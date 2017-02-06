More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: Sebastian Lletget #18 of the United States dribbles the ball against Stephan Panic #15 of Serbia in second half of the match at Qualcomm Stadium on January 29, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images)
Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images

Who will make USMNT’s roster for World Cup qualifiers?

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 6, 2017, 8:41 PM EST

With a pair of friendlies as rugged as the United States men’s national team’s scoreless draw with Serbia’s B-Team and 1-0 win over Jamaica, it’s difficult to judge who passed muster.

PST’s Matt Reed picked four players he felt improved their stock during the friendlies, and it’s difficult to disagree with at least three if not all of them (I thought Benny Feilhaber was fine but benefited from how many critics wanted him to shove it in Jurgen Klinsmann’s face).

Now Bruce Arena turns his attention to pivotal World Cup qualifiers against Honduras and away to Panama in late March.

There are some big questions for Arena, perhaps none bigger than the one between the sticks. Tim Howard isn’t returning to training until March 4, and Brad Guzan is playing second fiddle to Victor Valdes at Middlesbrough. Nick Rimando started the Serbia friendly, while Luis Robles and David Bingham split the second game. Ethan Horvath and William Yarbrough also would like to hear their names called.

While it was great to see Chad Marshall get a look in the red, white, and blue, it’s unlikely he injected himself into the center back discussion with John Brooks, Geoff Cameron (assuming a return to health), Omar Gonzalez, and camp star Walker Zimmerman.

As for center mid, did Feilhaber do enough to move into the mix? Sebastian Lletget looked very good and Dax McCarty showed well. Toss in a nice night for Sacha Kljestan against Serbia, and the midfield is really crowded.

Theoretical 26-man call-up for March WCQs

Goalkeepers (4): Brad Guzan, Luis Robles, Nick Rimando, Ethan Horvath

Defenders (9): Fabian Johnson, DeAndre Yedlin, John Brooks, Steve Birnbaum, Geoff Cameron, Timmy Chandler, Omar Gonzalez, Eric Lichaj, Jorge Villafana.

Midfielders (9): Christian Pulisic, Sacha Kljestan, Jermaine Jones, Michael Bradley, Alejandro Bedoya, Dax McCarty, Sebastian Lletget, Darlington Nagbe, Benny Feilhaber.

Forwards (4): Jozy Altidore, Bobby Wood, Jordan Morris, Gyasi Zardes

Outside looking in: Danny Williams, Graham Zusi, Matt Besler, Walker Zimmerman, Tim Howard, Lynden Gooch, Emerson Hyndman, Julian Green, Juan Agudelo, David Bingham, DaMarcus Beasley.

BONUS: An XI

Guzan

Yedlin — Cameron — Brooks — Johnson

Bradley — Jones

Wood — Kljestan — Pulisic

Altidore

Relegation Review: Check the fixtures, vote out a candidate

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Joleon Lescott of Sunderland is closed down by Christian Benteke of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Sunderland at Selhurst Park on February 4, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 6, 2017, 7:52 PM EST

Even the worst Premier League clubs in history grab points here and there, but this is a mighty nice run for the lesser lights.

A relegation picture that looked like Hull City, Sunderland, Swansea City and maybe Crystal Palace just a month ago has become a crammed six-team battle now involving Leicester City and Middlesbrough.

Bournemouth and Southampton aren’t safe down south, either, but for the moment sit six and seven points clear of the drop respectively, so we’ll choose to focus on this logjam:

15. Middlesbrough — 21 points, minus-8 goal differential
Next five: vs. Everton, at Palace, at Stoke, vs. Sunderland, vs. Man Utd

16. Leicester City — 21 points, minus-17 goal diff.
Next five: at Swansea, vs. Liverpool, vs. Hull, at Arsenal, at West Ham

17. Swansea City — 21 points, minus-25 goal diff.
Next five: vs. Leicester, at Chelsea, vs. Burnley, at Hull, at Bournemouth

18. Hull City — 20 points, minus-25
Next five: at Arsenal, vs. Burnley, at Leicester, vs. Swansea, at Everton

19. Crystal Palace — 19 points, minus-13
Next five: at Stoke, vs. Boro, at West Brom, vs. Spurs, vs. Watford

20. Sunderland — 19 points, minus-18
Next five: vs. Southampton, at Everton, vs. Man City, at Boro, vs. Burnley

I mean look at that thing! If Sunderland, Hull, and Palace this weekend and 15-17 lose, the relegation zone completely flips!

