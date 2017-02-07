More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Why Rocco Commisso saved the New York Cosmos

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 7, 2017, 10:00 AM EST

Rocco Commisso went from interested observer to owner of the New York Cosmos and savior of the North American Soccer League in a little over 24 hours.

And though it came together quickly, it also took a lifetime.

An Italian immigrant and cable television magnate, Commisso’s name may have come out of nowhere to Cosmos fans but in a sense his move into American soccer power is the logical next step in a lifelong relationship with soccer that began on the beaches of southern Italy, was nurtured on the field at Columbia University, and grew with his love for The Old Lady.

Let’s take a step back, though, and recall the status of the Cosmos in late December 2016. Reigning champions of the NASL, financial troubles had the Cosmos releasing players from their contracts and putting their front office on furlough. The team looked set for at least a one year absence from the playing field, and there was a lot of smoke and certainly some fire regarding the potential demise of the NASL for a second time. It seemed probable the only silver lining was that the Cosmos would go out as champions.

Members of the Cosmos staff approached Commisso, 67, who was no stranger to ownership opportunities both here and abroad. Perhaps the closest he came was in 2011, when the DeBenedetto/Pallotta Group spoke with him about helping with their takeover of AS Roma. Commisso eventually declined, he says, because his Juventus fandom wouldn’t allow him to trade clubs.

The rare opportunity to save both a storied name and a growing league was too much to pass up, however.

And the sport had given him so much that he felt he owed it a debt. His Bronx high school did not field a soccer team in the 1960s, and Commisso needed help from his gym teacher to get interest from colleges, eventually winning a four-year scholarship to Columbia University. He became a three-time All-Ivy League player, and was invited to tryout for the 1972 U.S. Olympic Team.

Commisso also helped the Lions to the 1970 NCAA Tournament, scoring in a win over Buffalo State and future NBA star Randy Smith — “The highlight of my soccer life” — before using his degree to forge a wildly successful financial and media career.

“I tell everyone my experience on the soccer field at Columbia is the one that I remember the most and which I cherish the most,” said Commisso.

“The friendships and the things that I got back from the game of soccer were a stepping stone to all I’ve done since. It was soccer that opened the door to a great institution like Columbia and now it’s my job to give back to the game.”

The game remained a big part of his life. He started an over-30 league in Westchester County,was a youth coach for 15 years and has been involved with the Columbia soccer program for almost 50 years, both as a player and alumni supporter. The university’s soccer stadium was named after him, and he was never ignorant of the fortunes of Juventus back home in Italy.

So it didn’t come as a massive surprise to those who knew him well that the Cosmos idea would intrigue him. Approached by Cosmos staffers named Joe Barone and Jack Gaeta, who also played at Columbia, Commisso was sold on the project if the NASL maintained its Division 2 status and the Cosmos could hit the pitch this season.

“There were competing bids where people wanted to shut it down and shut up the name, or buy the intellectual property rights and try to sell it to somebody else,” Commisso said. “But in neither scenario was the team going to be around in 2017. I felt an obligation to help out, and my first condition when I entered the room was I’m only here to talk about the team playing a full season in 2017.”

The NASL was granted provisional D-2 status, and Commisso sealed the deal. Years after his first offers to own a team, he was doing it his adopted hometown of New York City.

New York Cosmos player Lucky Mkosana (R) greets teammate Spanish Raul Gonzalez (L) during a Cuba vs New York Cosmos friendly soccer match on June 2, 2015 at Pedro Marrero stadium in Havana. AFP PHOTO/YAMIL LAGE (Photo credit should read YAMIL LAGE/AFP/Getty Images)
AFP PHOTO/YAMIL LAGE

There wasn’t much time to celebrate, but surely there’s been plenty to smile about. Right, Rocco?

“My smiles or my tears?” Commisso said. “This is not a typical business, like the cable business. The next day was the realization that we had to put the team together. The front office needed to be rehired. There were some emergencies that we had to deal with right at the outset. Making sure that Giovanni (Savarese) was staying around and convincing the existing players, there were only a few, that there was a club.”

And there was that whole question of where to play. The Cosmos of the first NASL had played at Yankee Stadium and Giants Stadium, while the second spent last season at Hofstra University on Long Island. Commisso wanted back in the City, though that had proven a major obstacle for soccer teams in the Empire State.

Somehow, they found a home: MCU Park in Brooklyn, home of New York-Penn League baseball team the Brooklyn Cyclones, an affiliate of the New York Mets.

“Just think about it,” Commisso said. “New York City FC still doesn’t have a soccer-specific stadium after four years.We finalized a stadium lease and game schedules in less than a month. A great location in the Five Boroughs in a short period of time. Typically these things take years. We managed to strike a deal to bring the Cosmos back to New York City where it all began in 1971. Now we’ve gotta try to install a soccer field on top of the baseball field.

