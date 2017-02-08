More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 01: Peter Crouch of Stoke City is challenged by Morgan Schneiderlin and Ramiro Funes Mori of Everton during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Everton at Bet365 Stadium on February 1, 2017 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Schneiderlin: Everton can catch Manchester United, Liverpool

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 8, 2017, 7:46 AM EST

Morgan Schneiderlin is aiming high (albeit not too high).

Everton’s new midfielder has been part of a rich run of form for the Toffees, who have not lost in the Premier League since Dec. 19’s Merseyside Derby setback.

Schneiderlin arrived from Manchester United for $29.2 million on Jan. 12, and he debuted with a 25-minute shift in Everton’s memorable 4-0 throttling of Manchester City.

Now seventh, the Toffees are five points back of Manchester United and six behind Liverpool. Everton plays both in a four-day span between April 1-4, so it’s realistic to consider an even more impressive run.

Speaking to a group of supporters at a season ticket event, Schneiderlin asked why the Toffees shouldn’t be dreaming of the Europa League. From Sky Sports:

“We want to finish high and catch the teams above us,” he said.

“Liverpool are six points clear, Manchester United are five – so why not? We can catch them if we had a good run of games. We need to finish strong so we want to give the fans Europa League football for next season and build a platform.”

Catching Liverpool seems likelier than United right now given all three teams’ forms, and there are five matches before the back-to-back against their Top Six rivals. Do you think the Toffees will catch one or both?

Report: Manchester United to pick up De Gea option as Real lurks

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 05: Jamie Vardy of Leicester City challenges David De Gea of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Manchester United at The King Power Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 8, 2017, 8:30 AM EST

A report claims that Manchester United is prepared to thwart a new expected bid for David De Gea by picking up an option in the goalkeeper’s current contract.

Marca claims that Real Madrid is readying a new bid for the 26-year-old Spanish keeper as an upgrade over Costa Rican backstop Keylor Navas.

But the same report says De Gea’s contract, which runs until 2019, will be extended to 2020 “in the coming days” via a team option. It also says that De Gea is happy at United.

The Madrid-born De Gea joined Atletico Madrid at age 13 and broke into the first team in 2009. Since heading to Old Trafford in 2011, he’s thrice been named on the Premier League PFA Team of the Year. He’s also been thrice named the United Players’ Player of the Year.

Real Madrid’s public spat with a mayor after game postponed

MADRID, SPAIN - JANUARY 04: Real Madrid CF president Florentino Perez gives a speech as he comunicates the dismissal of Rafael benitez and announces Zinedine Zidane as new Real Madrid head coach at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on January 4, 2016 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
1 Comment
Associated PressFeb 7, 2017, 9:50 PM EST

MADRID (AP) Real Madrid’s only opponent this week has been off the field.

Unable to play over the weekend because its Spanish league game at Celta Vigo was postponed by bad weather, Real Madrid traded blows with a local mayor who accused it of improperly pressuring to play the game despite security concerns.

Upset with the mayor’s comments, Madrid released an official note condemning the “inappropriate” and “totally inaccurate” statements.

Sunday’s match was called off after Vigo authorities deemed Balaidos Stadium unsafe for spectators because of damage caused to the roof by heavy wind.

“I expected cooperation from a team of Madrid’s grandiosity, not pressure,” Vigo Mayor Abel Caballero said Monday. “It’s only a football match. Even for Madrid, it’s only a football match. In my opinion, there was an improper controversy prompted by Real Madrid.”

The postponement created problems for Madrid because of an already tight schedule that includes decisive games in the Spanish league and in the last 16 of the Champions League. The club already had a game in hand in the league, at Valencia, because of its participation at the Club World Cup in December.

“Real Madrid regrets the unfortunate statements made by the mayor of Vigo, in which he states that this club disregarded the security measures required for the (match) to go ahead,” the club said. “Not only are the mayor’s comments inappropriate, they are also totally inaccurate, because at no point in time did Real Madrid question the security measures in place at Balaidos.”

Madrid said it merely proposed alternatives to avoid having the game postponed, including closing the affected seating section under the damaged roof and looking at playing at a nearby stadium.

