Leicester defender Fuchs jokes “chicken is back” after FA Cup win

By Kyle BonnFeb 8, 2017, 8:31 PM EST

There had been rumors of discontent at Leicester City. Such discontent, in fact, that it was widely reported that certain menu items had been removed from the training ground.

Those rumors are now debunked.

Following Leicester City’s 3-1 extra-time win over Derby County in the FA Cup to send the Foxes to the final 16 of the competition, defender Christian Fuchs posted on Instagram that “chicken is back on the menu.”

With the Foxes having suffered four straight Premier League defeats to send them straight into the thick of the relegation battle, many had widely reported that manager Claudio Ranieri was losing the clubhouse, having taken severe measures hoping to turn things around. One of the measures Ranieri reportedly took was to remove chicken burgers from the post-match menu.

Well, it would seem chicken has made a triumphant return:

Fuchs was not part of the squad at King Power Stadium that took down Derby, with Ranieri putting out a second-choice squad including defenders Marcin Wasilewski and Yohan Benaloune in place of Fuchs. Andy King, Wilfred Ndidi, and Demarai Gray all scored for the Foxes in the victory.

The 30-year-old has been a fixture for the Foxes throughout the season, missing just one Premier League match this campaign, but he struggled his last time out, a 3-0 loss to Manchester United.

VIDEO: Everton loanee Deulofeu nutmegs defender in improbable AC Milan win

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 05: Gerard Deulofeu of AC Milan in action during the Serie A match between AC Milan and UC Sampdoria at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on February 5, 2017 in Milan, Italy.
By Kyle BonnFeb 8, 2017, 7:16 PM EST

Everton sent Spanish winger Gerard Deulofeu on loan to AC Milan with the 22-year-old failing to put up consistent performances.

On Wednesday, he showed the Toffees exactly what they let go.

With AC Milan down to nine men thanks to second yellow cards for Gabriel Paletta and Juraj Kucka, Deulofeu created a chance out of nothing and delivered the winning moment to send AC Milan through with all three points in an improbable 1-0 victory over Bologna in Serie A play.

The Everton loanee got free near the right corner flag and saw Emil Krafth close him down before sending the young Swedish defender to an early and shameful death squirting the ball through the young Swedish defender’s legs and handing Mario Pasalic a tap-in winner on a silver platter in the 89th minute.

Deulofeu has made his mark immediate in the Milan side. Hardly able to complete a full 90 minutes during his time in the Premier League, the Spaniard has already completed two full 90’s in three matches in Italy, and today’s assist was his first.

Christian Pulisic, John Brooks both shine as Dortmund wins on penalties

dortmund
By Kyle BonnFeb 8, 2017, 5:52 PM EST

Borussia Dortmund moved on to the DFB Pokal quarterfinals with a win over Hertha Berlin on penalties, and it was a good performance all around for Americans.

Christian Pulisic missed his spot-kick in the penalty shootout, but otherwise was one of the best players on the pitch after coming on at halftime. The 18-year-old replaced Lukasz Piszczek out of the break, and proceeded to assist Marco Reus’s equalizing goal just two minutes out of halftime – Dortmund’s only goal of the game with the full-time score ending at 1-1.

Another angle:

Pulisic continued to impress throughout the second half, providing movement on the edge and cutting inside. It was a good performance for Pulisic in the sense that he provided meaningful minutes even with Ousmane Dembele on the field at the same time. Dembele has been the one in front of Pulisic on the depth chart at Dortmund.

John Brooks also played incredibly well defensively for Hertha Berlin in the loss, holding off Dortmund for much of the game despite the hosts’ 69% possession.

Brooks has been massive all year for his German club. The 24-year-old defender played in all three of Hertha’s DFB Pokal matches this season, with the club conceding just two total goals. He’s also made 12 Bundesliga appearances this season, leading the club to one of the better defensive records in the league, conceding 12 goals in those games he’s appeared in. Consequently, Hertha has conceded nine goals in the seven league games without Brooks.