“The next major job is how to go out and fill up the stadium with fans. We went out and the appetite is very high. In the media and Twitter, so far I must say 99 percent of the comments are very positive by everyone, and especially the loyal Cosmos fans. Lots of work. We’re working day and night. Even though we don’t have the luxury of a five-month window before the start of the season, we will be ready by April 1. Gio has 16 or 17 players already signed up, so we’re almost finished filling up the team roster. We’re not there yet, but we are well on our way proceeding with Spring Training the next couple weeks.”

Commisso is careful not to guarantee much regarding his maiden voyage through the NASL. For one thing, he says, American soccer provides less opportunities for upward mobility than the rest of the world. For another, business has taught him to work harder than he speaks.

“I’ve been known my entire career for never, never making promises that I can’t deliver on,” Commisso said. “I’d rather under promise and over deliver than the other way around. As you know, plenty of people came to this country including the prior ownership of the Cosmos, where they were going to revolutionize the whole game, the whole system, and look what happened. Unfortunately, the road to establishing sustainable professional soccer in the U.S. has been littered with financial failures.”

“The simple problem is that I don’t control my destiny. You’ve got the NASL, the USSF, MLS, the USL, the stadium issue, the money… at least on the money side I’ll be okay. I’m not gonna run out of money tomorrow, but in terms of where I want to see the Cosmos, I don’t know what the future will hold, other than doing the job a day at a time.”

That’s fine. After all, here’s one of many tremendous immigrant stories, a man who built from nothing the fifth largest cable television company in America which is wholly-owned by him and his family, and who fashioned an accolade-heavy college career without having played organized soccer before college.

“I started playing with a soccer ball that was a bunch of rags tied up with rubber bands, some underwear, too,” Commisso said of his early playing days in Italy.

“I lived in a beach town in Calabria where in the summer we played on sand and in winter in the streets. It was never organized, was always pick-up games. You showed up and the big boys decided if they needed you. Because I was the only kid crazy enough to dive on concrete, they always chose me as goalie. That was the nature of my training, not like the kids today where their playing time is organized by the parents.”

And of course, there was Juventus. Commisso was a young fan for a terrific spell that saw The Old Lady win three titles in four seasons with Welsh star John Charles, fiery Argentine forward Omar Sivori, and Giampiero Boniperti(an attack trio that in some ways calls to mind Barcelona’s current trident).

TURIN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 11: (L-R) Mirko Vucinic, Alessandro Del Piero and Gianluigi Buffon of Juventus FC celebrate their victory after the Serie A match between Juventus FC v Parma FC at Juventus Stadium on September 11, 2011 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)
Del Piero and Buffon in 2011 (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

But what stands out to Commisso is what happened after Juventus was relegated following the Calciopoli scandal a little over a decade ago.

“I knew I would be one of those people who stayed with the team when things got bad,” he said. “In 2006, Buffon and Del Piero, world-class icons of international soccer, they went down with the team into the Second Division. And within one year, we came back up and now we have won five-straight Seria A championships.”

Perhaps there’s a bright ray of hope in there for Cosmos fans. No, they aren’t far removed from winning a title, but they are only weeks removed from thinking their club was lost. Now it’s off to Brooklyn, and there are many reasons to schedule a visit to MCU Park in Coney Island.

European Cups roundup: Barca into Copa final; Bayern reach semis

BARCELONA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 07: Luis Suarez of FC Barcelona celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg match between FC Barcelona and Atletico de Madrid at Camp Nou on February 7, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)
Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 7, 2017, 5:18 PM EST

A roundup of Tuesday’s action in the Copa del Rey semifinals and DFB-Pokal quarterfinals…

Barcelona 1-1 (3-2) Atletico Madrid

Barcelona are through to their 39th Copa del Rey final, where they’ll play for their record 29th Spanish Cup triumph, following a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday (3-2 on aggregate). Luis Suarez fired Barca to a 3-1 aggregate lead just before halftime, at which point Luis Enrique’s side was cruising to a smooth, painless progression. Sergi Roberto was sent off in the 57th minute, though, as was Atleti’s Yannick Carrasco in the 69th minute, making the result all the more straightforward, or so we thought.

Atleti won a penalty in the 80th minute, only to see Kevin Gameiro’s effort glance off the crossbar and head for the stands behind the goal. Gameiro tapped home a brilliant ball from Antoine Griezmann three minutes later, though, to bring the visitors to within a goal of sending the tie to extra time. Luis Suarez was booked once in the 87th minute, then shown a straight red card for an elbow to the head of Koke in the 90th minute — which means he’ll be suspended for the final — forcing Barca to see out the game with nine men. That’s what we call making life unnecessarily difficult.

The Blaugrana will go into the May 27 final as massive favorites, as they’ll face the winner of Wednesday’s second semifinal second leg, between Alaves and Celta Vigo, which is currently all square at 0-0.

