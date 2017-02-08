Memphis Depay scores first Lyon goal to silence critics

Former Manchester United attacker Memphis Depay came off the bench to open his Lyon scoring account with a penalty to cap off a 4-0 win over AS Nancy.

Depay came on for an injured Mathieu Valbuena in the 40th minute and bagged a penalty 13 minutes after the break to complete the scoring, his first goal for his new club after joining in the January transfer window from Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old had come under fire for poor performances in his first two Lyon starts, both losses. He was substituted in the 67th minute in a 2-1 loss to Lille, and then was yanked in the 65th minute in a 2-0 loss to St. Etienne, the latter of which L’Equipe’s notoriously harsh player ratings gave him a 2/10. Depay was promptly benched, but redeemed himself slightly with Wednesday’s performance that pushed Lyon four points above St. Etienne in fourth, although they still sit a whopping 12 points back of Nice in third and 15 behind leaders Monaco.

Lyon fans have criticized the club executives and players for a lack of ambition, unfurling banners before the Nancy game that read “you are unforgivable” aimed at striker Alexandre Lacazette, who announced his intention to leave the club this summer.

Valbuena said after the match that he believes his injury is not serious.

