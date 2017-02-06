Is it time for Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal?

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

We always knew this day would come.

Still, it doesn’t make it any easier to contemplate exactly how this will all play out.

Arsene Wenger is out of contract at Arsenal in the summer and the man who has led the Gunners for 21 years is yet to reveal what lies in store beyond the 2016-17 campaign, but did state they’ve offered him a two-year contract extension to remain at the Emirates Stadium.

Most have mixed feelings about that.

Following their 3-1 defeat to Chelsea at the weekend Arsenal sit 12 points off the Blues with 14 games to go. Their title hopes appear to be over for yet another season.

Wenger, 67, watched on from the stands with disdain at Stamford Bridge as he continues to serve his four-match touchline ban for pushing fourth official Anthony Taylor in a 2-1 win against Burnley last month.

In the video above our analysts discuss if now is the time that Wenger finally moves on from Arsenal.

