Spanish clubs invest only $19 million in winter transfer window

Having signed for Chinese club SIPG in Shaighai over the January transfer window, and while the Chinese Super League season doesn’t begin for some time, Oscar made his debut in the Asian Champions League against Thai club Sukhothai. In simple terms, it went well.
Well for Oscar, that is. Not the linesman, who the Brazilian happened to leave in a heap on the ground with his funky fresh moves.
There had been rumors of discontent at Leicester City. Such discontent, in fact, that it was widely reported that certain menu items had been removed from the training ground.
Those rumors are now debunked.
Following Leicester City’s 3-1 extra-time win over Derby County in the FA Cup to send the Foxes to the final 16 of the competition, defender Christian Fuchs posted on Instagram that “chicken is back on the menu.”
With the Foxes having suffered four straight Premier League defeats to send them straight into the thick of the relegation battle, many had widely reported that manager Claudio Ranieri was losing the clubhouse, having taken severe measures hoping to turn things around. One of the measures Ranieri reportedly took was to remove chicken burgers from the post-match menu.
Well, it would seem chicken has made a triumphant return:
Fuchs was not part of the squad at King Power Stadium that took down Derby, with Ranieri putting out a second-choice squad including defenders Marcin Wasilewski and Yohan Benaloune in place of Fuchs. Andy King, Wilfred Ndidi, and Demarai Gray all scored for the Foxes in the victory.
The 30-year-old has been a fixture for the Foxes throughout the season, missing just one Premier League match this campaign, but he struggled his last time out, a 3-0 loss to Manchester United.
Everton sent Spanish winger Gerard Deulofeu on loan to AC Milan with the 22-year-old failing to put up consistent performances.
On Wednesday, he showed the Toffees exactly what they let go.
With AC Milan down to nine men thanks to second yellow cards for Gabriel Paletta and Juraj Kucka, Deulofeu created a chance out of nothing and delivered the winning moment to send AC Milan through with all three points in an improbable 1-0 victory over Bologna in Serie A play.
The Everton loanee got free near the right corner flag and saw Emil Krafth close him down before sending the young Swedish defender to an early and shameful death squirting the ball through the young Swedish defender’s legs and handing Mario Pasalic a tap-in winner on a silver platter in the 89th minute.
Deulofeu has made his mark immediate in the Milan side. Hardly able to complete a full 90 minutes during his time in the Premier League, the Spaniard has already completed two full 90’s in three matches in Italy, and today’s assist was his first.
Borussia Dortmund moved on to the DFB Pokal quarterfinals with a win over Hertha Berlin on penalties, and it was a good performance all around for Americans.
Christian Pulisic missed his spot-kick in the penalty shootout, but otherwise was one of the best players on the pitch after coming on at halftime. The 18-year-old replaced Lukasz Piszczek out of the break, and proceeded to assist Marco Reus’s equalizing goal just two minutes out of halftime – Dortmund’s only goal of the game with the full-time score ending at 1-1.
Pulisic continued to impress throughout the second half, providing movement on the edge and cutting inside. It was a good performance for Pulisic in the sense that he provided meaningful minutes even with Ousmane Dembele on the field at the same time. Dembele has been the one in front of Pulisic on the depth chart at Dortmund.
John Brooks also played incredibly well defensively for Hertha Berlin in the loss, holding off Dortmund for much of the game despite the hosts’ 69% possession.
This is one of the best games I've seen John Brooks have. Been a beast all day for Hertha
Brooks has been massive all year for his German club. The 24-year-old defender played in all three of Hertha’s DFB Pokal matches this season, with the club conceding just two total goals. He’s also made 12 Bundesliga appearances this season, leading the club to one of the better defensive records in the league, conceding 12 goals in those games he’s appeared in. Consequently, Hertha has conceded nine goals in the seven league games without Brooks.