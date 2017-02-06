Manchester United’s Martial refutes wantaway rumors

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial has taken to social media to refute reports of his desire to leave Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old Frenchman has been linked with moves away from United, with Paris Saint-Germain, West Ham, and Sevilla among supposed destinations.

Martial has six goals and five assists in 22 appearances for United this season, not far off the pace of his strong debut season. He scored 20 times and added 16 assists in 63 appearances for Louis Van Gaal.

The player’s clearly an electric talent, and we imagine there are several teams willing to meet or go above the $55 million price tag United paid for him 18 months ago.

Dont listen the papers it's wrong thanks Come on United 🔴 — Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) February 6, 2017