The five game slates take us into mid-March, and leave nine matches on the schedule. With so many teams in such close proximity, it’s not surprising to see two teams with a pair of six-pointers in the next month or so (Leicester, Swans, and Hull). Can the competition use that to put one or more of them in the rear view mirror?

VOTE below:

Real Madrid battles Spanish mayor, reportedly pushing for European Super League

Real Madrid's coach Zinedine Zidane, during a Copa del Rey, quarter final, 2nd leg soccer match between Celta and Real Madrid at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain, Wednesday Jan. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Lalo R. Villar)
AP Photo/Lalo R. Villar
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 6, 2017, 7:04 PM EST

Real Madrid has blasted Celta Vigo and Vigo’s mayor after

Heavy winds caused damage to Celta Vigo’s stadium, causing the postponement of Sunday’s match between the two sides.

That delay is only going to cause more schedule congestion for Real Madrid, which has played two fewer matches than its main competition for La Liga’s title.

Vigo mayor Abel Caballero took a shot at Real, saying the club shouldn’t have pushed for the fixture to go ahead despite the safety issues.

Real’s response? They could’ve played somewhere else, emptied the sections below the damaged roof, or fixed the roof.

From RealMadrid.com:

These proposals were made with a view to avoiding the postponement of the fixture from negatively impacting upon the four competitions, given the knock-on effect it would cause between them, as well as the massive financial losses suffered by television channels from around the world, which will have an impact on future tenders for the sale of broadcasting rights.

Real is using this issue as another outlet to push the creation of a European Super League, which imagines that heavy winds or other inconveniences don’t affect bigger clubs.

Snark aside, Marca claims that the proposed ESL would include Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Juventus, Milan, Inter Milan, Napoli, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille and Lyon.

That 19-club list excludes some big names, Monaco, Benfica, and Villarreal amongst them.

Liverpool’s Lennon returns to Real Salt Lake on loan

rsl.com
rsl.com
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 6, 2017, 5:52 PM EST

The rumors are true: Liverpool teenager Brooks Lennon is heading back to Real Salt Lake.

The former RSL Academy star returns for the 2017 season on loan, where he’ll have every opportunity to get the regular minutes that weren’t headed his way at Anfield.

Lennon has two goals in 12 Premier League 2 appearances for Liverpool this season, and is fired up to be home for a bit.

From RSL.com:

“It was a proud moment for me and my family that Liverpool was interested in me.  It’s been like a dream come true for me and I’m really proud,” he said.  “It’s a big club.  I went there and had high expectations for myself.  I knew I could do well there.  I just went in and tried my best and did everything I can to try and make a name for myself and I think I did.”

First Team time in MLS is going to help Lennon as much a loan to a lower division in England, though it certainly limits his chances to make an impact at Liverpool in 2017 preseason.

But it also could quickly get him on Bruce Arena’s radar. Call it a younger, lower risk gamble than the one Sebastian Lletget took in heading to the LA Galaxy from West Ham United.

Atlanta United keeps signing talent, adds Chilean vet Carmona

NANNING, CHINA - JANUARY 15: (L-R) Esteban Pavez, Carlos Carmona and Jean Beausejour of Chile poses withtrophy after winning the final match of 2017 Gree China Cup International Football Championship between Chile and Iceland at Guangxi Sports Center on January 15, 2017 in Nanning, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 6, 2017, 5:03 PM EST

If we’re talking pure name value, the Atlanta United roster is going to battle for a playoff position in its first Major League Soccer season.

With a bevy of exciting talent already on board, the club announced the addition of Carlos Carmona to the fray.

The 29-year-old Chilean has 50 caps and has appeared in the last two World Cups. Club-wise, Carmona was recently with Atalanta after having spent time with Reggina, O’Higgins, and Coquimbo Unido.

From AtlUtd.com:

“Having represented Chile at each of the last two FIFA World Cups, in addition to his extensive experience in Serie A, Carlos brings veteran leadership and a versatile skillset to our club,” Atlanta United president Darren Eales said.

“He fits in naturally with our style of play and also addresses an area of need. We couldn’t be happier to welcome him to the club.”

Carmona joins DPs Hector Villalba, Josef Martinez, and Miguel Almiron, as well as MLS vetersn Jeff Larentowicz and Michael Parkhurst. Brad Guzan will arrive after the Premier League season, and ex-Premier League striker Kenwyne Jones is also on the roster.

Atlanta United will have to come together as a team, but MLS should beware if that happens quickly (but don’t let up if they go ahead in a big game. Too soon? Yes, we’re bitter).