“These proposals were made with a view to avoiding the postponement of the fixture from negatively impacting upon the four competitions, given the knock-on effect it would cause between them, as well as the massive financial losses suffered by television channels from around the world, which will have an impact on future tenders for the sale of broadcasting rights,” Real Madrid said.

Celta was also affected by the postponement because it is playing in the Europa League and in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey. Celta was expected to use its second-stringers against Madrid in the league, however, so a new date could play into its advantage.

“Madrid isn’t happy because we eliminated them in the Copa (quarterfinals),” Caballero told the Spanish sports daily Marca on Tuesday.

Celta coach Eduardo Berizzo said the club obviously would rather play a team other than Madrid, but dismissed the notion that the game was called off because of that.

“The game would have been suspended regardless of the opponent because it was unsafe for the fans,” Berizzo said. “I still don’t have the ability to make it rain.”

Celta’s opponent in the Copa del Rey, Alaves, also complained of the game’s postponement, saying it gave its rival an unfair advantage because it didn’t have to play any matches after last week’s first leg in Vigo, which ended 0-0. It wanted Wednesday’s second leg played at a different date so “both teams would play under equal conditions.” Its demand was not granted.

The Spanish league defended all the decisions taken regarding the game in Vigo, saying they were based on requests made by local authorities and with the safety of players and public in mind.

“Abel Caballero said the game couldn’t be played and gave his reasons for it,” league president Javier Tebas told the daily AS. “Those who have doubts about the mayor’s decision can make a complaint against him.”

The match between Celta and Madrid wasn’t the only one that had to be suspended because of bad weather in northern Spain. Friday’s match between Deportivo La Coruna and Real Betis also had to be called off because of damage caused by heavy wind at Deportivo’s Riazor Stadium.

The games have not yet been rescheduled.

“The calendar is very tight,” Tebas said. “But we will find a solution.”

Men In Blazers podcast: Chelsea champions already; Man City’s savior

By Andy EdwardsFeb 7, 2017, 8:35 PM EST

Rog and Davo break down Chelsea’s 3-1 victory over Arsenal, and ponder whether the title race is effectively over. Plus, sputtering Liverpool, Manchester City’s 19-year-old savior, and a scratchy relegation battle.

“Ugly duckling into a swan”: Conte’s secret to “instant” success

By Andy EdwardsFeb 7, 2017, 7:35 PM EST

Antonio Conte is something of a miracle worker, as his first season at Chelsea — and the subsequent turnaround from last season — has been nothing short of miraculous.

For his part is restoring the Blues as Premier League champions-elect in 2016-17, Conte’s place in Chelsea lore looks set to be secure by early May. Anything he does in the future — and it does look like he’s building a juggernaut for the long haul — could see his legend one day elevated for iconic status, should he stick around west London long enough.

How, though, did the former Juventus and Italian national team boss do it, and so quickly? From Sept. 24, the day of that embarrassing 3-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal, Chelsea have been virtually untouchable, losing just once in 18 league games. According to Conte, it’s the “blind faith” placed in him by each and every one of his players — quotes from the Guardian:

“If you compare this Chelsea with the team from last season [when they finished 10th having won the title in the previous campaign] then it’s normal that you’d end up this way: you can’t turn an ugly duckling into a swan in an instant. I’m not a coach who compromises and with my blind faith in the work we’re doing, and in my ideas, I’ve been able to forge straight ahead without worrying about anyone else.”

“My experiences as a player taught me that you will win a lot and lose a lot too and that instilled in me a fierce will to win. Those who are out in front must not falter. It sends a message to those who are following, an increasingly loud message, that we must make the most of this period.”

Credit must also go to Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, and anyone else at the club who played a role in hiring Conte, for selecting the right man for the right job at the right time. Not only do Conte’s tactical tendencies perfectly fit the players at his disposal, but they’ve so clearly responded to his leadership style — versus that of his predecessor, Jose Mourinho, who was fired after a full-squad revolt last winter — and the result is a nine-point lead with 14 games to play in the PL season.