AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - NOVEMBER 09: Thierry Henry assistant manager of Belgium looks on prior to the international friendly match between Netherlands and Belgium at Amsterdam Arena on November 9, 2016 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Henry impressed by Lukaku’s thirst to learn with Belgium

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 7, 2017, 7:45 AM EST

One of the things that have impressed Thierry Henry the most since joining Roberto Martinez’s staff at Belgium? The guts of his players.

Henry was surprised to see the Belgium players, specifically Romelu Lukaku, care deeply about the little things.

Perhaps this seems a bit like “old guy thinks people were tougher when he played”, but Everton fans for sure will be buoyed by Lukaku’s desire to grow in the game.

From Sporza.betranslated by 101greatgoals.com:

“All the Red Devils want to learn. I call Romelu the lawyer. He discusses everything, even his socks.

“It’s important that people know that because sometimes they think the younger generation doesn’t care enough.”

Henry is one of those minds you’d love to pick during a full dinner, and yes, that’s an invitation Titi.

European Cups roundup: Barca into Copa final; Bayern reach semis

BARCELONA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 07: Luis Suarez of FC Barcelona celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg match between FC Barcelona and Atletico de Madrid at Camp Nou on February 7, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)
Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 7, 2017, 5:18 PM EST

A roundup of Tuesday’s action in the Copa del Rey semifinals and DFB-Pokal quarterfinals…

Barcelona 1-1 (3-2) Atletico Madrid

Barcelona are through to their 39th Copa del Rey final, where they’ll play for their record 29th Spanish Cup triumph, following a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday (3-2 on aggregate). Luis Suarez fired Barca to a 3-1 aggregate lead just before halftime, at which point Luis Enrique’s side was cruising to a smooth, painless progression. Sergi Roberto was sent off in the 57th minute, though, as was Atleti’s Yannick Carrasco in the 69th minute, making the result all the more straightforward, or so we thought.

Atleti won a penalty in the 80th minute, only to see Kevin Gameiro’s effort glance off the crossbar and head for the stands behind the goal. Gameiro tapped home a brilliant ball from Antoine Griezmann three minutes later, though, to bring the visitors to within a goal of sending the tie to extra time. Luis Suarez was booked once in the 87th minute, then shown a straight red card for an elbow to the head of Koke in the 90th minute — which means he’ll be suspended for the final — forcing Barca to see out the game with nine men. That’s what we call making life unnecessarily difficult.

The Blaugrana will go into the May 27 final as massive favorites, as they’ll face the winner of Wednesday’s second semifinal second leg, between Alaves and Celta Vigo, which is currently all square at 0-0.

Bayern Munich 1-0 Wolfsburg

Douglas Costa scored the game’s only goal, as Carlo Ancelotti opted to field a full-strength side with critical Bundesliga games either side of Tuesday’s Cup quarterfinal. Philipp Lahm made his 501st appearance for the club — he was honored for his 500th, achieved over the weekend, prior to the game — and then it was reported by German newspaper Sport Bild that the 33-year-old will retire at the end of the season. Bayern are through to the semifinals, which puts them two games from (likely) sending the German legend out a double (at least) winner (again).

Hamburg 2-0 Kolk

Hamburg currently sit 16th of 18 teams in the Bundesliga (relegation playoff place), but they’re through to the semifinals of the German Cup after a 2-0 home win over Koln, which was capped off by the seventh goal of the season for U.S. national team striker Bobby Wood. (WATCH HERE) The last time Hamburg lifted a major domestic trophy, the date was June 20, 1987 (Cup).

Full DFB-Pokal scoreboard

Greuther Fuerth 0-2 Borussia Monchengladbach
FCA Walldorf 1-1 (4-5 PKs) Arminia Bielefeld

Report: Philipp Lahm will retire this summer, at 33

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JULY 13: Philipp Lahm of Germany controls the ball during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)
Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 7, 2017, 3:19 PM EST

Philipp Lahm will call full-time on his professional footballing career at the end of the 2016-17 season, according to a report by German newspaper Sport Bild.

The Bayern Munich and German national team legend almost certainly leave the game the same way he’s spent much of his 15-year career: a champion, as Bayern currently sit four points clear of RB Leipzig in their bid for a fifth straight Bundesliga title. There’s also the 2014 World Cup won in Brazil (after which he retired from the international game), the UEFA Champions League won in 2013, the other three Bundesliga titles which came prior to this half-decade of dominance, six DFB-Pokal (German Cup) triumphs, and a what’s what list of individual awards from the last decade.

Really, the only major club or international competition Lahm never won was the European Championship, for which he has a runners-up medal from the 2008 tournament.

At the age of 33, Lahm goes out on his own terms, as one of Germany’s all-time greats.

There are additional numbers that tell the story of Lahm’s legendary career, they’re simply staggering: 500 games played for Bayern; 113 appearances for Germany; 21 major trophies won (club and country); and, perhaps the unlikeliest of them all: zero red cards.

VIDEO: Bobby Wood’s 7th goal of the season was extremely nice

Moenchengladbach's Christoph Kramer, left, and Hamburg's Bobby Wood challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Hamburger SV in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
AP Photo/Martin Meissner
By Andy EdwardsFeb 7, 2017, 2:40 PM EST

Don’t look now, but Bobby Wood is making a serious push for back-to-back 15-goal seasons.

The U.S. national team’s Flyin’ Hawaiian entered Hamburg’s DFB-Pokal (German Cup) against Koln on Tuesday with six goals on the season (all competitions) — two of which were scored in his last five appearances — and now, Wood’s got seven on the campaign, and three in his last six games, in his first season for the (once again) Bundesliga relegation-threatened side. Of course, it’ll be doubly impressive this time around after his move to the top division in Germany (17 goals for Union Berlin in the 2. Bundesliga last season).

[ MORE: USMNT beats Jamaica to close Jan. camp | Three things ]

The 24-year-old picked the ball up inside the center circle; took two touches across the halfway line before laying it off; and proceeded to make the lung-busting, full-speed run through the heart of Koln’s midfield and defense; and needed just three more touches to cover 15 yards and slot the ball past the goalkeeper with ease. Wood’s goal would seal Hamburg’s 2-0 victory, sending them through to the quarterfinals of the Cup.

Nyom claims no regrets at missing Cameroon AFCON title run

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 14: Allan Nyom of West Bromwich Albion stretches for the ball during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City at The Hawthorns on December 14, 2016 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 7, 2017, 2:10 PM EST

Cameroon has five Africa Cup of Nations titles after beating Egypt 2-1 earlier this week, and the men’s national team returned home to a raucous crowd of support Tuesday.

What a difference a month makes.

Before the tournament, Cameroon was rife with controversy as several big name players like Liverpool’s Joel Matip and West Bromwich Albion’s Allan Nyom said, “No” to call-ups.

Well, sort of. Nyom says he later changed his tune and was rejected by coach Hugo Broos. After the tournament ended, Broos said players were probably upset they didn’t seize the opportunity.

Nyom laughed that sentiment off, saying his club future was more important to him. From the BBC:

“It’s true, at first I didn’t want to go, but afterwards I changed my mind. But he knew that and he knows what he told me, so I have no worries, no regrets.

“If before the tournament they had told me ‘Cameroon is going to win and you are not part of the squad’, I don’t mind because I’m happy I’m playing for my club – it’s much more important for me.”

Cameroon’s fifth AFCON title moves them to within two of runners-up Egypt, who boasts the most titles in history. It’s hard to believe Nyom isn’t a little bitter at not being a national hero, but we’ll take him at his word for now.