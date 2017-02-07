VIDEO: Bobby Wood’s 7th goal of the season was extremely nice

Don’t look now, but Bobby Wood is making a serious push for back-to-back 15-goal seasons.
The U.S. national team’s Flyin’ Hawaiian entered Hamburg’s DFB-Pokal (German Cup) against Koln on Tuesday with six goals on the season (all competitions) — two of which were scored in his last five appearances — and now, Wood’s got seven on the campaign, and three in his last six games, in his first season for the (once again) Bundesliga relegation-threatened side. Of course, it’ll be doubly impressive this time around after his move to the top division in Germany (17 goals for Union Berlin in the 2. Bundesliga last season).
The 24-year-old picked the ball up inside the center circle; took two touches across the halfway line before laying it off; and proceeded to make the lung-busting, full-speed run through the heart of Koln’s midfield and defense; and needed just three more touches to cover 15 yards and slot the ball past the goalkeeper with ease. Wood’s goal would seal Hamburg’s 2-0 victory, sending them through to the quarterfinals of the Cup.
Philipp Lahm will call full-time on his professional footballing career at the end of the 2016-17 season, according to a report by German newspaper Sport Bild.
The Bayern Munich and German national team legend almost certainly leave the game the same way he’s spent much of his 15-year career: a champion, as Bayern currently sit four points clear of RB Leipzig in their bid for a fifth straight Bundesliga title. There’s also the 2014 World Cup won in Brazil (after which he retired from the international game), the UEFA Champions League won in 2013, the other three Bundesliga titles which came prior to this half-decade of dominance, six DFB-Pokal (German Cup) triumphs, and a what’s what list of individual awards from the last decade.
Really, the only major club or international competition Lahm never won was the European Championship, for which he has a runners-up medal from the 2008 tournament.
At the age of 33, Lahm goes out on his own terms, as one of Germany’s all-time greats.
There are additional numbers that tell the story of Lahm’s legendary career, they’re simply staggering: 500 games played for Bayern; 113 appearances for Germany; 21 major trophies won (club and country); and, perhaps the unlikeliest of them all: zero red cards.
Cameroon has five Africa Cup of Nations titles after beating Egypt 2-1 earlier this week, and the men’s national team returned home to a raucous crowd of support Tuesday.
What a difference a month makes.
Before the tournament, Cameroon was rife with controversy as several big name players like Liverpool’s Joel Matip and West Bromwich Albion’s Allan Nyom said, “No” to call-ups.
Well, sort of. Nyom says he later changed his tune and was rejected by coach Hugo Broos. After the tournament ended, Broos said players were probably upset they didn’t seize the opportunity.
Nyom laughed that sentiment off, saying his club future was more important to him. From the BBC:
“It’s true, at first I didn’t want to go, but afterwards I changed my mind. But he knew that and he knows what he told me, so I have no worries, no regrets.
“If before the tournament they had told me ‘Cameroon is going to win and you are not part of the squad’, I don’t mind because I’m happy I’m playing for my club – it’s much more important for me.”
Cameroon’s fifth AFCON title moves them to within two of runners-up Egypt, who boasts the most titles in history. It’s hard to believe Nyom isn’t a little bitter at not being a national hero, but we’ll take him at his word for now.
One of the most recognizable names and faces in the world of officiating is headed to New York City.
The Professional Referee Organization (PRO) announced Tuesday that Howard Webb would be coming Stateside to oversee the implementation of Video Assistant Refereeing (VAR) in the United States.
Webb was reportedly offered the job in late November. He also works in broadcasting in England, and will start his new job in March.
Major League Soccer is testing VAR during preseason, with 15 teams getting the chance to experience it before it becomes league law. That’s expected to happen during the second half of this season.
Julian Green’s off scoring at Stuttgart, but Bayern Munich still has a young player with American ties.
Timothy Tillman is his name. The 17-year-old has represented Germany from the U-15 to U-18 levels, but does have U.S. eligibility (not that there is any clue he’d choose to use it).
Tillman has been grabbing headlines for his performances in the UEFA Youth League, reportedly spurring Barcelona to make a bid for the attacking midfielder who moved to Bayern in August 2015.
Here’s what his agent told Sport Bild, according to Goal.com:
“There was a tangible offer from Barcelona,” Rossner told Sport Bild. “They’ve observed him for months and they wanted to sign him for the new season.
“Barca’s plan was to let him train with the first team and give him match practice in the second team. In two or three years he would have become a full part of the first team. Bayern president Hoeness vetoed it. They are confident Timothy can become a first-team player.”
Is there any chance Tillman would consider the United States? He turned down a call-up in October of 2015, and prefers to go the German route. And with Real Madrid also allegedly giving chase, he looks destined to join the ranks of Neven Subotic, Giuseppe Rossi, and a legion of other “What ifs?”