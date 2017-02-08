More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 01: Peter Crouch of Stoke City is challenged by Morgan Schneiderlin and Ramiro Funes Mori of Everton during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Everton at Bet365 Stadium on February 1, 2017 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Schneiderlin: Everton can catch Manchester United, Liverpool

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 8, 2017, 7:46 AM EST

Morgan Schneiderlin is aiming high (albeit not too high).

Everton’s new midfielder has been part of a rich run of form for the Toffees, who have not lost in the Premier League since Dec. 19’s Merseyside Derby setback.

Schneiderlin arrived from Manchester United for $29.2 million on Jan. 12, and he debuted with a 25-minute shift in Everton’s memorable 4-0 throttling of Manchester City.

Now seventh, the Toffees are five points back of Manchester United and six behind Liverpool. Everton plays both in a four-day span between April 1-4, so it’s realistic to consider an even more impressive run.

Speaking to a group of supporters at a season ticket event, Schneiderlin asked why the Toffees shouldn’t be dreaming of the Europa League. From Sky Sports:

“We want to finish high and catch the teams above us,” he said.

“Liverpool are six points clear, Manchester United are five – so why not? We can catch them if we had a good run of games. We need to finish strong so we want to give the fans Europa League football for next season and build a platform.”

Catching Liverpool seems likelier than United right now given all three teams’ forms, and there are five matches before the back-to-back against their Top Six rivals. Do you think the Toffees will catch one or both?

Head of English soccer threatens to quit over reforms

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: FA Chariman Greg Clarke speaks on stage during the UEFA EURO 2020 launch event for London at City Hall on September 21, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 8, 2017, 1:20 PM EST

LONDON (AP) The head of the English Football Association has threatened to quit if a set of proposals to reform the governing body is not backed by the British government.

On Thursday, lawmakers will debate a motion of “no confidence” in the FA’s ability to reform itself and meet its duties as a governing body, with critics accusing the association of a lack of diversity and unhappy with its antiquated structure.

FA chairman Greg Clarke said he accepts that “our governance needs changing” and is “confident it will happen” once he puts proposals before the government, which could call for laws to be brought in to change the structure of the world’s oldest soccer federation.

“If the government is not supportive of the changes when they are presented in the coming months, I will take personal responsibility for that. I will have failed. I will be accountable for that failure and would in due course step down from my role,” Clarke said in an open letter published late Tuesday. “However, I don’t believe that the FA is failing football.”

The debate is taking place in the House of Commons after five former FA executives said the governing body had failed to self-reform and was “outdated” as it was being held back by “elderly white men.”

British Sports Minister Tracey Crouch said in July that the FA would lose up to 40 million pounds ($50 million) of public funding if it did not reform. In December, she said the government would bring in legislation to force through reforms if the governing body did not make changes itself.

In announcing the House of Commons debate, the Culture, Media and Sport committee said last week that “it is clear there appears to be considerable resistance to the idea of changing its very out-of-date structure at all.” It said the committee is preparing a draft bill to “bring the structure of the FA – which is, in legal terms, a company – into line with modern company law.”

Clarke said the FA needs to be “more diverse, more open about decision-making and we do need to better represent those playing the game,” but has yet to go public with his proposals.

There is only one woman on the FA’s 12-person board, while reform of the body’s 120-person council has proved to be beyond a long line of recent FA chairmen.

Mustafi still “a believer” in Arsenal’s Premier League odds

Chelsea's Eden Hazard, falls after a tackle by Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
AP Photo/Frank Augstein
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 8, 2017, 12:33 PM EST

Arsenal’s 12-point climb to Premier League table leading Chelsea is daunting, but Shkodran Mustafi thinks it possible.

The 24-year-old German defender has seen his side drop back-to-back games including a Top Four six-pointer against the Blues last weekend.

But Arsenal still has matches against Spurs, Man City, Man United, and Everton in addition to Saturday’s fight with Liverpool.

And, as some say, you gotta believe it to achieve it. From an interview with Sky Sports:

“I think it’s going to be more difficult than it was before but I’m a believer,” he said. “I don’t give up.”

