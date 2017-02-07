Koscielny critical of Wenger tactics, player selection vs. Chelsea

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Laurent Koscielny isn’t adding fuel to the fire, he’s spraying it out of the fuel pump.

Arsene Wenger is back under pressure at Arsenal following a 3-1 defeat to Chelsea, one that followed a loss to Watford and left the Gunners in fourth.

There’s a 12-point gap between Arsenal and Chelsea, one that would’ve been six had the Gunners managed a season sweep of Antonio Conte‘s Blues.

French center back Koscielny is taking umbrage with Wenger’s player selection and tactics in the loss to Chelsea.

From SFR, translated by Sky Sports:

“I think we played certain players after others and I think we should have played more as a team and with much more movement. “There was space, because they allowed us lots of space, after which they wanted to hit us on the counter.”

Wenger had to sub off Hector Bellerin after 17 minutes, moving Gabriel into the team. He also swapped Olivier Giroud and Danny Welbeck for Francis Coquelin and Theo Walcott in a five-minute span during the second half.

