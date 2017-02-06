More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
SAN JOSE, CA - MARCH 06: Kevin Doyle #9 of Colorado Rapids fights for control of the ball with Marvell Wynne #4 of San Jose Earthquakes during the first half of their MLS Soccer game at Avaya Stadium on March 6, 2016 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Earthquakes D Marvell Wynne sidelined by heart abnormality

Associated PressFeb 6, 2017, 10:25 PM EST

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) San Jose Earthquakes defender Marvell Wynne is being held out of training and games because of a heart abnormality.

The Earthquakes said Monday that the abnormality was discovered during the annual physical. Wynne is undergoing further evaluations and the team will release more information when it’s available.

The 30-year-old Wynne is an 11-year MLS veteran with 301 career appearances. He started 63 of 68 regular-season games for the Earthquakes the past two seasons.

Griezmann advisor: Manchester United “the ideal commercial scenario”

Antoine Griezmann, Atletico Madrid
Photo credit should read Jorge Guerrero/AFP/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 6, 2017, 9:34 PM EST

In the 21st century, football players don’t just have agents to discuss their futures.

Antoine Griezmann’s “image advisor” made waves this week when he suggested the best possible spot for his client to market himself.

The Atletico Madrid and France attacker is among the most in-demand players in the world, but loves playing for Diego Simeone. He’s also been heavily linked with Manchester United in recent weeks.

Griezmann’s image advisor is Sebastien Bellencontre, and here’s what he says about the ideal future move, from The Sun:

“When I read articles about a hypothetical transfer to Manchester United I think it would be the ideal commercial scenario. He would play at (David) Beckham’s former club, which is his idol, with the same legendary number on his back.

“Beyond sports, Paris Saint-Germain would be interesting at French level, but he already has international trajectory with the selection.”

To be fair, new Manchester United players have a good shot to move the most jerseys in a single year. We’re not saying Griezmann is as good as gone to Old Trafford, but let this post serve as a reminder that it’s rarely as simple as a player and his family’s preference.

Who will make USMNT’s roster for World Cup qualifiers?

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: Sebastian Lletget #18 of the United States dribbles the ball against Stephan Panic #15 of Serbia in second half of the match at Qualcomm Stadium on January 29, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images)
Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 6, 2017, 8:41 PM EST

With a pair of friendlies as rugged as the United States men’s national team’s scoreless draw with Serbia’s B-Team and 1-0 win over Jamaica, it’s difficult to judge who passed muster.

PST’s Matt Reed picked four players he felt improved their stock during the friendlies, and it’s difficult to disagree with at least three if not all of them (I thought Benny Feilhaber was fine but benefited from how many critics wanted him to shove it in Jurgen Klinsmann’s face).

Now Bruce Arena turns his attention to pivotal World Cup qualifiers against Honduras and away to Panama in late March.

There are some big questions for Arena, perhaps none bigger than the one between the sticks. Tim Howard isn’t returning to training until March 4, and Brad Guzan is playing second fiddle to Victor Valdes at Middlesbrough. Nick Rimando started the Serbia friendly, while Luis Robles and David Bingham split the second game. Ethan Horvath and William Yarbrough also would like to hear their names called.

While it was great to see Chad Marshall get a look in the red, white, and blue, it’s unlikely he injected himself into the center back discussion with John Brooks, Geoff Cameron (assuming a return to health), Omar Gonzalez, and camp star Walker Zimmerman.

As for center mid, did Feilhaber do enough to move into the mix? Sebastian Lletget looked very good and Dax McCarty showed well. Toss in a nice night for Sacha Kljestan against Serbia, and the midfield is really crowded.

Theoretical 26-man call-up for March WCQs

Goalkeepers (4): Brad Guzan, Luis Robles, Nick Rimando, Ethan Horvath

Defenders (9): Fabian Johnson, DeAndre Yedlin, John Brooks, Steve Birnbaum, Geoff Cameron, Timmy Chandler, Omar Gonzalez, Eric Lichaj, Jorge Villafana.

Midfielders (9): Christian Pulisic, Sacha Kljestan, Jermaine Jones, Michael Bradley, Alejandro Bedoya, Dax McCarty, Sebastian Lletget, Darlington Nagbe, Benny Feilhaber.

