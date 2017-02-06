Liverpool’s Lennon returns to Real Salt Lake on loan

The rumors are true: Liverpool teenager Brooks Lennon is heading back to Real Salt Lake.
The former RSL Academy star returns for the 2017 season on loan, where he’ll have every opportunity to get the regular minutes that weren’t headed his way at Anfield.
Lennon has two goals in 12 Premier League 2 appearances for Liverpool this season, and is fired up to be home for a bit.
“It was a proud moment for me and my family that Liverpool was interested in me. It’s been like a dream come true for me and I’m really proud,” he said. “It’s a big club. I went there and had high expectations for myself. I knew I could do well there. I just went in and tried my best and did everything I can to try and make a name for myself and I think I did.”
First Team time in MLS is going to help Lennon as much a loan to a lower division in England, though it certainly limits his chances to make an impact at Liverpool in 2017 preseason.
But it also could quickly get him on Bruce Arena’s radar. Call it a younger, lower risk gamble than the one Sebastian Lletget took in heading to the LA Galaxy from West Ham United.