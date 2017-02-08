More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 18: Megan Rapinoe #15 walks onto the pitch prior to the match between the United States and the Netherlands at Georgia Dome on September 18, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Megan Rapinoe must fight for her place after Ellis leaves her out

By Kyle BonnFeb 8, 2017, 4:54 PM EST

Megan Rapinoe still has not found her pre-injury form, and it’s finally caught up to her in a place that matters most.

USWNT head coach Jill Ellis left Rapinoe off the roster for the SheBelieves Cup, saying the 31-year-old needs to prove she’s back to 100% after her 2015 ACL tear.

“I told Megan she just needs time to work her way back in & to get game fit,” Ellis told ESPN’s Julie Foudy. “This is a marathon, not a sprint.” Ellis’s words confirm that, at least publicly, Rapinoe’s exclusion has nothing to do with her national anthem protests, and everything to do with on-field performances.

Rapinoe was invited to an extended training camp in January in Los Angeles, but clearly did not do enough.

Rapinoe made just one start all of the 2016 calendar year.

Ellis also cited positional depth when explaining Rapinoe’s absence. “We have lots of depth in wide areas with [Mallory] Pugh & [Megan] Klingenberg back in the mix.”

Also left off the roster was the suspended Hope Solo and attacker Sydney Leroux, who has not featured for the national team in over a year thanks to the birth of her first child with husband Dom Dwyer.

FA Cup: Leicester City the final piece of the Round of 16 puzzle

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 14: Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City in action during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Chelsea at The King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
By Kyle BonnFeb 8, 2017, 5:17 PM EST

The Foxes needed something, anything to cling to with the club spiraling towards obscurity. Substitute Wilfred Ndidi provided that something.

The 20-year-old Nigerian ripped off a sensational strike in the first-half of extra time to give Leicester City a 3-1 win over Derby County on their fourth round replay to put Leicester through as the final team into the Round of 16. Demarai Gray finished it off in the second half of extra time to put Claudio Ranieri through for sure.

Leicester had a big chance just after the half-hour mark as Gray sent in a perfect cross for Ahmed Musa who had broken free in front of net, but the striker only managed an ugly whiff as the ball trickled harmlessly across the face of goal.

The Foxes had the breakthrough just ticks after the halftime break, as a brilliant looping cross by Gray reached the far post, and with Derby goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell out to challenge for the ball, Marc Albrighton headed it back to Andy King sitting in front of goal, and he poked home the simplest headed goal of his career.

Derby would hit back though, to equalize just before the hour mark. A free-kick from just outside the top of the box by Abdoul Camara took a massive deflection off the knee of Ben Chilwell and slid past a wrong-footed Ron-Robert Zieler into the back of the net.

The visitors looked to have unlocked the Leicester defense in search of the lead in the 69th minute, but Cyrus Christie’s dangerous cross was just behind Matej Vydra, and the Czech striker’s scorpion kick attempt missed the ball and instead struck Yohan Benaloune in the face.

Leicester would feel aggrieved as they appeared to have a winning moment in the 83rd minute after a long ball caught an indecisive Mitchell in no-man’s land, and outside his box, the ball popped up and hit his hand, but referee Mike Jones was unmoved, refusing to send Mitchell off, instead yellow carding Musa for his protests. Derby was again lucky five minutes later as left-back Max Lowe looked to turn a cross behind for a corner and clanged it off his own post.

In extra time, the winning moment came in the 95th minute as Ndidi collected a pass, burst down the middle through the Derby third, and ripped off a shot from 30 yards out that clanged the right post and deflected in, a perfectly placed strike that left Mitchell with no chance. Leicester’s third came on a blistering run from Gray, beating both Richard Keough and Nick Blackman on the dribble and smashing it home.

Leicester City will take on Millwall on Saturday, February 18 in the FA Cup Round of 16.

Memphis Depay scores first Lyon goal to silence critics

Lyon's Memphis Depay runs with the ball during their French League One soccer match against Lille in Decines, near Lyon, central France, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
Associated Press
By Kyle BonnFeb 8, 2017, 3:47 PM EST

Former Manchester United attacker Memphis Depay came off the bench to open his Lyon scoring account with a penalty to cap off a 4-0 win over AS Nancy.

