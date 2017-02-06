Robbie Keane training with Dubai based Al Ahli

Robbie Keane’s next stop looks like being the United Arab Emirates.

Keane, 36, has been spotted in Dubai in a training session with Al Ahli Club.

The photos below show Keane training in Dubai on Monday, with the club stating “Irish star Robbie Keane participates in morning drills.”

It is unclear whether or not Keane is set to sign for Al Ahli or is just getting in some warm weather training. The Dubai club have Asamoah Gyan as their star striker and currently sit in fourth place in the UAE Arabian Gulf League.

With his days at the LA Galaxy over after he left following the 2016 MLS season, rumors have persisted that the prolific Irish striker will land with another team in MLS. He has also been linked with plenty of teams in England as a short-term option for the summer.

Following his stellar time with the Galaxy, Keane’s stock is incredibly high in MLS. He is arguably the greatest Designated Player, in terms of output, to ever play in MLS. He scored 104 goals in 165 appearances in all competitions for LA in his five years in California. Does he have more to offer to other MLS teams? Certainly. It will be intriguing to see if he gets a chance to move back to North America in the coming months.

Keane, the all-time leading goalscorer for the Republic of Ireland with 68 goals in 148 appearances, has recently stated that he’s looking for a new team and is open to all options and seeing what is our there.

He’s certainly true to his word.

النجم الايرلندي روبي كين يشارك في تدريبات الفرسان صباح اليوم pic.twitter.com/0S9P4z2yxM — النـــادي الاهــــلي (@AlAhliClub) February 6, 2017

