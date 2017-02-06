More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: Sergio Aguero of manchester City in action during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad Stadium on January 21, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Sergio Aguero casts doubt on his Man City future

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 6, 2017, 7:53 AM EST

Sergio Aguero is too good to be a substitute.

But that’s his reality, right now.

Aguero, 28, has been on the bench for City’s last three game in all competitions, with teenage sensation Gabriel Jesus starting in his place up top.

Jesus scored twice in Sunday’s 2-1 win against Swansea City (which included a stoppage-time winner) which keeps Pep Guardiola‘s men 10 points behind leaders Chelsea. Right now, Jesus is the main man at City and Aguero has the toughest competition he’s ever faced for a starting spot since he arrived at the Etiahd Stadium in 2011.

Does that mean Aguero is ready to move on?

“No, no, I don’t want to leave. I have to help the team as much as I can in these three months. Afterwards we’ll see what the club wants to do with me,” Aguero told reporters after the game. “In three years, my contract is up – that’s why I say I’m happy at the club. In these last three months that are left I have to help the club and, as I say, the club will decide if I have a place here or not.

“Sometimes this happens. When you’re on the bench you have to wait for your opportunity. I have three months to do my best and try to help the team and we’ll see what happens with my future. He [Jesus] is a great player. He’s a very young player but he will learn a lot at City and he will have a great future at the club.”

Hmm.

Although he said he’s happy, if Aguero spends the next few months on the bench then it will be intriguing to see what the summer brings. A goalscorer of his caliber — he’s scored 154 goals in 234 games for City in all competitions — doesn’t become available often but it’s hard to believe City will sell Aguero.

The Argentine international played down a meeting between his agent and Guardiola recently and spoke about learning from Jesus but also gave a little reminder as to what he’s achieved.

“Yes, at the moment I have to watch what he does, to learn, it could be a little bit. I am how I am. I have spent a lot of years in Europe playing the same way,” Aguero said.

In the week Guardiola said unequivocally that Aguero and Gabriel could play up top together. We saw that in the closing stages against Swansea and it wrecked havoc. Perhaps that’s the way to go moving forward but then it takes one of Leroy Sane or Raheem Sterling out of the attack, and they’ve been superb alongside Jesus in recent weeks.

With Aguero more of a penalty-box predator than a player who will hunt down lost causes like Jesus, the latter seems to fit better into Guardiola’s philosophy of winning the ball back within six seconds of the opposition having it. Yes, Guardiola tinkers with the team (as the stat above suggests) but Aguero was perhaps the only player at City who many believed possessed world class quality.

All of a sudden Aguero is the odd man out, despite his supreme quality as a goalscorer coveted by many of the worlds top clubs. If he stays on the sidelines for much longer he’ll surely demand to leave.

Leicester City is hurtling towards relegation. Why?

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 6, 2017, 9:07 AM EST

The “r word” is being mentioned a lot around the reigning Premier League champions.

Rightly so, relegation is on the minds of everyone involved with Leicester City with 14 games of the Premier League season to go.

Leicester were blown away by Manchester United 3-0 on Sunday, leaving Claudio Ranieri‘s side just two points off the bottom of the table after four-straight defeats which has seen them concede 10 goals and score zero.

Speaking to Sky Sports following their humbling defeat against United, goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel admitted Leicester is in freefall.

“We’re the reigning champions but quite frankly it’s been terrible,” Schmeichel said. “Every player is hurting. It’s not a situation that is comfortable. It’s time for everyone to stand up and be counted because if we don’t we’re going to end up getting relegated.”

Let’s break this down. What the heck is going on?

  • Leicester’s defense suddenly looks porous with Danny Simpson, Wes Morgan, Robert Huth, Christian Fuchs not looking anywhere near their levels of last season as they recorded shutout after shutout. They conceded 36 goals last season in 38 PL games. They’ve already conceded 41 in 24 games this season
  • They sold N'Golo Kante to Chelsea. His absence in midfield can’t be understated. Simple
  • Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez have scored eight PL goals between them in the PL so far and are severely out of form. They had 41 PL goals between them last season
  • Prioritizing the UEFA Champions League over PL in the early months of the season was acceptable but those dropped points are now catching up with them
  • They have yet to win a Premier League game away from home this season
  • Distractions of the FA Cup and UCL Round of 16 are coming up in February, which will cause more rotation to the team and complicate the situation further

So, the main thing here is that there is plenty of reasons why the reigning champs are hurtling towards relegation at a rapid rate.

Ranieri has also had to deal with player unrest as Leonardo Ulloa was denied a move away on Deadline Day despite saying he wouldn’t play for the club again, and there are rumblings that he’s started to lose the dressing room less than 12 months after delivering one of the greatest title victories in sporting history.

Football is fickle, but results talk.

Leicester’s manager admitted recently that the chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was unhappy and demanded they get to 40 points as soon as possible. How on earth are Leicester going to do that?

