More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
MADRID, SPAIN - JANUARY 04: Real Madrid CF president Florentino Perez gives a speech as he comunicates the dismissal of Rafael benitez and announces Zinedine Zidane as new Real Madrid head coach at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on January 4, 2016 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Real Madrid’s public spat with a mayor after game postponed

1 Comment
Associated PressFeb 7, 2017, 9:50 PM EST

MADRID (AP) Real Madrid’s only opponent this week has been off the field.

Unable to play over the weekend because its Spanish league game at Celta Vigo was postponed by bad weather, Real Madrid traded blows with a local mayor who accused it of improperly pressuring to play the game despite security concerns.

Upset with the mayor’s comments, Madrid released an official note condemning the “inappropriate” and “totally inaccurate” statements.

Sunday’s match was called off after Vigo authorities deemed Balaidos Stadium unsafe for spectators because of damage caused to the roof by heavy wind.

“I expected cooperation from a team of Madrid’s grandiosity, not pressure,” Vigo Mayor Abel Caballero said Monday. “It’s only a football match. Even for Madrid, it’s only a football match. In my opinion, there was an improper controversy prompted by Real Madrid.”

The postponement created problems for Madrid because of an already tight schedule that includes decisive games in the Spanish league and in the last 16 of the Champions League. The club already had a game in hand in the league, at Valencia, because of its participation at the Club World Cup in December.

“Real Madrid regrets the unfortunate statements made by the mayor of Vigo, in which he states that this club disregarded the security measures required for the (match) to go ahead,” the club said. “Not only are the mayor’s comments inappropriate, they are also totally inaccurate, because at no point in time did Real Madrid question the security measures in place at Balaidos.”

Madrid said it merely proposed alternatives to avoid having the game postponed, including closing the affected seating section under the damaged roof and looking at playing at a nearby stadium.

“These proposals were made with a view to avoiding the postponement of the fixture from negatively impacting upon the four competitions, given the knock-on effect it would cause between them, as well as the massive financial losses suffered by television channels from around the world, which will have an impact on future tenders for the sale of broadcasting rights,” Real Madrid said.

Celta was also affected by the postponement because it is playing in the Europa League and in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey. Celta was expected to use its second-stringers against Madrid in the league, however, so a new date could play into its advantage.

“Madrid isn’t happy because we eliminated them in the Copa (quarterfinals),” Caballero told the Spanish sports daily Marca on Tuesday.

Celta coach Eduardo Berizzo said the club obviously would rather play a team other than Madrid, but dismissed the notion that the game was called off because of that.

“The game would have been suspended regardless of the opponent because it was unsafe for the fans,” Berizzo said. “I still don’t have the ability to make it rain.”

Celta’s opponent in the Copa del Rey, Alaves, also complained of the game’s postponement, saying it gave its rival an unfair advantage because it didn’t have to play any matches after last week’s first leg in Vigo, which ended 0-0. It wanted Wednesday’s second leg played at a different date so “both teams would play under equal conditions.” Its demand was not granted.

The Spanish league defended all the decisions taken regarding the game in Vigo, saying they were based on requests made by local authorities and with the safety of players and public in mind.

“Abel Caballero said the game couldn’t be played and gave his reasons for it,” league president Javier Tebas told the daily AS. “Those who have doubts about the mayor’s decision can make a complaint against him.”

The match between Celta and Madrid wasn’t the only one that had to be suspended because of bad weather in northern Spain. Friday’s match between Deportivo La Coruna and Real Betis also had to be called off because of damage caused by heavy wind at Deportivo’s Riazor Stadium.

The games have not yet been rescheduled.

“The calendar is very tight,” Tebas said. “But we will find a solution.”

Men In Blazers podcast: Chelsea champions already; Man City’s savior

Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsFeb 7, 2017, 8:35 PM EST

Rog and Davo break down Chelsea’s 3-1 victory over Arsenal, and ponder whether the title race is effectively over. Plus, sputtering Liverpool, Manchester City’s 19-year-old savior, and a scratchy relegation battle.

