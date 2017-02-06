Griezmann advisor: Manchester United “the ideal commercial scenario”

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

In the 21st century, football players don’t just have agents to discuss their futures.

Antoine Griezmann’s “image advisor” made waves this week when he suggested the best possible spot for his client to market himself.

The Atletico Madrid and France attacker is among the most in-demand players in the world, but loves playing for Diego Simeone. He’s also been heavily linked with Manchester United in recent weeks.

Griezmann’s image advisor is Sebastien Bellencontre, and here’s what he says about the ideal future move, from The Sun:

“When I read articles about a hypothetical transfer to Manchester United I think it would be the ideal commercial scenario. He would play at (David) Beckham’s former club, which is his idol, with the same legendary number on his back. “Beyond sports, Paris Saint-Germain would be interesting at French level, but he already has international trajectory with the selection.”

To be fair, new Manchester United players have a good shot to move the most jerseys in a single year. We’re not saying Griezmann is as good as gone to Old Trafford, but let this post serve as a reminder that it’s rarely as simple as a player and his family’s preference.

