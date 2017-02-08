Megan Rapinoe must fight for her place after Ellis leaves her out

Megan Rapinoe still has not found her pre-injury form, and it’s finally caught up to her in a place that matters most.
USWNT head coach Jill Ellis left Rapinoe off the roster for the SheBelieves Cup, saying the 31-year-old needs to prove she’s back to 100% after her 2015 ACL tear.
“I told Megan she just needs time to work her way back in & to get game fit,” Ellis told ESPN’s Julie Foudy. “This is a marathon, not a sprint.” Ellis’s words confirm that, at least publicly, Rapinoe’s exclusion has nothing to do with her national anthem protests, and everything to do with on-field performances.
Rapinoe was invited to an extended training camp in January in Los Angeles, but clearly did not do enough.
2/2: Ellis continued: "I told Megan she just needs time work her way back in & to get game fit. This is a marathon, not a sprint." #USWNT
Rapinoe made just one start all of the 2016 calendar year.
Ellis also cited positional depth when explaining Rapinoe’s absence. “We have lots of depth in wide areas with [Mallory] Pugh & [Megan] Klingenberg back in the mix.”
Also left off the roster was the suspended Hope Solo and attacker Sydney Leroux, who has not featured for the national team in over a year thanks to the birth of her first child with husband Dom Dwyer.
Having signed for Chinese club SIPG in Shaighai over the January transfer window, and while the Chinese Super League season doesn’t begin for some time, Oscar made his debut in the Asian Champions League against Thai club Sukhothai. In simple terms, it went well.
Well for Oscar, that is. Not the linesman, who the Brazilian happened to leave in a heap on the ground with his funky fresh moves.
There had been rumors of discontent at Leicester City. Such discontent, in fact, that it was widely reported that certain menu items had been removed from the training ground.
Those rumors are now debunked.
Following Leicester City’s 3-1 extra-time win over Derby County in the FA Cup to send the Foxes to the final 16 of the competition, defender Christian Fuchs posted on Instagram that “chicken is back on the menu.”
With the Foxes having suffered four straight Premier League defeats to send them straight into the thick of the relegation battle, many had widely reported that manager Claudio Ranieri was losing the clubhouse, having taken severe measures hoping to turn things around. One of the measures Ranieri reportedly took was to remove chicken burgers from the post-match menu.
Well, it would seem chicken has made a triumphant return:
Fuchs was not part of the squad at King Power Stadium that took down Derby, with Ranieri putting out a second-choice squad including defenders Marcin Wasilewski and Yohan Benaloune in place of Fuchs. Andy King, Wilfred Ndidi, and Demarai Gray all scored for the Foxes in the victory.
The 30-year-old has been a fixture for the Foxes throughout the season, missing just one Premier League match this campaign, but he struggled his last time out, a 3-0 loss to Manchester United.
Everton sent Spanish winger Gerard Deulofeu on loan to AC Milan with the 22-year-old failing to put up consistent performances.
On Wednesday, he showed the Toffees exactly what they let go.
With AC Milan down to nine men thanks to second yellow cards for Gabriel Paletta and Juraj Kucka, Deulofeu created a chance out of nothing and delivered the winning moment to send AC Milan through with all three points in an improbable 1-0 victory over Bologna in Serie A play.
The Everton loanee got free near the right corner flag and saw Emil Krafth close him down before sending the young Swedish defender to an early and shameful death squirting the ball through the young Swedish defender’s legs and handing Mario Pasalic a tap-in winner on a silver platter in the 89th minute.
Deulofeu has made his mark immediate in the Milan side. Hardly able to complete a full 90 minutes during his time in the Premier League, the Spaniard has already completed two full 90’s in three matches in Italy, and today’s assist was his first.