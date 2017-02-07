Howard Webb to oversee VAR in the United States

One of the most recognizable names and faces in the world of officiating is headed to New York City.
The Professional Referee Organization (PRO) announced Tuesday that Howard Webb would be coming Stateside to oversee the implementation of Video Assistant Refereeing (VAR) in the United States.
Webb was reportedly offered the job in late November. He also works in broadcasting in England, and will start his new job in March.
Major League Soccer is testing VAR during preseason, with 15 teams getting the chance to experience it before it becomes league law. That’s expected to happen during the second half of this season.
Cameroon has five Africa Cup of Nations titles after beating Egypt 2-1 earlier this week, and the men’s national team returned home to a raucous crowd of support Tuesday.
What a difference a month makes.
Before the tournament, Cameroon was rife with controversy as several big name players like Liverpool’s Joel Matip and West Bromwich Albion’s Allan Nyom said, “No” to call-ups.
Well, sort of. Nyom says he later changed his tune and was rejected by coach Hugo Broos. After the tournament ended, Broos said players were probably upset they didn’t seize the opportunity.
Nyom laughed that sentiment off, saying his club future was more important to him. From the BBC:
“It’s true, at first I didn’t want to go, but afterwards I changed my mind. But he knew that and he knows what he told me, so I have no worries, no regrets.
“If before the tournament they had told me ‘Cameroon is going to win and you are not part of the squad’, I don’t mind because I’m happy I’m playing for my club – it’s much more important for me.”
Cameroon’s fifth AFCON title moves them to within two of runners-up Egypt, who boasts the most titles in history. It’s hard to believe Nyom isn’t a little bitter at not being a national hero, but we’ll take him at his word for now.
Julian Green’s off scoring at Stuttgart, but Bayern Munich still has a young player with American ties.
Timothy Tillman is his name. The 17-year-old has represented Germany from the U-15 to U-18 levels, but does have U.S. eligibility (not that there is any clue he’d choose to use it).
Tillman has been grabbing headlines for his performances in the UEFA Youth League, reportedly spurring Barcelona to make a bid for the attacking midfielder who moved to Bayern in August 2015.
Here’s what his agent told Sport Bild, according to Goal.com:
“There was a tangible offer from Barcelona,” Rossner told Sport Bild. “They’ve observed him for months and they wanted to sign him for the new season.
“Barca’s plan was to let him train with the first team and give him match practice in the second team. In two or three years he would have become a full part of the first team. Bayern president Hoeness vetoed it. They are confident Timothy can become a first-team player.”
Is there any chance Tillman would consider the United States? He turned down a call-up in October of 2015, and prefers to go the German route. And with Real Madrid also allegedly giving chase, he looks destined to join the ranks of Neven Subotic, Giuseppe Rossi, and a legion of other “What ifs?”
LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu will forgo his salary and bonuses for the duration of his four-month FIFA suspension for breach of contract.
“Bayer had nothing to do with the events at the time. But the club is hit hard by the penalty in a sporting and financial way. That’s why it’s evident to me not to harm the club any further,” Calhanoglu said in a Leverkusen statement Tuesday.
The 22-year-old Turkey international was a youth player at Karlsruhe when he was paid 100,000 euros after agreeing to sign for Turkish club Trabzonspor. But he extended his contract with Karlsruhe in 2011 and went on to join Hamburger SV in 2013. He switched to Leverkusen in 2014.
Calhanoglu’s appeal against the FIFA ban was denied last week by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which ruled Calhanoglu must also pay 100,000 euros ($108,000) in compensation to Trabzonspor.
Leverkusen has criticized the timing of the ban, which means Calhanoglu will miss the club’s Champions League matches against Atletico Madrid and the rest of the Bundesliga season.
“Although Bayer Leverkusen had nothing to do with the events in 2011, we are now being heavily punished. Now we’re missing a very important player during a decisive part of the season,” Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voeller said.
The club said Calhanoglu would continue to train with the team, that “he will support his teammates as a fully fledged team member to the best of his ability even without competitive games,” and that it will help Calhanoglu maintain his athletic performance.
Calhanoglu is also suspended for Turkey’s World Cup qualifying match at home against Finland on March 24.
The Premier League’s Bottom Six was thrown into insanity last weekend, leaving six teams within two points from slots No. 20 to 15.
But the slides aren’t limited to the PL lowlands, as Liverpool has plummeted down our power rankings after looking like title contenders for much of the season.
Here is the latest batch of Premier League power rankings…
|TEAM
|RANKING
|
|
|20 (18)
|
|Crystal Palace: There are many questions for Big Sam to answer, and getting Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend going would help provide clues. Getting humiliated by former club Sunderland won’t help him get his mind right.
|
|19 (17)
|
|Leicester City: When’s the last time a club still alive in the UEFA Champions League in February was 19th in any set of Premier League rankings?
|
|18 (20)
|
|Sunderland: Thumping Allardyce had to feel amazing to supporters of the Black Cats.
|
|17 (15)
|
|Bournemouth: It wasn’t too long ago Eddie Howe was headed to Arsenal and the Cherries were the darlings of England. Outscored 16-9 in last five matches.
|
|16 (16)
|
|Middlesbrough: The last time Boro won a PL game, there were still eight more days to go before Christmas. That’s seven league games without a win.
|
|15 (19)
|
|Hull City: The Marco Silva revolution looks quite real right now, and imagine how it will feel if the Tigers snare a point or more at stammering Arsenal on Saturday.
|
|14 (13)
|
|Southampton: Battered at home by West Ham, Saints have to keep their eyes on the PL table and not just potential Wembley glory.
|
|13 (14)
|
|Swansea City: Paul Clement is proving doubters wrong, and Gylfi Sigurdsson is really, really, truly good at striking a ball.
|
|12 (9)
|
|Stoke City: Winless in three, granted against decent competition in Manchester United, Everton, and West Brom.
|
|11 (10)
|
|Burnley: About as mid-table a team as you can find… which is fine given the goals of this season.
|
|10 (12)
|
|Watford: Manager Walter Mazzarri must just be shrugging his shoulders right now; Who knows what you’ll get from the Hornets on a week-to-week basis, but they will work for it under captain Troy Deeney.
|
|9 (11)
|
|West Ham United: Slowly, steadily approaching its level. Beat West Brom this week and find many new believers, Slaven Bilic.
|
|8 (6)
|
|Liverpool: One win in 2017. One.
|
|7 (8)
|
|West Bromwich Albion: Tony Pulis has done a job with this bunch, who is exceeding expectations in both form and style.
|
|6 (4)
|
|Arsenal: Two-straight losses and a mainstay openly questioning his legendary boss in both players’ native land? Fun times, guys. Fun times.
|
|5 (5)
|
|Everton: Boro and Sunderland are next. If the Toffees can handle their business, they’re a hair away from the conversation.
|
|4 (7)
|
|Manchester United: Need more comfortable wins like the 3-0 victory at Leicester City.
|
|3 (2)
|
|Manchester City: Gabriel Jesus, everybody.
|
|2 (3)
|
|Tottenham Hotspur: You know that comfortable win we referenced in Manchester United’s space? One of those would be nice after four tight ones.
|
|1 (1)
|
|Chelsea: They’re gonna win the league.They’re gonna win the league. You’re probably gonna believe us. You’re probably gonna believe us. You’re probably gonna be-lieeeeve us. They’re gonna win the league.