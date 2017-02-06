More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Twitter.com/Bundesliga_de
Twitter.com/Bundesliga_de

WATCH: USMNT’s Julian Green scores his first goal for Stuttgart

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 6, 2017, 3:28 PM EST

Julian Green has scored his first goal for Stuttgart, netting in his second appearance for the 2.Bundesliga side.

The Monday effort was a decisive finish of a gorgeous cross, as Green slotted knee height across the goal and inside the far post.

Stuttgart moves atop 2.Bundesliga with a win.

[ MORE: Premier League Playback ]

Green debuted against St. Pauli, lasting a half, before starting Monday’s match against Fortuna Dusseldorf and scoring in the 20th minute.

The 23-year-old has three goals in eight caps for the United States men’s national team, one each in his last two appearances.

Atlanta United keeps signing talent, adds Chilean vet Carmona

NANNING, CHINA - JANUARY 15: (L-R) Esteban Pavez, Carlos Carmona and Jean Beausejour of Chile poses withtrophy after winning the final match of 2017 Gree China Cup International Football Championship between Chile and Iceland at Guangxi Sports Center on January 15, 2017 in Nanning, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 6, 2017, 5:03 PM EST

If we’re talking pure name value, the Atlanta United roster is going to battle for a playoff position in its first Major League Soccer season.

With a bevy of exciting talent already on board, the club announced the addition of Carlos Carmona to the fray.

[ WATCH: Julian Green’s debut Stuttgart goal ]

The 29-year-old Chilean has 50 caps and has appeared in the last two World Cups. Club-wise, Carmona was recently with Atalanta after having spent time with Reggina, O’Higgins, and Coquimbo Unido.

From AtlUtd.com:

“Having represented Chile at each of the last two FIFA World Cups, in addition to his extensive experience in Serie A, Carlos brings veteran leadership and a versatile skillset to our club,” Atlanta United president Darren Eales said.

“He fits in naturally with our style of play and also addresses an area of need. We couldn’t be happier to welcome him to the club.”

Carmona joins DPs Hector Villalba, Josef Martinez, and Miguel Almiron, as well as MLS vetersn Jeff Larentowicz and Michael Parkhurst. Brad Guzan will arrive after the Premier League season, and ex-Premier League striker Kenwyne Jones is also on the roster.

Atlanta United will have to come together as a team, but MLS should beware if that happens quickly (but don’t let up if they go ahead in a big game. Too soon? Yes, we’re bitter).

Manchester United’s Martial refutes wantaway rumors

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 29: Anthony Martial of Manchester United battles with David Perkins and Shaun MacDonald of Wigan Athletic Anthony Martial of Manchester United during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth round match between Manchester United and Wigan Athletic at Old Trafford on January 29, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 6, 2017, 4:18 PM EST

Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial has taken to social media to refute reports of his desire to leave Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old Frenchman has been linked with moves away from United, with Paris Saint-Germain, West Ham, and Sevilla among supposed destinations.

[ WATCH: Julian Green’s debut Stuttgart goal ]

Martial has six goals and five assists in 22 appearances for United this season, not far off the pace of his strong debut season. He scored 20 times and added 16 assists in 63 appearances for Louis Van Gaal.

The player’s clearly an electric talent, and we imagine there are several teams willing to meet or go above the $55 million price tag United paid for him 18 months ago.

Premier League Playback: Top headlines from Week 24

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 6, 2017, 2:08 PM EST

Gabriel Jesus SUPERSTAR

The kid is special. Very special.

So special that he’s keeping Sergio Aguero, one of the greatest strikers in Premier League history, out of the Manchester City starting lineup.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays

Gabriel Jesus, 19, has scored three goals and added an assist in his first two starts as a PL player, including a stoppage-time winner against Swansea City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Even in his first appearance in the PL he jumped off the bench he scared the life out of Tottenham, scoring a goal which was chalked off for offside.

He has a knack or popping up at the right place at the right time. Is it a knack though?

[ MORE: Guardiola shows glimpse of City’s future ]

It’s rare to see a teenager take games by the scruff of the neck like Jesus has in his first month in England. He joined City from Palmeiras in the summer for $34.3 million but the deal only went through once the January transfer window was opened and he was done leading the Sao Paulo club to the Brazilian title.

He has arrived at City fresh after a mini preseason and with opposition managers and players not knowing much about him, he has that aura of unpredictability. Over time that will erode and he will have to get used to defenders knowing his tricks, runs and his habits. Yet, his work rate and willingness to track back are perhaps his greatest trait and will help him stay one step ahead of his opponents.

[ MORE: Recaps, videos from every PL game in Week 24 ]

That’s why his manager Pep Guardiola has selected him alongside Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling in recent games. Those three possess raw pace and can close down opponents quickly and efficiently, allowing Pep’s masterplan of winning the ball back in six seconds to take place.

