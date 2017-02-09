Herrera says Top Four rivals can see Manchester United coming

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera says the Premier League chase for the Top Four is intense, but that the other teams have their eyes trained on his Red Devils.
United sits sixth, five points ahead of Everton and another five back of second-place Spurs.
Yet given the club’s stature and 15-match unbeaten run, Herrera thinks the onrushing red threat is concerning the other sides.
From the Manchester Evening News:
“I think the fight with the first six teams in the league – and I add also Everton because they have a very good team – will be very tough.
“We all want to be in the top four and there’s still a lot play for, but I think we are in a good moment. They can see ‘Man United is chasing us’.”
Does United still carry that much weight with the opposition? Or are Herrera’s thoughts based more on how solid his club has looked in recent months?
Either way, it’s hard to imagine teams are more concerned about United than the other Top Four threats, but whatever floats your boat, Ander.
What’s the going price for one of the best strikers in the world?
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to cost any suitors, including his beloved Real Madrid, at least $74 million on the market. He’s previously admitted he could leave Borussia Dortmund.
The Borussia Dortmund and Gabon star, 27, has scored more than 100 goals since arriving at BVB from Saint-Etienne in 2013, including a career-best 39 last season.
That number’s in jeopardy this season even with Aubameyang missing time for the Africa Cup of Nations. He is averaging a goal a game through 17 Bundesliga matches and has four more markers in the UEFA Champions League.
At 27, BVB will be tempted to cash in on the striker given its young attacking depth and Real Madrid likely won’t blink at spending Galactico-style dough for a striker. A part of this feels a fait accompli.
West Ham captain Mark Noble admits the Dimitri Payet saga wore on his Irons.
Payet refused to play for West Ham in order to engineer a return to Marseille, and the move took plenty of time to play out.
At the time, Irons wide man Michail Antonio said the club wasn’t “wasting time” worrying about the transfer.
Noble admitted that, at least for him, Payet’s decision to leave town stung a bit. In fact, he said the club was “gutted” by the request.
From Sky Sports:
“He had a massive impact on our team because he was a big player in the changing room. The players loved him and would do anything for him.
“It got a bit disjointed and it was a tough time for all of us. But it has become a happy place again. I think it was on the manager’s chest and mind.”
The Irons have been a lot better without Payet, which is odd considering the majority of statistical metrics painted the midfielder as one of the best players in the Premier League. But a happy room is a happy room, and West Ham finally looks like a club that can climb higher on the table.
The Spanish media asked some pretty pointed questions to Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea, including a few regarding his future.
De Gea, 26, was in the headlines earlier in the week with rumors claiming Manchester United would pick up his option early to help ward off Real Madrid (again).
After being quizzed on how disappointing it must be to not be leading the Premier League, AS turned its attention to what lies ahead.
Personally, how do you see your future at United?
The future nobody knows. The future is the future. I’m very happy here, it’s a great club. In England, football is enjoyed a lot.
Real Madrid could be back for you in the summer. How do you see it?
I’m not going to talk about that. I‘m not going to talk about that subject now. I just have to keep focused on my club.
And they say the English and American media members are harsh. Read the whole interview here.
Terminally-ill Bradley Lowery has inspired many in the soccer world with his fervent love for Sunderland.
Bradley’s relationship with several Black Cats has warmed many very cold hearts, and Vito Mannone, and Jermain Defoe took some time Thursday to catch up with their ailing little buddy.
And Bradley — who suffers from neuroblastoma — fell asleep, wearing his soccer ball drawers, in the arms of Sunderland’s star striker.
Mannone made a lot of fans last year when he admitted that his relegation fears were more for people who worked for Sunderland than the players. And clearly his heart continues to be in the right place.
Apologies to other relegation candidates, but here’s hoping Sunderland makes Bradley’s year with a run out of the zone.
Fight on, Bradley. Learn more about Bradley’s Fight here.