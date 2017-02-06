Real Madrid battles Spanish mayor, reportedly pushing for European Super League

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Real Madrid has blasted Celta Vigo and Vigo’s mayor after

Heavy winds caused damage to Celta Vigo’s stadium, causing the postponement of Sunday’s match between the two sides.

That delay is only going to cause more schedule congestion for Real Madrid, which has played two fewer matches than its main competition for La Liga’s title.

Vigo mayor Abel Caballero took a shot at Real, saying the club shouldn’t have pushed for the fixture to go ahead despite the safety issues.

Real’s response? They could’ve played somewhere else, emptied the sections below the damaged roof, or fixed the roof.

From RealMadrid.com:

These proposals were made with a view to avoiding the postponement of the fixture from negatively impacting upon the four competitions, given the knock-on effect it would cause between them, as well as the massive financial losses suffered by television channels from around the world, which will have an impact on future tenders for the sale of broadcasting rights.

Real is using this issue as another outlet to push the creation of a European Super League, which imagines that heavy winds or other inconveniences don’t affect bigger clubs.

Snark aside, Marca claims that the proposed ESL would include Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Juventus, Milan, Inter Milan, Napoli, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille and Lyon.

That 19-club list excludes some big names, Monaco, Benfica, and Villarreal amongst them.