Jesus also has that “street fighter” spirit that the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Luis Suarez and Aguero possess. Yet the latter has lost a little of that in recent years and has always been more of a penalty box predator than someone who hustles back to help out. Arsene Wenger has spoken openly about the hunger and desire South American strikers appear to have for the game and scoring goals. Jesus has that in abundance.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]  

Compared to a watermelon last week by Guardiola because he didn’t know what they would get once Jesus arrived in the PL, it’s safe to say they have a rising superstar.

Jesus’ incredible start to life in England means there’s an odd man out: Aguero.

Speaking about his future at City, the Argentine ace hardly wants out but seems ready to reassess his situation in the summer such has been the rapid rise of Gabriel in his place. Aguero’s face on the subs bench when Jesus scored his first goal for City in the 4-0 win at West Ham last week said it all. He has every right to be worried.

“Sometimes this happens. When you’re on the bench you have to wait for your opportunity,” Aguero said. “I have three months to do my best and try to help the team and we’ll see what happens with my future. He [Jesus] is a great player. He’s a very young player but he will learn a lot at City and he will have a great future at the club.”

WHO CAN REPLACE WENGER?

Wenger was a frustrated figure as he sat up in the stands at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Serving a four-game touchline ban for pushing fourth official Anthony Taylor in a win against Burnley last month, Wenger was helpless as his Arsenal side were out battled by their London rivals.

[ MORE: Wenger bemoans Chelsea’s first goal ]

12 points behind Chelsea with 14 games to go, the Gunners can kiss goodbye to their title hopes for another season.

That fact has left many questioning what’s next for Wenger. He told reporters he has been offered a two-year extension to remain at Arsenal and with the 67-year-old Frenchman seeing his current deal run out at the end of this season, it will be intriguing to see if he accepts the offer.

He delivers stability, top four finishes and UEFA Champions League appearances, the odd FA Cup victory and an exciting brand of soccer admired across the world. There is plenty to admire about his 21 years in charge of Arsenal.

Then, there’s the lingering fact that they haven’t seriously challenge for the PL title in the last decade. To get to the next level, maybe Arsenal need a change?

They’ve spent big on big players like Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, but has Wenger taken them as far as he can? Will the board stop running the Gunners as a business and pump plenty of transfer funds in and take a gamble on a new manager? Probably not.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

Still, my preference would be for Wenger to move upstairs after this season. He can become the Director of Football and then allow a younger, hungry manager to come in and try to take the Gunners to the next level of challenging for the PL and UCL seriously.

In the video above Diego Simeone and Ronald Koeman were suggested by Kyle Martin and Robbie Mustoe as good replacements for Wenger. I agree with that. Yet, how likely is it for either of them to join if Wenger is still hovering around in the background?

Perhaps what Arsenal needs most is a clean break from Wenger. After 21 years that’s a huge call for Chief Executive Ivan Gazidis to take and it will be one with plenty of risk as Wenger guarantees top four finishes and the vast riches which come with UCL action year after year.

Isn’t it about time Arsenal tried something different to change the status quo? If they fall out of the top four it would be a huge hit but at least they would have tried to move things off. Being stuck in the limbo of not being brave enough to go for trophies with conviction and settling for second best is perhaps one of the most frustration things for fans of any team.

Wenger has delivered plenty but as his teams’ performance showed at the weekend, he is long way away from delivering another elusive PL title. This may well be the final few months of his time at Arsenal.

RUTHLESS CONTE

Across London another manager is seeing his full throttle approach working. Literally.

Grabbing his assistant Angelo Alessio by the back of the neck and forcing him down the touchline in the first half, Antonio Conte looked like a man possessed after his side nearly conceded from a set piece situation.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned from Chelsea’s win ]

Conte is in the zone, even if he occasionally oversteps the mark. His celebration when Eden Hazard‘s sublime individual goal went in said it all. He jumped head first into the fans by the bench as Chelsea lead second-place Tottenham by nine points with 14 games to go.

It would be okay if the engraver of the PL trophy is already etching “Ch…” into the stone on the base of the silverware.

Conte laughed when asked about the incident from the first half of the win against Arsenal, as the man who has guided Chelsea to 16 wins in their last 18 games since they lost to the Gunners in September has everyone hanging on his every word.

“Angelo Alessio is always a victim,” Conte laughed. “During the corner I wanted to change some of the position because in the second corner Arsenal had six men and we lost a man at the edge of the box and it was very dangerous. I tried to shout to my players and I tried to tell my assistant to send this message to change the situation. But, when I understood the message was not right and they almost scored a goal, I thought to send a message. Angelo he knows me very well. He knows my passion in this moment. It is very important to keep the concentration not only with the players but all of the assistants and the staff. We win together and lost together. Always.”

