MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 29: Anthony Martial of Manchester United battles with David Perkins and Shaun MacDonald of Wigan Athletic during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth round match between Manchester United and Wigan Athletic at Old Trafford on January 29, 2017 in Manchester, England.
Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Manchester United’s Martial refutes wantaway rumors

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 6, 2017, 4:18 PM EST

Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial has taken to social media to refute reports of his desire to leave Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old Frenchman has been linked with moves away from United, with Paris Saint-Germain, West Ham, and Sevilla among supposed destinations.

Martial has six goals and five assists in 22 appearances for United this season, not far off the pace of his strong debut season. He scored 20 times and added 16 assists in 63 appearances for Louis Van Gaal.

The player’s clearly an electric talent, and we imagine there are several teams willing to meet or go above the $55 million price tag United paid for him 18 months ago.

Real Madrid battles Spanish mayor, reportedly pushing for European Super League

Real Madrid's coach Zinedine Zidane, during a Copa del Rey, quarter final, 2nd leg soccer match between Celta and Real Madrid at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain, Wednesday Jan. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Lalo R. Villar)
AP Photo/Lalo R. Villar
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 6, 2017, 7:04 PM EST

Real Madrid has blasted Celta Vigo and Vigo’s mayor after

Heavy winds caused damage to Celta Vigo’s stadium, causing the postponement of Sunday’s match between the two sides.

That delay is only going to cause more schedule congestion for Real Madrid, which has played two fewer matches than its main competition for La Liga’s title.

Vigo mayor Abel Caballero took a shot at Real, saying the club shouldn’t have pushed for the fixture to go ahead despite the safety issues.

Real’s response? They could’ve played somewhere else, emptied the sections below the damaged roof, or fixed the roof.

From RealMadrid.com:

These proposals were made with a view to avoiding the postponement of the fixture from negatively impacting upon the four competitions, given the knock-on effect it would cause between them, as well as the massive financial losses suffered by television channels from around the world, which will have an impact on future tenders for the sale of broadcasting rights.

Real is using this issue as another outlet to push the creation of a European Super League, which imagines that heavy winds or other inconveniences don’t affect bigger clubs.

Snark aside, Marca claims that the proposed ESL would include Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Juventus, Milan, Inter Milan, Napoli, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille and Lyon.

That 19-club list excludes some big names, Monaco, Benfica, and Villarreal amongst them.

Liverpool’s Lennon returns to Real Salt Lake on loan

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 6, 2017, 5:52 PM EST

The rumors are true: Liverpool teenager Brooks Lennon is heading back to Real Salt Lake.

The former RSL Academy star returns for the 2017 season on loan, where he’ll have every opportunity to get the regular minutes that weren’t headed his way at Anfield.

Lennon has two goals in 12 Premier League 2 appearances for Liverpool this season, and is fired up to be home for a bit.

From RSL.com:

“It was a proud moment for me and my family that Liverpool was interested in me.  It’s been like a dream come true for me and I’m really proud,” he said.  “It’s a big club.  I went there and had high expectations for myself.  I knew I could do well there.  I just went in and tried my best and did everything I can to try and make a name for myself and I think I did.”

First Team time in MLS is going to help Lennon as much a loan to a lower division in England, though it certainly limits his chances to make an impact at Liverpool in 2017 preseason.

But it also could quickly get him on Bruce Arena’s radar. Call it a younger, lower risk gamble than the one Sebastian Lletget took in heading to the LA Galaxy from West Ham United.

Atlanta United keeps signing talent, adds Chilean vet Carmona

NANNING, CHINA - JANUARY 15: (L-R) Esteban Pavez, Carlos Carmona and Jean Beausejour of Chile poses withtrophy after winning the final match of 2017 Gree China Cup International Football Championship between Chile and Iceland at Guangxi Sports Center on January 15, 2017 in Nanning, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 6, 2017, 5:03 PM EST

If we’re talking pure name value, the Atlanta United roster is going to battle for a playoff position in its first Major League Soccer season.

With a bevy of exciting talent already on board, the club announced the addition of Carlos Carmona to the fray.

The 29-year-old Chilean has 50 caps and has appeared in the last two World Cups. Club-wise, Carmona was recently with Atalanta after having spent time with Reggina, O’Higgins, and Coquimbo Unido.

From AtlUtd.com:

“Having represented Chile at each of the last two FIFA World Cups, in addition to his extensive experience in Serie A, Carlos brings veteran leadership and a versatile skillset to our club,” Atlanta United president Darren Eales said.

“He fits in naturally with our style of play and also addresses an area of need. We couldn’t be happier to welcome him to the club.”

Carmona joins DPs Hector Villalba, Josef Martinez, and Miguel Almiron, as well as MLS vetersn Jeff Larentowicz and Michael Parkhurst. Brad Guzan will arrive after the Premier League season, and ex-Premier League striker Kenwyne Jones is also on the roster.

Atlanta United will have to come together as a team, but MLS should beware if that happens quickly (but don’t let up if they go ahead in a big game. Too soon? Yes, we’re bitter).

WATCH: USMNT’s Julian Green scores his first goal for Stuttgart

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 6, 2017, 3:28 PM EST

Julian Green has scored his first goal for Stuttgart, netting in his second appearance for the 2.Bundesliga side.

The Monday effort was a decisive finish of a gorgeous cross, as Green slotted knee height across the goal and inside the far post.

Stuttgart moves atop 2.Bundesliga with a win.

Green debuted against St. Pauli, lasting a half, before starting Monday’s match against Fortuna Dusseldorf and scoring in the 20th minute.

The 23-year-old has three goals in eight caps for the United States men’s national team, one each in his last two appearances.