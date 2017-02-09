Jonathan Klinsmann, son of Jurgen, on U.S. under-20 roster

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera says the Premier League chase for the Top Four is intense, but that the other teams have their eyes trained on his Red Devils.

United sits sixth, five points ahead of Everton and another five back of second-place Spurs.

Yet given the club’s stature and 15-match unbeaten run, Herrera thinks the onrushing red threat is concerning the other sides.

From the Manchester Evening News:

“I think the fight with the first six teams in the league – and I add also Everton because they have a very good team – will be very tough. “We all want to be in the top four and there’s still a lot play for, but I think we are in a good moment. They can see ‘Man United is chasing us’.”

Does United still carry that much weight with the opposition? Or are Herrera’s thoughts based more on how solid his club has looked in recent months?

Either way, it’s hard to imagine teams are more concerned about United than the other Top Four threats, but whatever floats your boat, Ander.

