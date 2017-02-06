Premier League players react to crazy Super Bowl LI

Click to email (Opens in new window)

What. A. Game.

Super Bowl LI delivered a stunning match as the New England Patriots battled back from 28-3 down to beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in the first-ever Super Bowl to go to overtime in history.

The number of NFL fans in the UK and Europe has grown over the last decade, and that includes plenty of Premier League players who stayed up late to watch the incredible comeback win on Sunday.

Below is a look at some of the reactions from PL stars towards Tom Brady’s heroics.

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois played in the 3-1 win against Arsenal on Saturday, then flew to New York City to watch the Knicks play on Saturday evening and then traveled to Houston to watch Super Bowl 51. Incredible effort!

Harry Kane is a massive New England Patriots fans, so obviously he’s delighted…

Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic is also a massive Pats fan. Brady Begovic has a ring to it…

If I'm ever lucky enough to have a son, he will be called Brady. Book it! — Asmir Begovic (@asmir1) February 6, 2017

Jack Wilshere‘s prediction was correct. Just.

Looking forward to Super Bowl LI tonight! Backing the Patriots to win! @NFLUK #OnlyInTheNFL pic.twitter.com/aNN9mZgEQ4 — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) February 5, 2017

Chelsea center back Gary Cahill won’t be best pleased with the Falcons’ collapse

Buzzing for Super Bowl LI tonight! Hoping the Falcons win. @NFLUK #OnlyInTheNFL A photo posted by Gary Cahill (@garyjcahill) on Feb 5, 2017 at 12:28pm PST