Depay came on for an injured Mathieu Valbuena in the 40th minute and bagged a penalty 13 minutes after the break to complete the scoring, his first goal for his new club after joining in the January transfer window from Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old had come under fire for poor performances in his first two Lyon starts, both losses. He was substituted in the 67th minute in a 2-1 loss to Lille, and then was yanked in the 65th minute in a 2-0 loss to St. Etienne, the latter of which L’Equipe’s notoriously harsh player ratings gave him a 2/10. Depay was promptly benched, but redeemed himself slightly with Wednesday’s performance that pushed Lyon four points above St. Etienne in fourth, although they still sit a whopping 12 points back of Nice in third and 15 behind leaders Monaco.

Lyon fans have criticized the club executives and players for a lack of ambition, unfurling banners before the Nancy game that read “you are unforgivable” aimed at striker Alexandre Lacazette, who announced his intention to leave the club this summer.

Valbuena said after the match that he believes his injury is not serious.

LIVE — Leicester City vs. Derby County in FA Cup replay

Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez, right, and Derby County's Johnny Russell battle for the ball during the FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Derby County and Leicester City at Pride Park, in Derby, England, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
Nick Potts/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 8, 2017, 2:17 PM EST

Ex-Leicester City hero David Nugent starts for Derby County in an FA Cup replay on Wednesday.

Claudio Ranieri has made a load of changes with eyes towards a relegation six-pointer against Swansea City this weekend.

Jamie Vardy, Wes Morgan, and Robert Huth aren’t in the Starting XI, while Riyad Mahrez and Danny Drinkwater begin the day on the bench.

The sides drew 2-2 at Derby on Jan. 27. Wednesday’s winner gets a trip to Millwall.

LINEUPS

Leicester City: Zieler, Amartey, Wasilewski, Benalouane, Chilwell, Mendy, King (c), Albrighton, Kapustka, Gray, Musa. Subs: Hamer, Fuchs, Ndidi, Drinkwater, Mahrez, Okazaki, Slimani.

Derby County: Mitchell, Christie, Keogh (C), Shackell, Lowe; de Sart, Butterfield, Johnson; Camara, Anya, Blackman. Subs: Carson, Russell, Ince, Baird, Pearce, Vydra, Nugent.

Head of English soccer threatens to quit over reforms

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: FA Chariman Greg Clarke speaks on stage during the UEFA EURO 2020 launch event for London at City Hall on September 21, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 8, 2017, 1:20 PM EST

LONDON (AP) The head of the English Football Association has threatened to quit if a set of proposals to reform the governing body is not backed by the British government.

On Thursday, lawmakers will debate a motion of “no confidence” in the FA’s ability to reform itself and meet its duties as a governing body, with critics accusing the association of a lack of diversity and unhappy with its antiquated structure.

FA chairman Greg Clarke said he accepts that “our governance needs changing” and is “confident it will happen” once he puts proposals before the government, which could call for laws to be brought in to change the structure of the world’s oldest soccer federation.

“If the government is not supportive of the changes when they are presented in the coming months, I will take personal responsibility for that. I will have failed. I will be accountable for that failure and would in due course step down from my role,” Clarke said in an open letter published late Tuesday. “However, I don’t believe that the FA is failing football.”

The debate is taking place in the House of Commons after five former FA executives said the governing body had failed to self-reform and was “outdated” as it was being held back by “elderly white men.”

British Sports Minister Tracey Crouch said in July that the FA would lose up to 40 million pounds ($50 million) of public funding if it did not reform. In December, she said the government would bring in legislation to force through reforms if the governing body did not make changes itself.

In announcing the House of Commons debate, the Culture, Media and Sport committee said last week that “it is clear there appears to be considerable resistance to the idea of changing its very out-of-date structure at all.” It said the committee is preparing a draft bill to “bring the structure of the FA – which is, in legal terms, a company – into line with modern company law.”

Clarke said the FA needs to be “more diverse, more open about decision-making and we do need to better represent those playing the game,” but has yet to go public with his proposals.

There is only one woman on the FA’s 12-person board, while reform of the body’s 120-person council has proved to be beyond a long line of recent FA chairmen.