Bayern Munich 1-0 Wolfsburg

Douglas Costa scored the game’s only goal, as Carlo Ancelotti opted to field a full-strength side with critical Bundesliga games either side of Tuesday’s Cup quarterfinal. Philipp Lahm made his 501st appearance for the club — he was honored for his 500th, achieved over the weekend, prior to the game — and then it was reported by German newspaper Sport Bild that the 33-year-old will retire at the end of the season. Bayern are through to the semifinals, which puts them two games from (likely) sending the German legend out a double (at least) winner (again).

Hamburg 2-0 Kolk

Hamburg currently sit 16th of 18 teams in the Bundesliga (relegation playoff place), but they’re through to the semifinals of the German Cup after a 2-0 home win over Koln, which was capped off by the seventh goal of the season for U.S. national team striker Bobby Wood. (WATCH HERE) The last time Hamburg lifted a major domestic trophy, the date was June 20, 1987 (Cup).

Full DFB-Pokal scoreboard

Greuther Fuerth 0-2 Borussia Monchengladbach
FCA Walldorf 1-1 (4-5 PKs) Arminia Bielefeld

Report: Philipp Lahm will retire this summer, at 33

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JULY 13: Philipp Lahm of Germany controls the ball during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)
Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 7, 2017, 3:19 PM EST

Philipp Lahm will call full-time on his professional footballing career at the end of the 2016-17 season, according to a report by German newspaper Sport Bild.

The Bayern Munich and German national team legend almost certainly leave the game the same way he’s spent much of his 15-year career: a champion, as Bayern currently sit four points clear of RB Leipzig in their bid for a fifth straight Bundesliga title. There’s also the 2014 World Cup won in Brazil (after which he retired from the international game), the UEFA Champions League won in 2013, the other three Bundesliga titles which came prior to this half-decade of dominance, six DFB-Pokal (German Cup) triumphs, and a what’s what list of individual awards from the last decade.

Really, the only major club or international competition Lahm never won was the European Championship, for which he has a runners-up medal from the 2008 tournament.

At the age of 33, Lahm goes out on his own terms, as one of Germany’s all-time greats.

There are additional numbers that tell the story of Lahm’s legendary career, they’re simply staggering: 500 games played for Bayern; 113 appearances for Germany; 21 major trophies won (club and country); and, perhaps the unlikeliest of them all: zero red cards.

VIDEO: Bobby Wood’s 7th goal of the season was extremely nice

Moenchengladbach's Christoph Kramer, left, and Hamburg's Bobby Wood challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Hamburger SV in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
AP Photo/Martin Meissner
By Andy EdwardsFeb 7, 2017, 2:40 PM EST

Don’t look now, but Bobby Wood is making a serious push for back-to-back 15-goal seasons.

The U.S. national team’s Flyin’ Hawaiian entered Hamburg’s DFB-Pokal (German Cup) against Koln on Tuesday with six goals on the season (all competitions) — two of which were scored in his last five appearances — and now, Wood’s got seven on the campaign, and three in his last six games, in his first season for the (once again) Bundesliga relegation-threatened side. Of course, it’ll be doubly impressive this time around after his move to the top division in Germany (17 goals for Union Berlin in the 2. Bundesliga last season).

The 24-year-old picked the ball up inside the center circle; took two touches across the halfway line before laying it off; and proceeded to make the lung-busting, full-speed run through the heart of Koln’s midfield and defense; and needed just three more touches to cover 15 yards and slot the ball past the goalkeeper with ease. Wood’s goal would seal Hamburg’s 2-0 victory, sending them through to the quarterfinals of the Cup.

Nyom claims no regrets at missing Cameroon AFCON title run

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 14: Allan Nyom of West Bromwich Albion stretches for the ball during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City at The Hawthorns on December 14, 2016 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 7, 2017, 2:10 PM EST

Cameroon has five Africa Cup of Nations titles after beating Egypt 2-1 earlier this week, and the men’s national team returned home to a raucous crowd of support Tuesday.

What a difference a month makes.

Before the tournament, Cameroon was rife with controversy as several big name players like Liverpool’s Joel Matip and West Bromwich Albion’s Allan Nyom said, “No” to call-ups.

Well, sort of. Nyom says he later changed his tune and was rejected by coach Hugo Broos. After the tournament ended, Broos said players were probably upset they didn’t seize the opportunity.

Nyom laughed that sentiment off, saying his club future was more important to him. From the BBC:

“It’s true, at first I didn’t want to go, but afterwards I changed my mind. But he knew that and he knows what he told me, so I have no worries, no regrets.

“If before the tournament they had told me ‘Cameroon is going to win and you are not part of the squad’, I don’t mind because I’m happy I’m playing for my club – it’s much more important for me.”

Cameroon’s fifth AFCON title moves them to within two of runners-up Egypt, who boasts the most titles in history. It’s hard to believe Nyom isn’t a little bitter at not being a national hero, but we’ll take him at his word for now.