CHARLOTTE, NC - JULY 30: C. Ansaldi #15 of FC Internazionale knocks the ball away from Timothy Tillman #16 of FC Bayern Munich during an International Champions Cup match at Bank of America Stadium on July 30, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. FC Bayern Munich defeated FC Internazionale, 4-1. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Agent: Bayern turns down Barca bid for player with U.S. ties

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 7, 2017, 12:20 PM EST

Julian Green’s off scoring at Stuttgart, but Bayern Munich still has a young player with American ties.

Timothy Tillman is his name. The 17-year-old has represented Germany from the U-15 to U-18 levels, but does have U.S. eligibility (not that there is any clue he’d choose to use it).

Tillman has been grabbing headlines for his performances in the UEFA Youth League, reportedly spurring Barcelona to make a bid for the attacking midfielder who moved to Bayern in August 2015.

Here’s what his agent told Sport Bild, according to Goal.com:

“There was a tangible offer from Barcelona,” Rossner told Sport Bild. “They’ve observed him for months and they wanted to sign him for the new season.

“Barca’s plan was to let him train with the first team and give him match practice in the second team. In two or three years he would have become a full part of the first team. Bayern president Hoeness vetoed it. They are confident Timothy can become a first-team player.”

Is there any chance Tillman would consider the United States? He turned down a call-up in October of 2015, and prefers to go the German route. And with Real Madrid also allegedly giving chase, he looks destined to join the ranks of Neven Subotic, Giuseppe Rossi, and a legion of other “What ifs?”

Jonathan Klinsmann, son of Jurgen, on U.S. under-20 roster

LEIGH, GREATER MANCHESTER - OCTOBER 05: Tab Ramos, Head Coach of USA looks on prior to the Under 20s Four Nations Tournament match between Germany and the United States at Leigh Sports Village Stadium on October 5, 2016 in Leigh, Greater Manchester. (Photo by Mark Robinson/Getty Images)
Associated PressFeb 9, 2017, 10:27 PM EST

CHICAGO (AP) California goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann, the son of fired U.S. national coach Jurgen Klinsmann, is among 20 players on the American roster for CONCACAF’s Under-20 Championship.

Eleven players are from Major League Soccer teams, with the rest from clubs in England, Spain and Mexico, and from college.

The tournament in Costa Rica serves as qualifying for the Under-20 World Cup. Coach Tab Ramos’ team opens against Panama, plays Haiti three days later and closes the group stage Feb. 21 against Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The roster:

Goalkeepers: Jonathan Klinsmann (California), JT Marcinkowski (Georgetown).

Defenders: Marlon Fossey (Fulham, England), Justen Glad (Salt Lake), Aaron Herrera (New Mexico), Erik Palmer-Brown (Sporting Kansas City), Tommy Redding (Orlando City), Auston Trusty (Philadelphia).

Midfielders: Danny Acosta (Salt Lake), Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls), Coy Craft (Dallas), Luca De la Torre (Fulham, England.), Jonathan Gonzalez (Monterrey, Mexico), Jeremiah Gutjahr (Indiana), Jonathan Lewis (New York City), Sebastian Saucedo (Salt Lake), Eryk Williamson (Maryland).

Forwards: Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland), Brooks Lennon (Salt Lake), Emmanuel Sabbi (Las Palmas, Spain).

Herrera says Top Four rivals can see Manchester United coming

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 11: Mousa Dembele of Tottenham Hotspur and Ander Herrera of Manchester United compete for the ball during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on December 11, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 9, 2017, 9:33 PM EST

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera says the Premier League chase for the Top Four is intense, but that the other teams have their eyes trained on his Red Devils.

United sits sixth, five points ahead of Everton and another five back of second-place Spurs.

Yet given the club’s stature and 15-match unbeaten run, Herrera thinks the onrushing red threat is concerning the other sides.

From the Manchester Evening News:

“I think the fight with the first six teams in the league – and I add also Everton because they have a very good team – will be very tough.

“We all want to be in the top four and there’s still a lot play for, but I think we are in a good moment. They can see ‘Man United is chasing us’.”

Does United still carry that much weight with the opposition? Or are Herrera’s thoughts based more on how solid his club has looked in recent months?

Either way, it’s hard to imagine teams are more concerned about United than the other Top Four threats, but whatever floats your boat, Ander.

Report: Aubameyang price tag at least $74 million

WOLFSBURG, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 20: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (C) of Dortmund celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund at Volkswagen Arena on September 21, 2016 in Wolfsburg, Germany. (Photo by Ronny Hartmann/Getty Images For MAN)
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 9, 2017, 8:44 PM EST

What’s the going price for one of the best strikers in the world?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to cost any suitors, including his beloved Real Madrid, at least $74 million on the market. He’s previously admitted he could leave Borussia Dortmund.

The Borussia Dortmund and Gabon star, 27, has scored more than 100 goals since arriving at BVB from Saint-Etienne in 2013, including a career-best 39 last season.

That number’s in jeopardy this season even with Aubameyang missing time for the Africa Cup of Nations. He is averaging a goal a game through 17 Bundesliga matches and has four more markers in the UEFA Champions League.

At 27, BVB will be tempted to cash in on the striker given its young attacking depth and Real Madrid likely won’t blink at spending Galactico-style dough for a striker. A part of this feels a fait accompli.

Noble: Payet transfer saga definitely hurt West Ham room

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 10: Mark Noble (16), Andy Carroll (9) and Dimitri Payet of West Ham United (27) celebrate victory after the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester United at the Boleyn Ground on May 10, 2016 in London, England. West Ham United are playing their last ever home match at the Boleyn Ground after their 112 year stay at the stadium. The Hammers will move to the Olympic Stadium for the 2016-17 season. (Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 9, 2017, 7:53 PM EST

West Ham captain Mark Noble admits the Dimitri Payet saga wore on his Irons.

Payet refused to play for West Ham in order to engineer a return to Marseille, and the move took plenty of time to play out.

At the time, Irons wide man Michail Antonio said the club wasn’t “wasting time” worrying about the transfer.

Noble admitted that, at least for him, Payet’s decision to leave town stung a bit. In fact, he said the club was “gutted” by the request.

From Sky Sports:

“He had a massive impact on our team because he was a big player in the changing room. The players loved him and would do anything for him.

“It got a bit disjointed and it was a tough time for all of us. But it has become a happy place again. I think it was on the manager’s chest and mind.”

The Irons have been a lot better without Payet, which is odd considering the majority of statistical metrics painted the midfielder as one of the best players in the Premier League. But a happy room is a happy room, and West Ham finally looks like a club that can climb higher on the table.