addition, Guardiola has left struggling goalkeeper Claudio Bravo on the bench, starting Willy Caballero for the second straight game.

Fernandinho returns to the starting lineup for the first time since his straight red card over a month ago, while Vincent Kompany is left on the bench yet again as he struggles through an injury-plagued campaign.

Swansea City is unchanged from its win last time out over Southampton, the third consecutive match Clement has decided against any changes. He could eventually be forced into a move, with captain Leon Britton back on the bench after finding himself injured on New Year’s Eve.

LINEUPS

Manchester City: Caballero; Stones, Kolarov, Clichy; Fernandinho, Toure; Sterling, De Bruyne, Silva, Sane; Jesus.

Subs: Bravo, Kompany, Zabaleta, Fernando, Delph, Navas, Aguero.

Swansea City: Fabianski; Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson; Carroll, Cork, Fer; Routledge, Sigurdsson, Llorente.

Subs: Nordfeldt, Kingsley, Amat, Britton, Narsingh, Dyer, Borja.