Forwards (4): Jozy Altidore, Bobby Wood, Jordan Morris, Gyasi Zardes

Outside looking in: Danny Williams, Graham Zusi, Matt Besler, Walker Zimmerman, Tim Howard, Lynden Gooch, Emerson Hyndman, Julian Green, Juan Agudelo, David Bingham, DaMarcus Beasley.

BONUS: An XI

Guzan

Yedlin — Cameron — Brooks — Johnson

Bradley — Jones

Wood — Kljestan — Pulisic

Altidore

Relegation Review: Check the fixtures, vote out a candidate

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Joleon Lescott of Sunderland is closed down by Christian Benteke of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Sunderland at Selhurst Park on February 4, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 6, 2017, 7:52 PM EST

Even the worst Premier League clubs in history grab points here and there, but this is a mighty nice run for the lesser lights.

A relegation picture that looked like Hull City, Sunderland, Swansea City and maybe Crystal Palace just a month ago has become a crammed six-team battle now involving Leicester City and Middlesbrough.

Bournemouth and Southampton aren’t safe down south, either, but for the moment sit six and seven points clear of the drop respectively, so we’ll choose to focus on this logjam:

15. Middlesbrough — 21 points, minus-8 goal differential
Next five: vs. Everton, at Palace, at Stoke, vs. Sunderland, vs. Man Utd

16. Leicester City — 21 points, minus-17 goal diff.
Next five: at Swansea, vs. Liverpool, vs. Hull, at Arsenal, at West Ham

17. Swansea City — 21 points, minus-25 goal diff.
Next five: vs. Leicester, at Chelsea, vs. Burnley, at Hull, at Bournemouth

18. Hull City — 20 points, minus-25
Next five: at Arsenal, vs. Burnley, at Leicester, vs. Swansea, at Everton

19. Crystal Palace — 19 points, minus-13
Next five: at Stoke, vs. Boro, at West Brom, vs. Spurs, vs. Watford

20. Sunderland — 19 points, minus-18
Next five: vs. Southampton, at Everton, vs. Man City, at Boro, vs. Burnley

I mean look at that thing! If Sunderland, Hull, and Palace this weekend and 15-17 lose, the relegation zone completely flips!

The five game slates take us into mid-March, and leave nine matches on the schedule. With so many teams in such close proximity, it’s not surprising to see two teams with a pair of six-pointers in the next month or so (Leicester, Swans, and Hull). Can the competition use that to put one or more of them in the rear view mirror?

Real Madrid battles Spanish mayor, reportedly pushing for European Super League

Real Madrid's coach Zinedine Zidane, during a Copa del Rey, quarter final, 2nd leg soccer match between Celta and Real Madrid at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain, Wednesday Jan. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Lalo R. Villar)
AP Photo/Lalo R. Villar
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 6, 2017, 7:04 PM EST

Real Madrid has blasted Celta Vigo and Vigo’s mayor after

Heavy winds caused damage to Celta Vigo’s stadium, causing the postponement of Sunday’s match between the two sides.

That delay is only going to cause more schedule congestion for Real Madrid, which has played two fewer matches than its main competition for La Liga’s title.

Vigo mayor Abel Caballero took a shot at Real, saying the club shouldn’t have pushed for the fixture to go ahead despite the safety issues.

Real’s response? They could’ve played somewhere else, emptied the sections below the damaged roof, or fixed the roof.

From RealMadrid.com:

These proposals were made with a view to avoiding the postponement of the fixture from negatively impacting upon the four competitions, given the knock-on effect it would cause between them, as well as the massive financial losses suffered by television channels from around the world, which will have an impact on future tenders for the sale of broadcasting rights.

Real is using this issue as another outlet to push the creation of a European Super League, which imagines that heavy winds or other inconveniences don’t affect bigger clubs.

Snark aside, Marca claims that the proposed ESL would include Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Juventus, Milan, Inter Milan, Napoli, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille and Lyon.

That 19-club list excludes some big names, Monaco, Benfica, and Villarreal amongst them.