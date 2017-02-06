More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Is it time for Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal?

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 6, 2017, 12:36 PM EST

We always knew this day would come.

Still, it doesn’t make it any easier to contemplate exactly how this will all play out.

Arsene Wenger is out of contract at Arsenal in the summer and the man who has led the Gunners for 21 years is yet to reveal what lies in store beyond the 2016-17 campaign, but did state they’ve offered him a two-year contract extension to remain at the Emirates Stadium.

Most have mixed feelings about that.

Following their 3-1 defeat to Chelsea at the weekend Arsenal sit 12 points off the Blues with 14 games to go. Their title hopes appear to be over for yet another season.

Wenger, 67, watched on from the stands with disdain at Stamford Bridge as he continues to serve his four-match touchline ban for pushing fourth official Anthony Taylor in a 2-1 win against Burnley last month.

In the video above our analysts discuss if now is the time that Wenger finally moves on from Arsenal.

Robbie Keane training with Dubai based Al Ahli

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 6, 2017, 1:20 PM EST

Robbie Keane’s next stop looks like being the United Arab Emirates.

Keane, 36, has been spotted in Dubai in a training session with Al Ahli Club.

The photos below show Keane training in Dubai on Monday, with the club stating “Irish star Robbie Keane participates in morning drills.”

It is unclear whether or not Keane is set to sign for Al Ahli or is just getting in some warm weather training. The Dubai club have Asamoah Gyan as their star striker and currently sit in fourth place in the UAE Arabian Gulf League.

With his days at the LA Galaxy over after he left following the 2016 MLS season, rumors have persisted that the prolific Irish striker will land with another team in MLS. He has also been linked with plenty of teams in England as a short-term option for the summer.

Following his stellar time with the Galaxy, Keane’s stock is incredibly high in MLS. He is arguably the greatest Designated Player, in terms of output, to ever play in MLS. He scored 104 goals in 165 appearances in all competitions for LA in his five years in California. Does he have more to offer to other MLS teams? Certainly. It will be intriguing to see if he gets a chance to move back to North America in the coming months.

Keane, the all-time leading goalscorer for the Republic of Ireland with 68 goals in 148 appearances, has recently stated that he’s looking for a new team and is open to all options and seeing what is our there.

He’s certainly true to his word.

Report: Free agent Martin Caceres heading to Southampton

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 6, 2017, 11:50 AM EST

Out of contract center back Martin Caceres is reportedly on his way to Southampton to have a medical.

Caceres, 29, last played for Juventus in Serie A during the 2015-16 campaign but after suffering plenty of injury issues over the years he has been without a club since the summer.

He trained with Crystal Palace last week but after they signed Mamadou Sakho they passed on him, while a move to AC Milan has also fallen through.

With the transfer window shut but Caceres available to sign for whoever due to being out of contract, Premier League duo Southampton and Sunderland have now both been linked with a move for the defender who can play as a center back and at either full back positions.

The former Barcelona, Sevilla and Juventus defender has plenty of pedigree at the top level, winning five Serie A titles with Juve and a La Liga and UEFA Champions League double with Barca in 2009 as well as representing Uruguay at both the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

When it comes to Caceres’ next possible destination, Saints appear to have moved to the front of the queue which makes sense given their desperate need for a new center back. They sold Jose Fonte to West Ham United in the January window and then lost influential defender Virgil Van Dijk for up to three months with an ankle injury.

Japanese international Maya Yoshida has looked steady after stepping in and becoming a starter, but youngster Jack Stephens has been up and down in recent games and Romanian international Florin Gardos has spent over 18 months on the sidelines and is very rusty despite recently returning to full fitness.

That means Saints have just three center backs to choose from heading into their EFL Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley on Feb. 26, plus they aren’t exactly clear of being sucked into the Premier League relegation battle either.

Following their 3-1 defeat to West Ham United on Saturday, their fifth defeat in their last six PL games, Southampton are just seven points above the drop zone.

Puel needs to plug the gaps in defense which have seen them transition from a solid unit who are tough to break down to a side which has conceded 10 goals in their last three games in all competitions.

Caceres may well be the short-term answer. Surely he’s worth a punt on a six-month contract?

Russia increases 2018 World Cup budget by $325 million

Associated PressFeb 6, 2017, 10:54 AM EST

MOSCOW (AP) Russia has increased government spending on the 2018 World Cup by 19.1 billion rubles ($325 million) without explanation.

Total spending rises to 638.8 billion rubles ($10.8 billion), with all of the increase coming from federal budget funds, which now make up almost 55 percent of total spending.

The increase dwarfs previous attempts to cut costs by reducing the number of high-end hotels to be built and trimming expenses on other infrastructure.

There was no immediate comment by the World Cup organizing committee on the reason for the increase, which was announced when an updated budget document was published on the government legal database.

The document said the extra money would largely go to construction or refits of World Cup-related facilities, without specifying which particular projects.

Premier League players react to crazy Super Bowl LI

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 6, 2017, 9:52 AM EST

What. A. Game.

Super Bowl LI delivered a stunning match as the New England Patriots battled back from 28-3 down to beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in the first-ever Super Bowl to go to overtime in history.

The number of NFL fans in the UK and Europe has grown over the last decade, and that includes plenty of Premier League players who stayed up late to watch the incredible comeback win on Sunday.

Below is a look at some of the reactions from PL stars towards Tom Brady’s heroics.

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois played in the 3-1 win against Arsenal on Saturday, then flew to New York City to watch the Knicks play on Saturday evening and then traveled to Houston to watch Super Bowl 51. Incredible effort!

Harry Kane is a massive New England Patriots fans, so obviously he’s delighted…

Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic is also a massive Pats fan. Brady Begovic has a ring to it…

Jack Wilshere‘s prediction was correct. Just.

Chelsea center back Gary Cahill won’t be best pleased with the Falcons’ collapse

Buzzing for Super Bowl LI tonight! Hoping the Falcons win. @NFLUK #OnlyInTheNFL

