VIDEO: Bobby Wood’s 7th goal of the season was extremely nice

Don’t look now, but Bobby Wood is making a serious push for back-to-back 15-goal seasons.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s USMNT coverage | MLS ]

The U.S. national team’s Flyin’ Hawaiian entered Hamburg’s DFB-Pokal (German Cup) against Koln on Tuesday with six goals on the season (all competitions) — two of which were scored in his last five appearances — and now, Wood’s got seven on the campaign, and three in his last six games, in his first season for the (once again) Bundesliga relegation-threatened side. Of course, it’ll be doubly impressive this time around after his move to the top division in Germany (17 goals for Union Berlin in the 2. Bundesliga last season).

[ MORE: USMNT beats Jamaica to close Jan. camp | Three things ]

The 24-year-old picked the ball up inside the center circle; took two touches across the halfway line before laying it off; and proceeded to make the lung-busting, full-speed run through the heart of Koln’s midfield and defense; and needed just three more touches to cover 15 yards and slot the ball past the goalkeeper with ease. Wood’s goal would seal Hamburg’s 2-0 victory, sending them through to the quarterfinals of the Cup.

🚨 Bobby Wood goal alert🚨 The American has scored for Hamburg in the DFB Pokal. With a win, his club moves on to the quarterfinal. #USMNT pic.twitter.com/cNV8nAQ6rk — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) February 7, 2017

Follow @AndyEdMLS