That attention to detail and incredible passion Conte shows running up and down the touchline is what will win Chelsea the title.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings

Conte is ruthless and his team are ruthless. They didn’t let Arsenal rest for a second and the excellent N'Golo Kante broke up play time and time again with Hazard, Pedro and Diego Costa at their best to punish the Gunners’ slack defending.

Conte’s title procession with Chelsea has begun as they start a very favorable run of six games against Burnley, Swansea, West Ham, Watford, Stoke and Crystal Palace. By the time they face Manchester City on Apr. 4, the title could be sewn up.

LEICESTER IN FREEFALL

Leicester City’s problems are plentiful.

The reigning champions are in real danger of relegation from the Premier League.

[ MORE: Why are Leicester in a relegation battle? ]

A hero to zero narrative is being put together at the King Power Stadium and manager Claudio Ranieri doesn’t appear to know how to stop the FOxes hurtling towards th ebottom three. Leicester were soundly beaten by Manchester United 3-0 on Sunday. There’s no shame on that because Jose Mourinho’s men are on a roll. That said, Leicester has now lost five-straight games in the Premier League and they’ve conceded 10 goals across that span, scoring zero.

With a massive relegation battle at Swansea City coming up this Sunday (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) Ranieri knows a defeat to the resurgent Swans could be the end of his fairytale with the Foxes. Perhaps more likely his time in charge will end if they lose at Swansea and then against Sevilla in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie.

That’s right. Despite their struggles in the PL, Leicester are still in the last 16 Europe’s elite club competition.

Yet all of their focus should be on staying in the PL and the article above looks deeper into the reasons for their shocking demise. Given the quality of their squad, should Leicester really be finishing any higher than 10th in the PL table? Probably not.

Still, the expectations have risen after last season and the fact that they are two points off the bottom and one point from the bottom three suggests it is time for the Foxes to buckle up for the bumpy ride ahead.

SUPER BOWL THROUGH THE PL

After Tom Brady and the New England Patriots launched an incredible comeback to win Super Bowl LI on Sunday, plenty of Premier League players were pumped to see the Pats win a fifth Vince Lombardi Trophy.

[ MORE: PL reacts to Super Bowl 51 ]

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois flew to Houston to watch Super Bowl 51 (via a quick stop off at Madison Square Garden on Saturday to take in a Knicks game) just over 24 hours after starring in the Blues’ big 3-1 win against Arsenal in the Premier League.

Meanwhile Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is a huge NFL fan and could not contain his delight that his beloved Pats had sealed the massive comeback win.

We know Kane will definitely by heading to more than a few NFL games when they’re played at the new White Hart Lane Stadium from 2018 as Tottenham’s landmark deal with the NFL kicks off…

Premier League Playback comes out every week as PST’s Lead Writer and Editor takes an alternative look at all the action from the weekend. Read the full archive, here.

Robbie Keane training with Dubai based Al Ahli

CARSON, CA - MARCH 06: Robbie Keane #7 of Los Angeles Galaxy celebrates after scoring on a penalty kick in the second half of their MLS match against D.C. United at StubHub Center on March 6, 2016 in Carson, California. The Galaxy defeated United 4-1. (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 6, 2017, 1:20 PM EST

Robbie Keane’s next stop looks like being the United Arab Emirates.

Keane, 36, has been spotted in Dubai in a training session with Al Ahli Club.

[ MORE: PL reacts to Super Bowl LI ]

The photos below show Keane training in Dubai on Monday, with the club stating “Irish star Robbie Keane participates in morning drills.”

It is unclear whether or not Keane is set to sign for Al Ahli or is just getting in some warm weather training. The Dubai club have Asamoah Gyan as their star striker and currently sit in fourth place in the UAE Arabian Gulf League.

With his days at the LA Galaxy over after he left following the 2016 MLS season, rumors have persisted that the prolific Irish striker will land with another team in MLS. He has also been linked with plenty of teams in England as a short-term option for the summer.

[ MORE: What’s wrong with Leicester? ]

Following his stellar time with the Galaxy, Keane’s stock is incredibly high in MLS. He is arguably the greatest Designated Player, in terms of output, to ever play in MLS. He scored 104 goals in 165 appearances in all competitions for LA in his five years in California. Does he have more to offer to other MLS teams? Certainly. It will be intriguing to see if he gets a chance to move back to North America in the coming months.

Keane, the all-time leading goalscorer for the Republic of Ireland with 68 goals in 148 appearances, has recently stated that he’s looking for a new team and is open to all options and seeing what is our there.

He’s certainly true to his word.