Their next six PL games will define not only their season but also their foreseeable future. An away trip to in-form Swansea is next up, followed by hosting Liverpool and Hull City, then they travel to Arsenal and West Ham before hosting Stoke on Apr. 1.

By April Fools Day we will see if the reigning champs have been turned into fools and are embroiled in a relegation battle for the final six weeks of the 2016-17 season. If Leicester do go down then they’ll also face a huge financial crisis as they dished out massive contracts to players in the title-winning squad. Vardy and Mahrez are both on over $130,000 per week, while many more are close to the $100,000 mark.

Leicester won’t want to think about those implications right now but reality may have hit home: they pulled off an incredible feat when the perennial giants of English soccer had a down year last season, but when you look at their squad they’re probably where they should be. Midtable at best. That’s the harsh reality.

On the day Leicester lifted the PL trophy last season against Everton in May, I spoke to many Leicester fans in and around the King Power Stadium who said they didn’t care if the Foxes were relegated next season.

I wonder what they think now…

Cameroon rounds out Confederations Cup field

By Matt ReedFeb 5, 2017, 9:31 PM EST

Cameroon won its fifth African Cup of Nations title on Sunday and the team has now captured the final spot in this summer’s FIFA Confederations Cup.

The Indomitable Lions round out the eight-team field that will play in Russia in June, one year ahead of the 2018 World Cup which will also take place in the European nation.

The competition will begin on June 17 when hosts Russia take on New Zealand.

Here’s the full field for the 2017 Confederations Cup:

Group A

Russia
New Zealand
Portugal
Mexico

Group B

Cameroon
Chile
Australia
Germany

Benfica beats Nacional to stay ahead of Porto in Portugal

NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 28: Players of Benfica shown their dejection during the UEFA Champions League match between SSC Napoli and Benfica at Stadio San Paolo on September 28, 2016 in Naples, . (Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)
Associated PressFeb 5, 2017, 9:06 PM EST

LISBON, Portugal (AP) Striker Jonas scored twice in the first half and forward Konstantinos Mitroglou added another in the second to help Benfica defeat Nacional 3-0 in the Portuguese league and take back the lead from FC Porto.

Jonas struck in the 26th and 35th minutes, and Mitroglou put the game beyond any doubt in the 81st to give Benfica 48 points, one more than Porto.

The three-time defending champion had won only one of its last three league games entering Sunday’s home match.

Porto had provisionally taken the lead on Saturday with a 2-1 home win over third-placed Sporting Lisbon. Forward Soares scored twice for Porto, and Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas contributed with a spectacular save on a close-range header deep into injury time.

It was the fourth straight win for Porto.

Bobadilla gets Augsburg winner; Frankfurt 3rd in Bundesliga

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 25: Paul Verhaegh of Augsburg and Philippe Coutinho of Liverpool compete for the ball during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 second leg match between Liverpool and FC Augsburg at Anfield on February 25, 2016 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Associated PressFeb 5, 2017, 7:45 PM EST

BERLIN (AP) Raul Bobadilla struck in the last second of injury time to give Augsburg a 3-2 win on Sunday and deny Werder Bremen an important point in its Bundesliga relegation fight.

Max Kruse hoped he’d won the game for Bremen when he tucked away a penalty in the 65th minute – after Martin Hinteregger’s clumsy challenge on Serge Gnabry – but Koo Ja-cheol equalized with around 10 minutes remaining and then crossed for Bobadilla to claim the winner.

“It feels really hard and bitter after the way the game went,” Bremen coach Alexander Nouri said. “Even with a 2-2 draw I wouldn’t have been satisfied. We controlled the game up to 2-1.”

Bremen had gone ahead against the run of play in the 26th when Theodor Gebre Selassie scored from close range, only for Jonathan Schmid to equalize for midtable Augsburg shortly after.

“(Bremen) played a super game and when you win a game like that, it’s a dream,” Augsburg general manager Stefan Reuter said.

Only goal difference kept Bremen out of the relegation zone after starting the year with three straight defeats.

“We could also read the table beforehand,” Nouri said. “It’s going to be a tight race to the end.”

EINTRACHT FRANKFURT 2, DARMSTADT 0

Late goals from Makoto Hasebe and Ante Rebic sent Eintracht Frankfurt back into third place with a 2-0 win at home over Hessen rival Darmstadt.

Darmstadt, which fought hard throughout the game, remained stranded at the bottom of the Bundesliga, seven points from safety after 19 games.

Peter Niemeyer went closest for the visitors in the first half when his effort skimmed the top of the crossbar.

Alexander Milosevic’s tug on Jesus Vallejo’s jersey gave Hasebe the chance to break the deadlock from the penalty spot in the 74th and the Japan midfielder duly converted.

Alexander Meier took his time before picking out Rebic to seal the win with his first Bundesliga goal less than 10 minutes later.