FA Cup: Leicester City the final piece of the Round of 16 puzzle

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 14: Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City in action during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Chelsea at The King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Leicester, England.
By Kyle BonnFeb 8, 2017, 5:17 PM EST

The Foxes needed something, anything to cling to with the club spiraling towards obscurity. Substitute Wilfred Ndidi provided that something.

The 20-year-old Nigerian ripped off a sensational strike in the first-half of extra time to give Leicester City a 3-1 win over Derby County on their fourth round replay to put Leicester through as the final team into the Round of 16. Demarai Gray finished it off in the second half of extra time to put Claudio Ranieri through for sure.

Leicester had a big chance just after the half-hour mark as Gray sent in a perfect cross for Ahmed Musa who had broken free in front of net, but the striker only managed an ugly whiff as the ball trickled harmlessly across the face of goal.

The Foxes had the breakthrough just ticks after the halftime break, as a brilliant looping cross by Gray reached the far post, and with Derby goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell out to challenge for the ball, Marc Albrighton headed it back to Andy King sitting in front of goal, and he poked home the simplest headed goal of his career.

Derby would hit back though, to equalize just before the hour mark. A free-kick from just outside the top of the box by Abdoul Camara took a massive deflection off the knee of Ben Chilwell and slid past a wrong-footed Ron-Robert Zieler into the back of the net.

The visitors looked to have unlocked the Leicester defense in search of the lead in the 69th minute, but Cyrus Christie’s dangerous cross was just behind Matej Vydra, and the Czech striker’s scorpion kick attempt missed the ball and instead struck Yohan Benaloune in the face.

Leicester would feel aggrieved as they appeared to have a winning moment in the 83rd minute after a long ball caught an indecisive Mitchell in no-man’s land, and outside his box, the ball popped up and hit his hand, but referee Mike Jones was unmoved, refusing to send Mitchell off, instead yellow carding Musa for his protests. Derby was again lucky five minutes later as left-back Max Lowe looked to turn a cross behind for a corner and clanged it off his own post.

In extra time, the winning moment came in the 95th minute as Ndidi collected a pass, burst down the middle through the Derby third, and ripped off a shot from 30 yards out that clanged the right post and deflected in, a perfectly placed strike that left Mitchell with no chance. Leicester’s third came on a blistering run from Gray, beating both Richard Keough and Nick Blackman on the dribble and smashing it home.

Leicester City will take on Millwall on Saturday, February 18 in the FA Cup Round of 16.

Megan Rapinoe must fight for her place after Ellis leaves her out

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 18: Megan Rapinoe #15 walks onto the pitch prior to the match between the United States and the Netherlands at Georgia Dome on September 18, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.
By Kyle BonnFeb 8, 2017, 4:54 PM EST

Megan Rapinoe still has not found her pre-injury form, and it’s finally caught up to her in a place that matters most.

USWNT head coach Jill Ellis left Rapinoe off the roster for the SheBelieves Cup, saying the 31-year-old needs to prove she’s back to 100% after her 2015 ACL tear.

“I told Megan she just needs time to work her way back in & to get game fit,” Ellis told ESPN’s Julie Foudy. “This is a marathon, not a sprint.” Ellis’s words confirm that, at least publicly, Rapinoe’s exclusion has nothing to do with her national anthem protests, and everything to do with on-field performances.

Rapinoe was invited to an extended training camp in January in Los Angeles, but clearly did not do enough.

Rapinoe made just one start all of the 2016 calendar year.

Ellis also cited positional depth when explaining Rapinoe’s absence. “We have lots of depth in wide areas with [Mallory] Pugh & [Megan] Klingenberg back in the mix.”

Also left off the roster was the suspended Hope Solo and attacker Sydney Leroux, who has not featured for the national team in over a year thanks to the birth of her first child with husband Dom Dwyer.