All of the MiB content — pods, videos and stories can be seen here, but to really stay in touch, follow, subscribe, click here:

Subscribe to the podcast OR to update your iTunes subscriptions ]

Click here for the RSS feed ]

“Ugly duckling into a swan”: Conte’s secret to “instant” success

Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsFeb 7, 2017, 7:35 PM EST

Antonio Conte is something of a miracle worker, as his first season at Chelsea — and the subsequent turnaround from last season — has been nothing short of miraculous.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

For his part is restoring the Blues as Premier League champions-elect in 2016-17, Conte’s place in Chelsea lore looks set to be secure by early May. Anything he does in the future — and it does look like he’s building a juggernaut for the long haul — could see his legend one day elevated for iconic status, should he stick around west London long enough.

How, though, did the former Juventus and Italian national team boss do it, and so quickly? From Sept. 24, the day of that embarrassing 3-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal, Chelsea have been virtually untouchable, losing just once in 18 league games. According to Conte, it’s the “blind faith” placed in him by each and every one of his players — quotes from the Guardian:

“If you compare this Chelsea with the team from last season [when they finished 10th having won the title in the previous campaign] then it’s normal that you’d end up this way: you can’t turn an ugly duckling into a swan in an instant. I’m not a coach who compromises and with my blind faith in the work we’re doing, and in my ideas, I’ve been able to forge straight ahead without worrying about anyone else.”

“My experiences as a player taught me that you will win a lot and lose a lot too and that instilled in me a fierce will to win. Those who are out in front must not falter. It sends a message to those who are following, an increasingly loud message, that we must make the most of this period.”

[ MORE: PL Power Rankings — It’s all a mess behind Chelsea ]

Credit must also go to Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, and anyone else at the club who played a role in hiring Conte, for selecting the right man for the right job at the right time. Not only do Conte’s tactical tendencies perfectly fit the players at his disposal, but they’ve so clearly responded to his leadership style — versus that of his predecessor, Jose Mourinho, who was fired after a full-squad revolt last winter — and the result is a nine-point lead with 14 games to play in the PL season.

Roma keep Serie A title race going with 4-0 thrashing of Fiorentina

Roma's Edin Dzeko, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal during the Italians Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Roma and Cesena at the Olympic stadium in Rome, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (Ettore Ferrari/ANSA via AP)
Ettore Ferrari/ANSA via AP
Leave a comment
Associated PressFeb 7, 2017, 6:25 PM EST

ROME (AP) Edin Dezko is going from strength to strength in his second season in Italian football, scoring twice as Roma beat Fiorentina 4-0 in Serie A on Tuesday.

Dzeko moved top of the goalscoring charts on 17 goals, more than double the amount he scored in a miserable first season with Roma.

[ MORE: Barcelona, Bayern Munich advance in Spanish, German Cups ]

It was the first time Dzeko has netted at least 17 league goals in a season since he scored 22 for Wolfsburg in 2009-10.

Federico Fazio and Radja Nainggolan scored the other goals as Roma moved back two points above Napoli into second spot, four points behind leader Juventus.

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Juventus 22 18 0 4 45 16 29 12-0-0 6-0-4 54
 Roma 23 16 2 5 48 21 27 11-0-0 5-2-5 50
 Napoli 23 14 6 3 55 26 29 8-3-1 6-3-2 48
 Lazio 23 13 4 6 41 27 14 8-1-3 5-3-3 43
 Inter Milan 23 13 3 7 37 24 13 8-2-1 5-1-6 42
 Atalanta 23 13 3 7 36 25 11 8-0-3 5-3-4 42
 Fiorentina 23 10 7 6 38 33 5 5-6-0 5-1-6 37
 AC Milan 22 11 4 7 32 27 5 7-2-3 4-2-4 37

Fazio also proved crucial at the other end, with a goalline clearance to deny Federico Chiesa in the 14th minute.

