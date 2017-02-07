Henry impressed by Lukaku’s thirst to learn with Belgium

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

One of the things that have impressed Thierry Henry the most since joining Roberto Martinez’s staff at Belgium? The guts of his players.

Henry was surprised to see the Belgium players, specifically Romelu Lukaku, care deeply about the little things.

Perhaps this seems a bit like “old guy thinks people were tougher when he played”, but Everton fans for sure will be buoyed by Lukaku’s desire to grow in the game.

From Sporza.be, translated by 101greatgoals.com:

“All the Red Devils want to learn. I call Romelu the lawyer. He discusses everything, even his socks. “It’s important that people know that because sometimes they think the younger generation doesn’t care enough.”

Henry is one of those minds you’d love to pick during a full dinner, and yes, that’s an invitation Titi.

