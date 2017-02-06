Liverpool’s Lennon returns to Real Salt Lake on loan

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Even the worst Premier League clubs in history grab points here and there, but this is a mighty nice run for the lesser lights.

A relegation picture that looked like Hull City, Sunderland, Swansea City and maybe Crystal Palace just a month ago has become a crammed six-team battle now involving Leicester City and Middlesbrough.

Bournemouth and Southampton aren’t safe down south, either, but for the moment sit six and seven points clear of the drop respectively, so we’ll choose to focus on this logjam:

15. Middlesbrough — 21 points, minus-8 goal differential

Next five: vs. Everton, at Palace, at Stoke, vs. Sunderland, vs. Man Utd

16. Leicester City — 21 points, minus-17 goal diff.

Next five: at Swansea, vs. Liverpool, vs. Hull, at Arsenal, at West Ham

17. Swansea City — 21 points, minus-25 goal diff.

Next five: vs. Leicester, at Chelsea, vs. Burnley, at Hull, at Bournemouth



18. Hull City — 20 points, minus-25

Next five: at Arsenal, vs. Burnley, at Leicester, vs. Swansea, at Everton

19. Crystal Palace — 19 points, minus-13

Next five: at Stoke, vs. Boro, at West Brom, vs. Spurs, vs. Watford

20. Sunderland — 19 points, minus-18

Next five: vs. Southampton, at Everton, vs. Man City, at Boro, vs. Burnley

I mean look at that thing! If Sunderland, Hull, and Palace this weekend and 15-17 lose, the relegation zone completely flips!

The five game slates take us into mid-March, and leave nine matches on the schedule. With so many teams in such close proximity, it’s not surprising to see two teams with a pair of six-pointers in the next month or so (Leicester, Swans, and Hull). Can the competition use that to put one or more of them in the rear view mirror?

