Checking the fortunes on Merseyside and in North London

It’s been less than a half-decade since Everton finished above Merseyside rivals Liverpool in consecutive seasons.

In North London, Spurs haven’t finished above Arsenal in much longer; 1994-95 was the last time Tottenham topped the Gunners on the Premier League table at season’s end.

New Everton mid Morgan Schneiderlin made headlines with his thoughts that the in-form Toffees can chase down struggling Liverpool and up-and-coming Manchester United.

Meanwhile, plenty of Spurs fans are hopeful this is the season their beloved club finally avoid St. Totteringham’s Day, the point in a season where it becomes mathematically impossible for Tottenham to finish above Arsenal.

So which is more likely to fall this year?

Merseyside

Everton begins this conversation six points behind fifth-place Liverpool, which has one win in 2017, with 14 matches to play in the Premier League season. Its trickiest tilts are away to Spurs (March 5), Liverpool (April 1), Manchester United (April 4), home to Chelsea (April 29), and away to Arsenal on the season’s final day.

That’s pretty brutal. As for its fixtures, Liverpool hosts Spurs (Saturday), Arsenal (March 4), and heads to Man City (March 19) before hosting the aforementioned Merseyside Derby. But after that, the Reds don’t face a Top Six team the rest of the way.

With Liverpool underperforming, it’s easy to create scenarios where the Toffees catch the Reds. But the fixtures get easier for Liverpool, not that competition has helped them in recent weeks. Everton would also have to overcome nine goals of differential in case of a tie on points.

Our bet? Liverpool holds out.

North London

Spurs have a three-point lead on Arsenal with 14 matches left on the Premier League docket, and both teams have both European competition and Cup battles remaining as well.

Tottenham has a big trip to Anfield on Saturday before three non-PL matches in seven days between Gent and Fulham. Mauricio Pochettino‘s bunch will also host Everton (March 5) and the North London Derby (April 29). Tottenham also hosts Manchester United on the Premier League’s penultimate weekend.

Across town, Arsenal will face Liverpool (March 4) three days before hosting Bayern Munich in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Home dates remain with Manchester City (April 1), Manchester United (May 6) and Everton (May 21), plus that trip to White Hart Lane for the NLD.

The home date in the derby looms large here. Given Arsenal’s schedule, you’d favor Spurs yet you have to account for Tottenham having a better chance of making a deeper run in the Europa League than the Gunners do in the Champions League (Sorry, Gooners). And the UEL has one more match day to jam into the fixture list. We’ll peg it to be very tight, with Spurs finally breaking their two-decade curse.