“As long as it’s possible we’re going to fight for it, and in the end we will see and if we’re lucky enough and good enough to go for it or not.”

The lucky line sounds straight from the Wenger playbook.

Arsenal’s take seems improbable, especially if the Premier League side can find a way past Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League to further congest its schedule while Chelsea only has Premier League and FA Cup play left on the docket.

If the Gunners pull it off, I promise a “I’m sorry, Shkrodan, I was wrong” post.

Checking the fortunes on Merseyside and in North London

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 19: Roberto Firmino of Liverpool takes on Seamus Coleman and Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park on December 19, 2016 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 8, 2017, 11:44 AM EST

It’s been less than a half-decade since Everton finished above Merseyside rivals Liverpool in consecutive seasons.

In North London, Spurs haven’t finished above Arsenal in much longer; 1994-95 was the last time Tottenham topped the Gunners on the Premier League table at season’s end.

New Everton mid Morgan Schneiderlin made headlines with his thoughts that the in-form Toffees can chase down struggling Liverpool and up-and-coming Manchester United.

Meanwhile, plenty of Spurs fans are hopeful this is the season their beloved club finally avoid St. Totteringham’s Day, the point in a season where it becomes mathematically impossible for Tottenham to finish above Arsenal.

So which is more likely to fall this year?

Merseyside

Everton begins this conversation six points behind fifth-place Liverpool, which has one win in 2017, with 14 matches to play in the Premier League season. Its trickiest tilts are away to Spurs (March 5), Liverpool (April 1), Manchester United (April 4), home to Chelsea (April 29), and away to Arsenal on the season’s final day.

That’s pretty brutal. As for its fixtures, Liverpool hosts Spurs (Saturday), Arsenal (March 4), and heads to Man City (March 19) before hosting the aforementioned Merseyside Derby. But after that, the Reds don’t face a Top Six team the rest of the way.

With Liverpool underperforming, it’s easy to create scenarios where the Toffees catch the Reds. But the fixtures get easier for Liverpool, not that competition has helped them in recent weeks. Everton would also have to overcome nine goals of differential in case of a tie on points.

Our bet? Liverpool holds out.

North London

Spurs have a three-point lead on Arsenal with 14 matches left on the Premier League docket, and both teams have both European competition and Cup battles remaining as well.

Tottenham has a big trip to Anfield on Saturday before three non-PL matches in seven days between Gent and Fulham. Mauricio Pochettino‘s bunch will also host Everton (March 5) and the North London Derby (April 29). Tottenham also hosts Manchester United on the Premier League’s penultimate weekend.

Across town, Arsenal will face Liverpool (March 4) three days before hosting Bayern Munich in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Home dates remain with Manchester City (April 1), Manchester United (May 6) and Everton (May 21), plus that trip to White Hart Lane for the NLD.

The home date in the derby looms large here. Given Arsenal’s schedule, you’d favor Spurs yet you have to account for Tottenham having a better chance of making a deeper run in the Europa League than the Gunners do in the Champions League (Sorry, Gooners). And the UEL has one more match day to jam into the fixture list. We’ll peg it to be very tight, with Spurs finally breaking their two-decade curse.

 

So… Kurt Happy Zouma is named after “Kickboxer”

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 13: Kurt Zouma of Chelsea and Craig Gardner of West Bromwich Albion compete for the ball during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and West Bromwich Albion at Stamford Bridge on January 13, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 8, 2017, 10:55 AM EST

Those looking for a smile this morning need go no further than Chelsea center back Kurt Zouma.

The stalwart French defender, 22, has just made his return to the Premier League pitch after a horrible ACL injury kept him on the sidelines for nine months.

Many Chelsea fans will be aware that Zouma’s middle name is Happy, but the center back explained that his father got creative with his seemingly ordinary first name as well.

From The London Evening Standard:

“When my mother was pregnant, my father was watching a Van Damme movie. He was killing everybody and fighting everyone.

“And my father said, ‘Yeah, this one we’re going to call him Kurt because he’s going to be strong and Happy because he’s going to laugh every time,’.”

See? Happy.

Now back to our time worrying about player fitness, contracts, and other non-happy drama.