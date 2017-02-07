Agent: Bayern turns down Barca bid for player with U.S. ties

Julian Green’s off scoring at Stuttgart, but Bayern Munich still has a young player with American ties.

Timothy Tillman is his name. The 17-year-old has represented Germany from the U-15 to U-18 levels, but does have U.S. eligibility (not that there is any clue he’d choose to use it).

Tillman has been grabbing headlines for his performances in the UEFA Youth League, reportedly spurring Barcelona to make a bid for the attacking midfielder who moved to Bayern in August 2015.

Here’s what his agent told Sport Bild, according to Goal.com:

“There was a tangible offer from Barcelona,” Rossner told Sport Bild. “They’ve observed him for months and they wanted to sign him for the new season. “Barca’s plan was to let him train with the first team and give him match practice in the second team. In two or three years he would have become a full part of the first team. Bayern president Hoeness vetoed it. They are confident Timothy can become a first-team player.”

Is there any chance Tillman would consider the United States? He turned down a call-up in October of 2015, and prefers to go the German route. And with Real Madrid also allegedly giving chase, he looks destined to join the ranks of Neven Subotic, Giuseppe Rossi, and a legion of other “What ifs?”

