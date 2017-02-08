VIDEO: Everton loanee Deulofeu nutmegs defender in improbable AC Milan win

Everton sent Spanish winger Gerard Deulofeu on loan to AC Milan with the 22-year-old failing to put up consistent performances.

On Wednesday, he showed the Toffees exactly what they let go.

With AC Milan down to nine men thanks to second yellow cards for Gabriel Paletta and Juraj Kucka, Deulofeu created a chance out of nothing and delivered the winning moment to send AC Milan through with all three points in an improbable 1-0 victory over Bologna in Serie A play.

The Everton loanee got free near the right corner flag and saw Emil Krafth close him down before sending the young Swedish defender to an early and shameful death squirting the ball through the young Swedish defender’s legs and handing Mario Pasalic a tap-in winner on a silver platter in the 89th minute.

All'89', dopo aver tenuto in piedi da solo l'attacco, una giocata così: questo è ciò che #Deulofeu faceva vedere al Barça… #BolognaMilan pic.twitter.com/tiCSiqrfYf — Simone Gambino (@SimoneGambino) February 8, 2017

Deulofeu has made his mark immediate in the Milan side. Hardly able to complete a full 90 minutes during his time in the Premier League, the Spaniard has already completed two full 90’s in three matches in Italy, and today’s assist was his first.

