Nyom claims no regrets at missing Cameroon AFCON title run

Cameroon has five Africa Cup of Nations titles after beating Egypt 2-1 earlier this week, and the men’s national team returned home to a raucous crowd of support Tuesday.

What a difference a month makes.

Before the tournament, Cameroon was rife with controversy as several big name players like Liverpool’s Joel Matip and West Bromwich Albion’s Allan Nyom said, “No” to call-ups.

Well, sort of. Nyom says he later changed his tune and was rejected by coach Hugo Broos. After the tournament ended, Broos said players were probably upset they didn’t seize the opportunity.

Nyom laughed that sentiment off, saying his club future was more important to him. From the BBC:

“It’s true, at first I didn’t want to go, but afterwards I changed my mind. But he knew that and he knows what he told me, so I have no worries, no regrets. “If before the tournament they had told me ‘Cameroon is going to win and you are not part of the squad’, I don’t mind because I’m happy I’m playing for my club – it’s much more important for me.”

Cameroon’s fifth AFCON title moves them to within two of runners-up Egypt, who boasts the most titles in history. It’s hard to believe Nyom isn’t a little bitter at not being a national hero, but we’ll take him at his word for now.