That was Fiorentina’s only real scoring chance as Roma began to take control.

Roma had several opportunities and should have taken the lead in the 29th when Nainggolan found an unmarked Bruno Peres with a delightful chipped pass, but the Brazilian defender incredibly fired over in one of the misses of the season.

The capital side did take the lead 10 minutes later following a brilliant Daniele De Rossi ball over the top which Dzeko controlled on his chest before turning and driving into the bottom left corner.

[ MORE: PL Power Rankings — It’s all a mess behind Chelsea ]

It was the first time Dzeko has scored in five successive matches since 2009.

De Rossi also set up Roma’s second, shortly before the hour, with a free kick which Fazio headed in for his first Serie A goal.

Roma extended its lead in the 75th with a wonderful team move. From a counterattack, Dzeko found De Rossi, who passed to Kevin Strootman on the left flank. The Netherlands international took one touch, looked up and picked out Nainggolan, who controlled the ball and calmly finished it off.

Dzeko doubled his tally seven minutes from time, snatching the ball off Fiorentina defender Davide Astori and firing past Ciprian Tatarusanu.

European Cups roundup: Barca into Copa final; Bayern reach semis

BARCELONA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 07: Luis Suarez of FC Barcelona celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg match between FC Barcelona and Atletico de Madrid at Camp Nou on February 7, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)
Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsFeb 7, 2017, 5:18 PM EST

A roundup of Tuesday’s action in the Copa del Rey semifinals and DFB-Pokal quarterfinals…

[ MORE: PL Power Rankings — It’s all a mess behind Chelsea ]

Barcelona 1-1 (3-2) Atletico Madrid

Barcelona are through to their 39th Copa del Rey final, where they’ll play for their record 29th Spanish Cup triumph, following a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday (3-2 on aggregate). Luis Suarez fired Barca to a 3-1 aggregate lead just before halftime, at which point Luis Enrique’s side was cruising to a smooth, painless progression. Sergi Roberto was sent off in the 57th minute, though, as was Atleti’s Yannick Carrasco in the 69th minute, making the result all the more straightforward, or so we thought.

Atleti won a penalty in the 80th minute, only to see Kevin Gameiro’s effort glance off the crossbar and head for the stands behind the goal. Gameiro tapped home a brilliant ball from Antoine Griezmann three minutes later, though, to bring the visitors to within a goal of sending the tie to extra time. Luis Suarez was booked once in the 87th minute, then shown a straight red card for an elbow to the head of Koke in the 90th minute — which means he’ll be suspended for the final — forcing Barca to see out the game with nine men. That’s what we call making life unnecessarily difficult.

The Blaugrana will go into the May 27 final as massive favorites, as they’ll face the winner of Wednesday’s second semifinal second leg, between Alaves and Celta Vigo, which is currently all square at 0-0.

[ MORE: Philipp Lahm will retire this summer, at 33 ]

Bayern Munich 1-0 Wolfsburg

Douglas Costa scored the game’s only goal, as Carlo Ancelotti opted to field a full-strength side with critical Bundesliga games either side of Tuesday’s Cup quarterfinal. Philipp Lahm made his 501st appearance for the club — he was honored for his 500th, achieved over the weekend, prior to the game — and then it was reported by German newspaper Sport Bild that the 33-year-old will retire at the end of the season. Bayern are through to the semifinals, which puts them two games from (likely) sending the German legend out a double (at least) winner (again).

Hamburg 2-0 Kolk

Hamburg currently sit 16th of 18 teams in the Bundesliga (relegation playoff place), but they’re through to the semifinals of the German Cup after a 2-0 home win over Koln, which was capped off by the seventh goal of the season for U.S. national team striker Bobby Wood. (WATCH HERE) The last time Hamburg lifted a major domestic trophy, the date was June 20, 1987 (Cup).

Full DFB-Pokal scoreboard

Greuther Fuerth 0-2 Borussia Monchengladbach
FCA Walldorf 1-1 (4-5 PKs) Arminia Bielefeld