ST ALBANS, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 27: Manager Arsene Wenger of Arsenal talks to Laurent Koscielny during an Arsenal training session ahead of the Champions League Group A match between Arsenal and Basel at London Colney on September 27, 2016 in St Albans, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Koscielny critical of Wenger tactics, player selection vs. Chelsea

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 7, 2017, 8:20 AM EST

Laurent Koscielny isn’t adding fuel to the fire, he’s spraying it out of the fuel pump.

Arsene Wenger is back under pressure at Arsenal following a 3-1 defeat to Chelsea, one that followed a loss to Watford and left the Gunners in fourth.

There’s a 12-point gap between Arsenal and Chelsea, one that would’ve been six had the Gunners managed a season sweep of Antonio Conte‘s Blues.

French center back Koscielny is taking umbrage with Wenger’s player selection and tactics in the loss to Chelsea.

From SFR, translated by Sky Sports:

“I think we played certain players after others and I think we should have played more as a team and with much more movement.

“There was space, because they allowed us lots of space, after which they wanted to hit us on the counter.”

Wenger had to sub off Hector Bellerin after 17 minutes, moving Gabriel into the team. He also swapped Olivier Giroud and Danny Welbeck for Francis Coquelin and Theo Walcott in a five-minute span during the second half.

Henry impressed by Lukaku’s thirst to learn with Belgium

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - NOVEMBER 09: Thierry Henry assistant manager of Belgium looks on prior to the international friendly match between Netherlands and Belgium at Amsterdam Arena on November 9, 2016 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 7, 2017, 7:45 AM EST

One of the things that have impressed Thierry Henry the most since joining Roberto Martinez’s staff at Belgium? The guts of his players.

Henry was surprised to see the Belgium players, specifically Romelu Lukaku, care deeply about the little things.

Perhaps this seems a bit like “old guy thinks people were tougher when he played”, but Everton fans for sure will be buoyed by Lukaku’s desire to grow in the game.

From Sporza.betranslated by 101greatgoals.com:

“All the Red Devils want to learn. I call Romelu the lawyer. He discusses everything, even his socks.

“It’s important that people know that because sometimes they think the younger generation doesn’t care enough.”

Henry is one of those minds you’d love to pick during a full dinner, and yes, that’s an invitation Titi.

Earthquakes D Marvell Wynne sidelined by heart abnormality

SAN JOSE, CA - MARCH 06: Kevin Doyle #9 of Colorado Rapids fights for control of the ball with Marvell Wynne #4 of San Jose Earthquakes during the first half of their MLS Soccer game at Avaya Stadium on March 6, 2016 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 6, 2017, 10:25 PM EST

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) San Jose Earthquakes defender Marvell Wynne is being held out of training and games because of a heart abnormality.

The Earthquakes said Monday that the abnormality was discovered during the annual physical. Wynne is undergoing further evaluations and the team will release more information when it’s available.

The 30-year-old Wynne is an 11-year MLS veteran with 301 career appearances. He started 63 of 68 regular-season games for the Earthquakes the past two seasons.

Griezmann advisor: Manchester United “the ideal commercial scenario”

Antoine Griezmann, Atletico Madrid
Photo credit should read Jorge Guerrero/AFP/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 6, 2017, 9:34 PM EST

In the 21st century, football players don’t just have agents to discuss their futures.

Antoine Griezmann’s “image advisor” made waves this week when he suggested the best possible spot for his client to market himself.

The Atletico Madrid and France attacker is among the most in-demand players in the world, but loves playing for Diego Simeone. He’s also been heavily linked with Manchester United in recent weeks.

Griezmann’s image advisor is Sebastien Bellencontre, and here’s what he says about the ideal future move, from The Sun:

“When I read articles about a hypothetical transfer to Manchester United I think it would be the ideal commercial scenario. He would play at (David) Beckham’s former club, which is his idol, with the same legendary number on his back.

“Beyond sports, Paris Saint-Germain would be interesting at French level, but he already has international trajectory with the selection.”

To be fair, new Manchester United players have a good shot to move the most jerseys in a single year. We’re not saying Griezmann is as good as gone to Old Trafford, but let this post serve as a reminder that it’s rarely as simple as a player and his family’s preference.

Who will make USMNT’s roster for World Cup qualifiers?

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: Sebastian Lletget #18 of the United States dribbles the ball against Stephan Panic #15 of Serbia in second half of the match at Qualcomm Stadium on January 29, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images)
Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 6, 2017, 8:41 PM EST

With a pair of friendlies as rugged as the United States men’s national team’s scoreless draw with Serbia’s B-Team and 1-0 win over Jamaica, it’s difficult to judge who passed muster.

PST’s Matt Reed picked four players he felt improved their stock during the friendlies, and it’s difficult to disagree with at least three if not all of them (I thought Benny Feilhaber was fine but benefited from how many critics wanted him to shove it in Jurgen Klinsmann’s face).

Now Bruce Arena turns his attention to pivotal World Cup qualifiers against Honduras and away to Panama in late March.

There are some big questions for Arena, perhaps none bigger than the one between the sticks. Tim Howard isn’t returning to training until March 4, and Brad Guzan is playing second fiddle to Victor Valdes at Middlesbrough. Nick Rimando started the Serbia friendly, while Luis Robles and David Bingham split the second game. Ethan Horvath and William Yarbrough also would like to hear their names called.

While it was great to see Chad Marshall get a look in the red, white, and blue, it’s unlikely he injected himself into the center back discussion with John Brooks, Geoff Cameron (assuming a return to health), Omar Gonzalez, and camp star Walker Zimmerman.

As for center mid, did Feilhaber do enough to move into the mix? Sebastian Lletget looked very good and Dax McCarty showed well. Toss in a nice night for Sacha Kljestan against Serbia, and the midfield is really crowded.

Theoretical 26-man call-up for March WCQs

Goalkeepers (4): Brad Guzan, Luis Robles, Nick Rimando, Ethan Horvath

Defenders (9): Fabian Johnson, DeAndre Yedlin, John Brooks, Steve Birnbaum, Geoff Cameron, Timmy Chandler, Omar Gonzalez, Eric Lichaj, Jorge Villafana.

Midfielders (9): Christian Pulisic, Sacha Kljestan, Jermaine Jones, Michael Bradley, Alejandro Bedoya, Dax McCarty, Sebastian Lletget, Darlington Nagbe, Benny Feilhaber.

Forwards (4): Jozy Altidore, Bobby Wood, Jordan Morris, Gyasi Zardes

Outside looking in: Danny Williams, Graham Zusi, Matt Besler, Walker Zimmerman, Tim Howard, Lynden Gooch, Emerson Hyndman, Julian Green, Juan Agudelo, David Bingham, DaMarcus Beasley.

BONUS: An XI

Guzan

Yedlin — Cameron — Brooks — Johnson

Bradley — Jones

Wood — Kljestan — Pulisic

Altidore