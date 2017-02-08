Oscar drops linesman, scores opening goal in SIPG debut

Oscar had a pretty good start to life in China.

Having signed for Chinese club SIPG in Shaighai over the January transfer window, and while the Chinese Super League season doesn’t begin for some time, Oscar made his debut in the Asian Champions League against Thai club Sukhothai. In simple terms, it went well.

Well for Oscar, that is. Not the linesman, who the Brazilian happened to leave in a heap on the ground with his funky fresh moves.

It took two defenders AND a linesman and they still couldn’t hold him down. Especially because he went on to score the opener of a 3-0 win, his first goal for the club.

Take a look:

Oscar was always best on the counter in his days with Chelsea, and he did it again here. Also, terrible job by the goalkeeper to cover his near post.

The win puts SIPG, managed by Andre Villas-Boas, into the group stage of the competition, drawn in with FC Seoul, Western Sydney Wanderers, and Japanese club Urawa Red Diamonds.

