McCarty speaks out on Marsch after RBNY to Chicago trade

Fan favorite, Best XI candidate, and former New York Red Bulls midfielder Dax McCarty is speaking out about his trade to the Chicago Fire.
McCarty’s fine with the destination, it seems, and waited until he could cool down following the team’s tumultuous decision to send him packing — without warning — just days after his wedding and in the throes of his first USMNT camp in years.
The midfielder puts it on head coach Jesse Marsch, to the extent that he’s questioning the man on an emotional level.
“At the end of the day, I totally respect Jesse’s decision to trade me for business reasons, if that’s his reason. If he wants to get guys, younger guys more minutes than I certainly agree with it in terms of trying to make the club better and move the club on. But I told Jesse to his face that I didn’t think the way that he handled it was appropriate and it certainly was a big surprise. I certainly thought the club could’ve gone about it a better way, but that’s life in professional sports. I respect Jesse as a coach. He’s a hell of a coach and I think he’s gonna do great things in his career as a coach — but obviously, as a person and a human being, I feel like things could’ve been handled differently and that’s a big shame.”
Of course a team doesn’t have to alert any player, even a veteran, that they could be moving him to a new team, but it does seem someone of McCarty’s stature deserved better.
With drama flying around RBNY headquarters as to who is making the decisions now, one of the game’s bright young coaches faces new hurdles amongst his players. Did he create them?